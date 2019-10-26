Register
05:09 GMT +326 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Maria Butina, left, is shown next to her attorney Robert Driscoll, before U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan

    ‘They Needed a Russian Name’: US Media Got ‘Good Headlines’, Maria Butina Got Over a Year in Prison

    © AP Photo / Dana Verkouteren
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 11
    Subscribe

    Russian national Maria Butina was released from prison and boarded a plane to Moscow on Friday after serving more than a year of wrongful imprisonment and months of her sentence in solitary confinement. However, she has yet to be repaid for the false allegations from US media and prosecutors and other federal misdeeds.

    Butina, who was arrested in July 2018 on a charge of conspiring to act as an unregistered foreign agent in the US, was finally released from the low-security Federal Correctional Institution, Tallahassee, on October 25 and promptly transported to an immigration detention facility.

    While Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov had previously issued a statement to manage expectations concerning Butina’s ability to return to Russia, she was able to board Aeroflot Flight 111 to Moscow out of Miami International Airport on Friday evening with no reported hiccups.

    Jim Kavanagh, the editor of ThePolemicist.net, joined Radio Sputnik’s Loud and Clear on Friday to discuss Butina’s release and also review what led to her serving over a year in prison - much of which she spent in solitary confinement.

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/political-prisoner-maria-butina-released

    “She came over here naively thinking she was going to improve relations between the United States and Russia. She herself was a gun rights activist in Russia, and she then connected up with gun rights people in the United States,” Kavanagh told hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou. “So this became all wrapped up in the Russiagate investigation and the Mueller investigation, and essentially what they did was they charged her with not registering as a foreign agent.”

    He went on to say that despite the US government and Western media’s attempts to smear Butina as an asset of the Russian government who attended college and gun rights conventions in order to meet people she would then sleep with in exchange for information, those allegations were never proven in court.

    “None of that turned out to be true. She was going to school - they had to admit it … The FBI followed her around and said she was trying to escape when she was moving her furniture from one apartment to another,” Kavanagh added. “The law investigation was just dead set on getting an indictment against someone who was Russian.”

    In September 2018, prosecutors who had claimed Butina used her body in exchange “for a position with a special interest organization” were forced to retract their previous allegations and make it known that they had misconstrued text messages written by Butina. However, retractions rarely receive the same coverage as salacious falsehoods.

    “The government has enormous power to destroy lives and reputations through the criminal process,” Robert N. Driscoll, Butina’s defense attorney, said in a statement at the time. “This is an unfortunate example of the misuse of that power. I’m glad the false allegation has been acknowledged, but it’s a hard bell to unring.”

    Even though there were consistent examples of evidence against Butina not holding up, she was still subjected to solitary confinement and alleged sexual assault through cavity searches during her time behind bars until she agreed to plead guilty in December 2018.

    “They needed a Russian name and a Russian face,” Kavanagh said. “They got a lot of good headlines from her.”

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Biden’s Past as Ukraine Envoy Could Prove ‘Can of Worms’ for Dems Pushing Trump Impeachment
    Amnesty Accuses Turkey of ‘Illegally’ Dumping Syrian Refugees in War Zones
    Chinese Armed Drone Passes First Test Flight as US Fears Beijing ‘Closing Gap’ in UAV Race
    Participants of Afghan Consultations in Moscow Agree to Revive US-Taliban Talks - Diplomat
    Russian Energy Ministry Notes Current 'Stable' Global Oil Market
    Tags:
    gun rights, Radio Sputnik, Loud and Clear, Russiagate, Russophobia, Russia, Maria Butina
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Model Madalina Ghenea on the red carpet at the premiere of The Irishman during the 14th Rome Film Festival
    This Week in Pictures: 19-25 October
    Geography With Trump
    Geography With Trump
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse