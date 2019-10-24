Register
    Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, launches the party's election manifesto at Bradford University, May 16, 2017.

    No Chance of Jeremy Corbyn Becoming British Prime Minister – Political Commentator

    © REUTERS / Darren Staples
    Opinion
    According to reports, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is coming under pressure from prominent figures within his own party to defy calls from Prime Minister Boris Johnson to hold a general election, over fears that he could be obliterated at the ballot box.

    Political commentator Bob Lister believes that if it comes to a general election, the Labour Party leader stands absolutely no chance of winning.

    Sputnik: Does Corbyn have any chance of winning a general election?

    Bob Lister: I don’t think he has a chance in hell of ever becoming Prime Minister and I think many of his MPs like Yvette Cooper and Tom Watson, who come from strong leave constituencies will be obliterated at a general election and many more of them of course.

    Sputnik: What would Labour have to do to become electable?

    Bob Lister: They need to have a more middle of the road and less divisive candidate, someone like Kate Hoey or Frank Field, somebody that has respect for democracy and has some intelligence basically, if you look at the majority of the Labour cabinet; you wouldn’t employ them to sweep the streets quite honestly, they are terrible.

    Diane Abbott and others, how could you even imagine that they could be involved in running the country and addressing issues such as defence, police, whatever.

    Sputnik: Do you think Brexit will be delivered on 31 October?

    Bob Lister: I like Boris, but I believe that his Brexit deal is really Theresa May’s Brexit in name only treaty without the backstop, so I personally could not vote for Boris with this plan that he’s putting through; I don’t know if he’s putting it through in the hope that we’ll just leave without a deal, because no deal has got to be the solution, that’s what David Cameron promised before the referendum and clearly that’s what the people wanted, but the MPs have just not respected democracy, it’s just absolutely unbelievable.

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves a European Union Summit at European Union Headquarters in Brussels on October 18, 2019.
    © AFP 2019 / KENZO TRIBOUILLARD
    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves a European Union Summit at European Union Headquarters in Brussels on October 18, 2019.

    The EU are now dictating to us how long they will let us have an extension for to have a general election, we’re still being run by the EU and quite honestly with Boris’s plan we’d still be run by the EU, so what we need to do is have a general election.

    I believe that Boris needs to form an alliance with the Brexit Party, but the problem is of course Dominic Cummings, who thought that he won the EU referendum but really it was Nigel Farage, so that’s the reason they are not working together.

    Nigel has offered the olive branch and said he’d work with the Conservatives, but the Conservatives said no way, but that could be the downfall of them, we could end up with a Conservative-Brexit Party coalition; which wouldn’t be a bad thing, but clearly if the Conservatives respected the Brexit Party and said “yes, if you’d stand in these Labour and leave constituencies and not in other constituencies for say Steve Baker of Mark Francois, we can work together”, but no they are not respecting that and they are not playing the game as it should be played.

    Conversely; I can’t see that the Liberal Democrats and Labour under Jeremy Corbyn are going to work together quite honestly, because they both want to be kingmaker don’t they? Neither of them stands a chance I don’t think.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Jeremy Corbyn, Brexit, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
