Register
04:46 GMT +325 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Russia — Africa forum

    Russia-Africa Summit Gives Continent ‘Leverage’ Against Former Colonial Powers

    © Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe

    As African nations head to Russia’s Sochi for the first-ever Russia-Africa Summit, the ability of the formerly colonized continent to “diversify” its relationships with non-European industrial countries like Russia, China, and India bodes well for future development, a historian told Sputnik Thursday.

    The first-ever Russia-Africa Summit was wrapped up on Thursday in the Russian city of Sochi. The summit was intended to boost trade, economic and investment deals between Russia and the nations of the African continent. 

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/putin-holds-first-ever-russia-africa-sum

    Dr. Gerald Horne, Moores Professor of History and African American Studies at the University of Houston, told Sputnik’s By Any Means Necessary that the summit represents Africa’s desire to push away from North Atlantic countries that once colonized the continent.

    Russia and African nations signed over 500 agreements worth more than 800 billion rubles ($12 billion) at the Sochi forum, Russian presidential adviser Anton Kobyakov said Thursday, Sputnik reported. Russian President Vladimir Putin also said Thursday that Russia will continue its efforts toward international strategic policy for strengthening Africa's stability and ensuring regional security.

    “In order to take the measure of this very important summit, you have to take into account at least one, two or three factors. What I mean is, the early arrivals in Sochi was the president of Zimbabwe [Emerson Mnangagwa] - his country is under very severe sanctions from the North Atlantic countries, allegedly because of human rights violations … obviously what’s happened to Zimbabwe is that the government of ZANU-PF was audacious enough to expropriate land from the European minority, and the North Atlantic countries, led by the United States, feel that they should be punished and sanctioned forever more,” Horne told hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon.

    In March, US President Donald Trump extended sanctions on Zimbabwe for one year, claiming that the government poses an “unusual and extraordinary” threat to US foreign policy, Reuters reported.

    “I would not be surprised if the significant numbers of these delegations had been in Sochi before. Because recall that during the days of the Soviet Union, Sochi, which is the resort on the Black Sea, was oftentimes a place where African militants and liberation fighters from Southern Africa would go for rest and rehabilitation as it were. And that leads me to the third factor, which is that there’s still a legacy of appreciation … with regard to the predecessor regime in Moscow, speaking of the Soviet Union,” Horne explained. 

    In the 1950s, the European nations’ African colonies began to break away, forming independent countries, either by the ballot box or the cartridge box. Then-Premier of the Soviet Union Nikita Khrushchev started to provide economic and military aid to African governments and started building port facilities in the Indian Ocean, supporting revolutionary movements that emerged in Africa through the building of dams and factories. One such structure is the Aswan Dam, built across the Nile in Aswan, Egypt, between 1960 and 1970.

    “I think this summit is very important and it also comes in the wake of another summit that took place a month ago between the Chinese leadership in Beijing and African nations of a similar character,” Horne explained. 

    Last September, the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) completed its third summit meeting. Russian-Chinese relations have been actively developing in various fields, having healed since the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991. While immediately after the People's Republic of China was formed in 1949, the two countries had enjoyed close relations, that friendship broke down in the 1960s amid disputes over industrialization and world prominence of the two socialist countries.

    “I think that African nations are looking to diversify … because as things stand now, you still have French colonialists, for example, who still dominate their former colonies including Mali, Senegal, Congo-Brazzaville, etc, and that is an unsuitable model. And I think that the African nations realize that, which has led them on the way to Sochi,” Horne explained, also noting that the strengthening of relationships between the African continent and Russia could “push out” Washington or “see its role significantly eroded.”

    “We all know about the [US] Africa Command (AFRICOM) which is situated disproportionately in the Sahel region, that is to say the the band of territory stretching eastward from Mali through Niger, where there is a major base all the way to the Indian Ocean coast of Djibouti. There are thousands of US forces who are part of the so-called Africa Command.”

    “Certainly this Sochi meeting is rather important not only coming in the wake of the meeting with China, but also keep in mind that New Delhi, India, has also tried to develop a similar sort of relationship. And they, that is to say India, might have an advantage, given the fact that as a legacy of British colonialism, there are significant South Asian and Indian populations along the Indian Ocean coast … so this all bodes quite well for the 21st century of the future,” Horne said.

    “So, this obviously [bodes well] for the future of developing relationships with the emerging powers of the 21st century and the ability to leverage that against the North Atlantic imperialism.” 

    “The North Atlantic countries have a lot to apologize for … with regard to the depredation and the atrocities that they have inflicted upon Africa in previous decades and centuries,” Horne added.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Second Day of First-Ever Russia-Africa Forum in Sochi - Video
    Watch Russia’s Tu-160 Make Extremely Low Flyby Amid Historic First-Ever Touchdown in Africa
    'Development Diplomacy': Regional Nations, Africa India's Top Priorities - Foreign Ministry Official
    Russia, African Nations Sign 500 Deals Worth Over $12Bln at Russia-Africa Forum - Adviser
    Russia to Continue Strengthening Africa's Stability, Ensuring Regional Security - Putin
    Tags:
    China, US imperialism, imperialism, Africa
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Italian actress Martina Stella on the red carpet during the 14th Rome Film Festival
    Beauty and Provocation Italian Style: The Red Carpet Look From the Rome Film Festival
    Geography With Trump
    Geography With Trump
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse