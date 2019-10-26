Register
10:04 GMT +326 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Warsaw Pact troops enter Czechoslovakia in 1968

    Former Slovak Prime Minister on Velvet Revolution Anniversary: ‘In 1989, This Is Not How We Saw It’

    © Sputnik / Valery Shustov
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Former Prime Minister of Slovakia Ján Čarnogurský will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Velvet Revolution as well as 30 years since he was released from prison. The legendary politician shares his memories of 1989 and his opinion on the current state of affairs in the country.

    Ján Čarnogurský was born in 1944 in Bratislava. He studied Law at the Charles University in Prague, graduated in 1969. He became famous in the 70s as a lawyer who took up the defence of dissidents and religious activists.

    "In 1970, I began to represent [the interests of] people who, for example, were fired from their jobs because they supported Alexander Dubček in 1968. Or teachers who were fired after they were seen visiting the church”, Čarnogurský said.

    "Since I defended such people, in 1981 I was expelled from the bar. Then I worked as a driver. Later I was more involved in opposition activity directed against the Communist regime. When the Communist regime fell in 1989, it was in full accordance with my convictions”.

    In 1989, shortly before the revolution, the dissident was imprisoned.

    “I was not in prison for long. I was there for about three months and two weeks. They put me in jail for publishing the Bratislava Papers samizdat magazine, which was oppositional towards communism. I was listed there as the publisher along with my full name and address. I was also arrested because on 21 August 1989 I urged people to lay flowers at places where in 1968 when the Warsaw Pact troops were brought in, soldiers shot our people. The third point was that in July 1989, at a statue of General Štefaník in one village, I demanded that free elections be held. For this I was arrested and accused of preparing indignation against the socialist regime,” Čarnogurský said.

    Thereafter, Čarnogurský held leadership positions for a long time. In the 1990s, he served as prime minister, minister of foreign affairs, and minister of justice.

    "I must say that in November 1989 we did not think that money would play a big role in public life. Now the main criterion for the success of a citizen is money. Then everyone, even Václav Havel (Former President of Czechoslovakia – ed. note Sputnik), said that NATO and the Warsaw Pact should be dissolved and European countries should embark on the path of cooperation. But the opposite happened. The Czech Republic and Slovakia were dragged into NATO, then the Slovak soldiers, basically, were forced to go to Iraq. And now the Slovak military is present in Afghanistan and the Baltic states, where they are being drawn into tensions with Russia. This is not how we saw it back then," Čarnogurský explained.

    "The Velvet Revolution took place because communism already was impeding the development of the states in which it dominated. But the ideals of the Velvet Revolution were significantly different from what is happening now."

    Despite the dissident’s past, Čarnogurský does not link Russia with the USSR and advocates cooperation with the country. In particular, he heads the Friends of Crimea Association and the Slovak-Russian Society.

    "Slovakia has viewed Russia with great sympathy for more than 200 years. Therefore, despite the Slovak media now having quite strong anti-Russian propaganda, it has little effect on people. People inherited views from their fathers, from great-grandfathers, etc. Moreover, they see that the Russian Federation is essentially pursuing a good policy. And the fact that, let's say, Crimea is now part of Russia, well, it has been Russian for about 200 years. I always say this: what would people do if Gustáv Husák donated Moravia to Slovakia like Nikita Khrushchev gave Crimea to Ukraine?" the former politician said.

    "On the one hand, I inherited a good attitude towards Russia from my parents. Then, while studying, I studied Russian culture, literature and fell in love with it very much. And now I see that it is precisely through its policy that Russia does not allow the United States to dictate its will to the whole world," Čarnogurský concluded.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    anti-communism, communism, Czech Republic, Slovakia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Model Madalina Ghenea on the red carpet at the premiere of The Irishman during the 14th Rome Film Festival
    This Week in Pictures: 19-25 October
    Geography With Trump
    Geography With Trump
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse