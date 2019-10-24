Register
07:26 GMT +324 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping attend at a state dinner at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017

    Trump's China Strategy is Far More Effective Than That of Obama, Democrats - Beijing-Based Author

    © AP Photo / Thomas Peter/Pool
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe

    While the Democratic Party is openly snubbing Donald Trump's efforts to strike a new trade deal with China, the Obama administration's Asia strategy can by no means be seen as a model for the US, says Thomas W. Pauken II, an author and commentator on Asia-Pacific issues.

    The White House is planning to sign a partial trade deal between the US and China at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings in Chile on 16-17 November regardless of scepticism voiced by the Democrats and former Obama administration officials.

    Just a few days before the October breakthrough in the US-China talks, Daniel Russel, former assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs under President Barack Obama, predicted the continuation of a US-China trade stalemate. As he told Nikkei on 10 October, his "Chinese counterparts see Trump's leverage in trade talks as weakened by his political problems", while "their willingness to give concessions has eroded since they've taken hits this year".

    It contrast, Barack Obama's China strategy was viewed as relatively successful and scandal-free. Assessing the US president's Asian policy in October 2016, Foreign Affairs magazine noted that he had managed to both meet the challenge of China's rise and to "encourage [Beijing] to contribute to multilateral global governance", adding that although US-Chinese security relations and the Asia-Pacific region had become more tense, "that [was] not necessarily the Obama team’s fault".

    'The Chinese Were No Fans of Obama, Didn't Respect Dems'

    However, according to Thomas W. Pauken II, the author of "US vs. China: From Trade War to Reciprocal Deal" and a commentator on Asia-Pacific issues who has spent the past decade in Beijing, Barack Obama's China strategy was far from flawless.

    "[Obama] encouraged his former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to launch a diplomatic initiative, known as 'Pivot to Asia', which was intended to contain the rise of China in the Asia-Pacific Region", Pauken recalls. "He stirred up strife by demanding Asian nations spark territorial disputes with Beijing in the South China Sea".

    On the other hand, "the Chinese were no fans of Obama", the author highlights.

    The Asia commentator referred to a confusing episode described by The Guardian in September 2016 when the then US president was denied the usual red carpet welcome when he arrived in Hangzhou to take part in the G20 and "was forced to disembark from Air Force One through a little-used exit in the plane’s belly".

    Although a Chinese Foreign Ministry official later explained that Obama's bumpy landing had been caused by the US delegation's refusal to use the usual rolling red-carpet staircase, Pauken believes that it was not a coincidence.

    "The Chinese are strong believers in ceremony and showing good manners and when they treated Obama as a non-dignitary, the message was loud and clear they were very happy to see him leave the White House", the author suggests.

    Besides, the former president failed to induce China to make concession beneficial to the US people, the commentator remarks.

    According to him, the Democrats' approach to China was not respected by the Chinese, who considered Obama "weak" and "bluffing": "They knew Obama was a pushover during trade negotiations… The US never delivered economic pain to China and on account of that Beijing had no motivation to make good on concessions in trade talks".

    Pauken suggests that when Donald J. Trump entered the White House and threatened to raise tariffs on Chinese imports, Beijing could have wrongly concluded that Trump was bluffing like his predecessor and they called him on it. The rest is history.

    "Chinese trade officials were angry but they learned to respect President Trump", the Asia commentator remarks. "Hence, the Trump strategy has proven far more effective than how Democrats were confronting China over trade policy".
    U.S. President Donald Trump poses for a photo with China's President Xi Jinping before their bilateral meeting during the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019
    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    U.S. President Donald Trump poses for a photo with China's President Xi Jinping before their bilateral meeting during the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019

    Democratic Hopeful Warren: 'Really Bad News for China' if Elected

    Meanwhile, Democratic presidential hopefuls describe Trump's Asia-Pacific policy as chaotic and messy, with Tom Steyer calling the US president a "fraud and failure".

    The question then arises as to where Democratic candidates stand on China and whether they may offer a "better" US-China deal.

    In October 2019, Business Insider asked 18 Democratic presidential hopefuls as to how they would deal with the US-China trade issue if elected. Only six of them responded to the media outlet's requests. Tom Stayer, Joe Sestak, Bernie Sanders, Amy Klobuchar, and John Delaney said they would either fully review or completely remove all the tariffs imposed by Trump and expressed concerns about China's "human rights violation" issues. For her part, Marianne Williamson admitted that she "sometimes appreciate[s] Trump's tough stand with China", but blamed him for creating "a chaotic situation".

    That does not mean that the Dems are going to treat Beijing with kid gloves. James J. Cramer, a former hedge fund manager, author, and the host of CNBC's Mad Money, opined on 7 October that Elizabeth Warren, a Democratic presidential frontrunner, "would be really bad news for China".

    ​Elizabeth Warren has repeatedly called out China for what she called the human rights and religious freedoms violations. She is also known as an ardent supporter of the Hong Kong protests and has urged the US resident "to stand up for America’s values" in China, while the Trump administration largely sees the ongoing unrest as the People's Republic's internal affair.

    ​"Yes, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) will be far tougher on China than Trump", Pauken agrees, adding that she appears to be ready to risk war with China to defend the Hong Kong "pro-democracy" protesters. "Warren will raise taxes on US citizens and that will harm the US economy, causing higher unemployment rates and as a result US consumption will plunge and Chinese imports will see lower demand in the US market".

    While Dems are Weighing Pros & Cons, Trump is About to Strike a Deal

    While Trump's Democratic competitors are criticising his Asia strategy and weighing up the pros and cons of new approaches, the US-China partial trade deal is heading to completion and is likely to bear concrete and tangible results, according to the Beijing-based commentator.

    He argues that the tit-for-tat game between Washington and Beijing was "part of the process of reciprocity in trade talks", which he explains in detail in his book, "US vs. China: From Trade War to Reciprocal Deal".

    "The Chinese consider saving face very important on culture matters, so if you strike a Chinese person, they believe to save face they must strike back", Pauken says. "Hence, the tit-for-tat had become a trap set by Trump to force the Chinese economy to feel more pain. Eventually, Chinese trade officials had concluded that such a strategy does not create a win-win scenario for them so they offered to end [the] trade wars by pledging to purchase US agriculture imports valued at US$40-50 billion for the next two years".

    Pauken believes that the partial deal will become a win-win solution for both nations: while American farmers and ranchers are posed to be big winners, "so will Shanghai as the financial hub for China".

    He highlights that Beijing has pledged to allow US-based investment firms and banks to enter Shanghai and foresees that Shenzhen, China’s Silicon Valley, will open up to US hi-tech investors, as well as doing a better job at protecting intellectual property rights and stopping forced tech transfers.

    At the same time, "the yuan will strengthen if final trade talks are going well", the author predicts. Recently, the Chinese currency has been trading above seven-per-dollar even after Washington and Beijing reached an agreement in mid-October.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    China's Defence Chief Took Dig at US 'Instigating Colour Revolution' Apropos Hong Kong Rallies?
    US Commerce Secretary: We're in a Better Place on Trade Deal With China as Talks Have Resumed
    China to Keep Watchful Eye on US Blacklist, Further Open Up to Foreign Investment
    Tags:
    Elizabeth Warren, Barack Obama, Donald Trump, trade deal, trade war, Hong Kong, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Winners of Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition - 2019
    Hyperbolic Hanging
    Hyperbolic Hanging
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse