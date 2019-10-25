Register
04:46 GMT +325 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. Representative Jim Jordan (R-OH) leads fellow Republicans, including Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA), Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC), as he speaks to reporters outside the House Intelligence Committee offices on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. October 8, 2019

    Impeachment Intrigue Grips Dems, GOP, But US Public Tires of ‘Political Theater’

    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    210
    Subscribe

    Leaks, rumors and spectacles have abounded since the behind-closed-doors impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump began. However, despite both Democrats’ and Republicans’ best efforts to control the narrative before it reaches the public eye, their theatrics appear to be of little interest to the American people.

    Not long after Trump called upon Republicans to “STICK TOGETHER AND FIGHT,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) banded together a squad of more than two dozen GOP lawmakers on Wednesday and stormed the Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF) in which the House Intelligence, Oversight and Foreign Affairs committees are conducting impeachment hearings.

    However, Gaetz’s operation reportedly failed to go as planned: according to Fox News’ Chad Pergram, some Republicans in the group actually requested they be arrested in order to advance their own narrative of Democrats hiding something behind closed doors - despite the fact that a total of 55 Democrats and 48 Republicans make up the three relevant congressional committees conducting the impeachment inquiry.

    The Huffington Post revealed the congressman’s movement was also being filmed by crew members of HBO’s “The Swamp.” As if the obvious thirst for footage was not bad enough, it’s also reported that Gaetz violated House rules by issuing “expired congressional passes to some uncredentialed reporters” and crew members from the HBO show.

    Journalist and author Daniel Lazare joined Radio Sputnik’s Loud and Clear Thursday to discuss what the current impeachment inquiry means for most of the American public and provide his take on why Acting US Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor’s recent congressional testimony may not be the bombshell Democrats are expecting.

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/dueling-narratives-as-impeachment-probe-

    “I think both sides are engaging in theater … [House Intelligence Chairman] Adam Schiff is a theatrical master,” he asserted to hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou. “He’s played this Russiagate thing … out [in] a highly theatrical, highly public way since early 2017 … He’s an expert [at] leaking, at the misleading link. He pilloried poor Carter Page; he touted the Christopher Steele memo. And then when the memo was disproved, he suggested Russia disinformation experts were responsible for the memos.”

    Despite the long-term Russiagate efforts by Democrats and Gaetz’s recent rallying of the Republicans, the public has been pretty turned off by any current narrative surrounding the impeachment inquiry from either side, according to Lazare.

    He pointed out that another case of the American public’s “weariness” with the “Russia narrative” was exemplified when former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton alluded that the Russians were “grooming” Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) to be their puppet in the upcoming 2020 election.

    Not only did fellow presidential candidates Andrew Yang and Senator Bernie Sanders (D-VT) come to Gabbard’s defense, but Clinton’s application of Russiagate had virtually no negative impact on the congresswoman’s poll numbers.

    “The whole effort is backfiring,” Lazare said.

    As for Taylor’s Tuesday testimony on Capitol Hill, Lazare believes that not much can currently be made of Schiff’s words or the ambassador’s opening statement, considering the former’s partisan record and the latter’s strong support of the Ukrainian government.

    He argued that due to Trump’s isolationist view on US foreign policy regarding Ukraine, “it’s clear that a guy like Taylor would be basically hostile to Trump’s position and, therefore, highly suspicious of what Trump was up to and quick to take offense.”

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US Air Force’s A-10 Ground Attack Aircraft Get Surround Sound Cockpits
    US Police Department Busted for Dreadlocked Monkey Doll in Patrol Car - Photos, Video
    NYPD Officer Fired Over Eric Garner’s Death Sues to be Reinstated
    Videos: Destructive Wildfires Spread Across California, Force Thousands to Evacuate
    Geography With Trump
    Tags:
    Hillary Clinton, House Foreign Affairs Committee, US House Oversight Committee, US House Intelligence Committee, Ukraine, John Kiriakou, Brian Becker, Loud and Clear, Radio Sputnik, Republicans, Democrats, impeachment, impeachment, HBO, Fox News, Matt Gaetz, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Italian actress Martina Stella on the red carpet during the 14th Rome Film Festival
    Beauty and Provocation Italian Style: The Red Carpet Look From the Rome Film Festival
    Geography With Trump
    Geography With Trump
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse