14:39 GMT +323 October 2019
    U.S. President Donald Trump looks on as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a Howdy, Modi rally at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, U.S. September 22, 2019.

    US Not the Easiest of Partners for India Under Trump's Mercurial Leadership - Ex-Diplomat

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India will continue to pursue policies commensurate with its geographic and human potential in spite of operating in an increasingly difficult international environment, a former diplomat has said.

    New Delhi will continue to carefully calibrate its balancing role in its relationships with the world’s two superpowers - the US and China – notwithstanding the challenges it faces from both, India’s former foreign secretary Kanwal Sibal said at a panel discussion on the future path of Indian diplomacy in New Delhi on Tuesday.

    Participating in the discussion on the theme “Modi 2.0: Diplomacy for a New India”, Sibal said India sees the US as one of its most important bilateral partners in comparison to other countries in the 21st century, but suggested that the relationship with Washington isn't the easiest and is fraught with challenges.

    Stating India and the US have an unmatchable relationship in comparison to other partners, the former diplomat said: “The US is India’s biggest trading partner; the bilateral defence relationship is growing; there is a strategic understanding between the two on the Indo-Pacific and people-to-people ties are most expansive".

    This feel good factor notwithstanding, Sibal, however, stated: “The US is not the easiest of partners, there are significant challenges that both Washington and New Delhi have to deal with, and some relate to matters of defence, information technology, mobile telephony, and I dare say the mercurial and erratic leadership of President Donald Trump does have a bearing on these differences".

    “Getting close to the US is an option, but as our foreign minister said earlier this month, ‘the emerging order will be multi-polar and intensely competitive and driven by balance of power, instead of one based on shared endeavours and collective security'. Competing powers will work together based on 'convergence' of interests, not ‘congruence’”, the former diplomat added.

    On India’s relationship with China, Sibal said: “Engaging with Beijing is a necessity".

    “India is aware of China’s hegemonistic ambitions. India is unhappy; in fact quite resentful about China supporting Pakistan on New Delhi’s recent decisions on Kashmir, as also over the former’s strong reactions to Ladakh being made a federally administered territory from 31 October. There are also border-related issues", Sibal added.

    He said the Wuhan Spirit in 2018 and the Chennai Connect in 2019 are “very welcome informal initiatives taken by China and India” as they send a message to, “prudently manage our differences and not let them become disputes”.

    He opined that Russia has always been and will continue to be “a key defence partner”, but both countries now need to work towards enhancing economic and energy ties.

    “Investment in bilateral ties between our two countries should not be diluted. There is a very strong policy consensus between New Delhi and Moscow".

    “A nation’s priorities don’t change frequently. Diplomacy has to be pursued with nimbleness and adjustment. It has been so in the past and will continue in the future as well", Sibal said.

    The former diplomat concluded by saying: “We (India) want to be a positive force; we must look for convergences as much as we can. India does not want a breakdown of the international system, multilateralism is a key challenge. We have to identify our strengths, recognise the power shifts and preserve our strategic autonomy".

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
