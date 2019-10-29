Register
04:07 GMT +329 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A satellite view of the reported residence of ISIS leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, according to the source, near the village of Barisha, Syria, collected on September 28, 2019

    Daesh Leader’s ‘Odd’ Location in Al-Qaeda-Controlled Idlib Raises Questions on Trump’s Narrative

    © REUTERS / Maxar Technologies
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    In an unusual address, US President Donald Trump had quite a lot to say concerning the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi following a Saturday night operation by special forces. While DNA testing has been used to identify the Daesh leader’s body, questions concerning both the operation and Baghdadi’s location in general are still up for consideration.

    After spending his morning at Trump National Golf Club, the president returned to the White House Sunday afternoon and posed for a couple pictures with his staff in the Situation Room before issuing an address to the American people concerning the US military’s recent operation and the death of Baghdadi.

    Mark Sleboda, an international affairs and security analyst, joined Radio Sputnik’s Loud and Clear on Monday to dissect Trump’s account of the Daesh leader’s death and dig into the details surrounding the special forces operation.

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/trump-openly-brags-about-keeping-the-oil

    “He obviously intends to sit on Syria’s oil after multiple withdrawn promises to withdraw occupation forces from Syria,” Sleboda told hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou. “He’s now intent on sitting on Syria’s oil, and the Russian Ministry of Defense has gone so far as to say that the US is actually already involved in oil smuggling.”

    Speaking on the satellites images published Saturday by the Russian Defense Ministry, Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov described the US’ lingering presence in Syria and subsequent refortification around oil-rich fields in al-Hasakah Governorate as "international state banditism.”

    One company brought up by Konashenkov was the US-controlled “Sadcab” (also known as “Sedcab”). Although created with the support of the local Kurdish community, the profit funds line the pockets of US-affiliated intelligence services and military contractors.

    Sleboda expounded on the defense official’s point, noting that the US’ proceeds from the oil smuggling are being used to back Washington’s “black and military ops … in the region.”

    Oil aside, the analyst likened Trump’s embellished speech and claims of Baghdadi whimpering and crying to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s 2011 “we came, we saw, he died” comment concerning former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

    As for the raid itself, Sleboda found a number of interesting things related to the raw details of the nighttime operation.

    He first pointed out that Baghdadi was killed in Idlib, which is located in northwest Syria - “a territory even the Western press acknowledges is controlled almost entirely by al-Qaeda,” an entity historically hostile to Daesh.

    “This is odd that Baghdadi would flee to Idlib, [which is] controlled by what are now his enemies,” he contended, seeing as how there is something of a competition to be the “top dog of the jihadist groups.”

    Furthermore, the Daesh leader was killed just five miles from Syria’s border with Turkey.

    “To get there, Baghdadi would’ve had to cross a lot of hostile territory. Territory controlled by Kurds, by Americans, by Turkish-backed militants, by the Syrian government and Russia,” Sleboda said. “Or, of course, he could’ve just taken a bus into Turkey and back through, considering the porous nature of the Turkish border that [President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan has had with Idlib and their supplies,” such as “oil and other resources.”

    He went on to highlight that it can be presumed that Washington did not trust Erdogan, as the military operation was carried out not from the US’ NATO ally Turkey, but instead from Erbil, Iraq, which forced troops to go through “lots of hostile territory and airspace in Syria.”

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Poll: 70% of US Millennials Say They Would Vote For Socialist Candidate
    'F**king Idiots': Current, Former TSA Agents Use Private Facebook Page to Mock Passengers
    ‘I Have to Finish It’: US Man Arrested After Livestreaming Mother’s Death on Facebook
    ‘This is Not Enough’: Huge Chilean Protests Bring ‘Anti-Systemic Demands’ to Neoliberal Regime
    US Gov ‘Wanted to Give Impression She Was a Spy’ - Maria Butina’s Lawyer
    Tags:
    Hillary Clinton, Al-Qaeda, Igor Konashenkov, Russia, Loud and Clear, Radio Sputnik, US military, Donald Trump, Idlib, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Daesh, Daesh, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Model Madalina Ghenea on the red carpet at the premiere of The Irishman during the 14th Rome Film Festival
    This Week in Pictures: 19-25 October
    Geography With Trump
    Geography With Trump
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse