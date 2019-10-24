Register
18:29 GMT +324 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this file photo taken on January 23, 2019 an anti-Brexit activist waves a Union and a European Union flag as they demonstrate outside the Houses of Parliament in central London

    UK 'Unlikely' to Leave the EU on the 31st of October – UKIP Founder

    © AFP 2019 / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s advisory team has quashed rumours of unrest within their camp over how the future of Brexit should be resolved. Johnson has faced a difficult week in the House of Commons, with MPs rejecting a bid to get his revamped EU divorce bill approved on a fast track timetable.

    And speculation had arisen that certain factions of his cabinet were not in favour of holding an early general election in order to break the ongoing political deadlock that has gripped the UK since the public voted to sever ties with Brussels in 2016’s referendum. But just how will the stalemate end? Sputnik spoke with UKIP founder Alan Sked to get his views on the matter.

    Sputnik: Will the UK leave the EU on the 31st of October?

    Alan Sked: That’s looking very unlikely, the only way it could is if the European Union refused to grant another extension to Article Fifty, but that is also highly unlikely.

    Sputnik: Should a general election be held? What would the outcome likely be?

    Alan Sked: I think there should be a general election because this parliament has proved to be more or less impossible to deal with and won’t allow the government to do its job, so there should be one. If a general election were to be held; it looks from polling evidence as if the Tories would get a majority.

    Sputnik: Do you think that a full Brexit is still possible? Or is the UK heading towards a soft departure from the EU?

    Alan Sked: If there’s a general election and Boris Johnson gets a good majority; then he would come back and put his deal through parliament, it might be amended but it would be more or less along the lines of the deal that we have now, that he’s signed up for with the EU.

    It’s not perfect by any stretch of the imagination, there are all sorts of flaws in it, but given the way that parliamentary arithmetic is just now, it was the only one that had any chance of getting a majority.

    It got a majority, but even then there are so many people who want to amend it in different ways that it could change so radically, that Boris Johnson would have to withdraw the deal because it wouldn’t be in any way like the one he signed up to with the EU.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Brexit, European Union, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Italian actress Martina Stella on the red carpet during the 14th Rome Film Festival
    Beauty and Provocation Italian Style: The Red Carpet Look From the Rome Film Festival
    Hyperbolic Hanging
    Hyperbolic Hanging
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse