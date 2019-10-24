Register
10:28 GMT +324 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian residents photograph India's tallest flag as it is unveiled in Faridabad on the outskirts of New Delhi on March 3, 2015

    'Development Diplomacy': Regional Nations, Africa India's Top Priorities - Foreign Ministry Official

    © AFP 2019 / MONEY SHARMA
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India is consciously moving from the “freedom diplomacy” of the 20th century which successfully snapped the yoke of colonialism, to a kind of diplomacy that nurtures mutual development and partnerships, an Indian foreign ministry official has said.

    New Delhi's focus of pursuing "development diplomacy" is ingrained in the national habit and civilisational heritage, with the highest priority being accorded to its immediate neighbourhood and countries in Africa, according to senior Indian bureaucrat T.S. Tirumurti.

    Stating India's freedom struggle against colonialism also inspired other countries, with whom we share bonding, Tirumurti said: "We can call it freedom diplomacy. And, now we have moved from freedom diplomacy to development diplomacy."

    Speaking during a panel discussion on the theme "Modi 2.0: Diplomacy for a New India", where he was the keynote speaker as Secretary (Economic Relations) at India's Foreign Ministry, Tirumurti said: "Development of other countries, including neighbours is our aim. Developing kinship, brotherhood and friendship in a meaningful manner and re-energising relations is our objective."

    He described Indian neighbours as the country's closest development partners tied by factors like civilisation, history and capacity building, among others.

    Stating that "Neighbourhood First" is India's priority, he said: "With the focus on our immediate neighbourhood and our African partners, ITEC (Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation Programme) offers around 12,000 scholarships annually to professionals across a wide range of expertise, including information technology, healthcare, agriculture, governance, entrepreneurship, energy, parliamentary studies etc."

    Significantly, Tirumurti also drew participants' attention to India's partnership with Africa; as a key ally, Russia is hosting a Russia-Africa Summit for the first time, in the Black Sea coastal city of Sochi on 23 and 24 October.

    The senior diplomat said the India-Africa relationship is based on a model of cooperation which is responsive to the needs of African countries.

    "It is demand-driven and free of conditionalities. It is based on our history of friendship, historical ties, and a sense of deep solidarity. Over the years, our relations have acquired greater depth and breadth across a range of areas," he added.

    In terms of political engagement with Africa, 29 visits to African countries have been made at the level of President, Vice President and Prime Minister apart from several ministerial visits. The visits have been in both directions.

    "We have hosted over 35 leaders from Africa for various events in the last nearly five years. India has already opened six of 18 additional missions in Africa... Today, India and Africa have comprehensive diplomatic mechanisms at all three levels - continental, regional and bilateral and through multilateral fora," Tirumurti said.

    Emphasising the growing necessity to acquire hi-tech as the 4th Industrial Revolution takes root in the form of disruptive technologies and trends that are changing the way we live and work, the senior diplomat mentioned India's impactful lead in creating an International Solar Alliance (ISA), to promote online tele-education and telemedicine.

    "Capacity building and human resources development are at the core of India's engagement with Africa. India is proud of its educational and technical ties with Africa. We want to build genuine partnerships that create jobs and opportunities," Tirumurti said.

    India is currently the fifth largest investor in Africa, with cumulative investments at over $54 billion. Sizeable investments have been made in oil and gas, mining, banking, pharmaceuticals, textiles and other sectors.

    "Development partnership and trade must go hand-in-hand. The youth also need to be encouraged," he concluded.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Foreign Relations of India: BRICS and India, BRICS in Africa
    Tags:
    Buidling Partner Capacity (BPC), constructive engagement, engagement, political, trade, future partnership, bureaucrats, Indian Ministry of External Affairs, development, freedom, diplomacy, Africa, neighborhood, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Winners of Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition - 2019
    Hyperbolic Hanging
    Hyperbolic Hanging
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse