Register
04:00 GMT +323 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren calls for people across the country to support striking Chicago teachers after joining educators picketing outside an elementary school, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)

    Chicago Strike Threatens ‘Political Crisis’ as Teachers Seek Student Resources Over More Policing

    © AP Photo/ Teresa Crawford
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    As the Chicago teachers’ strike gears up for its fifth day and more than 300,000 students remain out of school, negotiations between the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) and Chicago Public Schools remain at a standstill.

    The strikes are a fervent fight for student resources, Aislinn Pulley, an organizer with the Black Lives Matter movement who has been organizing community support for the strike, told Radio Sputnik’s Loud & Clear Tuesday. 

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/chicago-teachers-continue-strike-as-city

    “Right now we’re at a political crisis, and the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) and the support staff through [labor union] SEIU Local 73 have remained steadfast in their conviction and commitment to the children of Chicago. Right now, we have 514 district-run schools and only 128 librarians in all of those schools. There is one counselor per 444 students, there is one social worker per 1,238 students and there is one school nurse for every 2,859 students. But you know what there is never a shortage of? Police officers,” Pulley told hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou.

    “And so instead of prioritizing what children actually need and funding what children actually need, which is support staff, in order to enable them to get a fully realized education, we have an overabundance [of] security systems, surveillance systems and police officers in our schools while Lori Lightfoot, our new mayor, [says] there isn’t money for what our students actually need,” she said.

    “That’s actually a lie,” Pulley noted. “She just approved an increase in the school resources budget, which is the police officers budget for the schools, from $20 million to $33 million.”

    Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 73 “represents more than 29,000 workers, primarily in public service and publicly funded positions in school districts, municipalities, social service agencies, and many other job classifications in Illinois and Indiana,” according to its website.

    “What SEIU and CTU have done is really bridged the gap that has been intentionally put into place to bar the teachers from being able to strike over things aside from wages. There’s actually a clause that has been put into legislation, I think it was in the mid-’80s, that prevents them from striking for anything other than wages. So, with this partnership with SEIU, this expands that,” Pulley said. 

    “This is not about wages. This is about ensuring our schools have the resources that they need, and in order to do that they are viewing all of this through not just the critical race lens - which understands how capitalism disproportionately impacts black communities and brown communities - but also with the class analysis ... that this is impacting our working-class students the hardest, and that without intentional measures to put in place, these students are going to continue to be left out and discarded by the system,” she explained.

    On Tuesday morning, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren joined the picket line at DePriest Elementary School alongside CTU President Jesse Sharkey.

    “Lori Lightfoot is a seasoned corporate lawyer. She made her career on defending multi-billion-dollar corporations and police officers. And whether or not she has any sympathy, who knows? But certainly Elizabeth Warren’s presence has political impact. It has momentum … I think what this will definitely do, if it doesn’t impact Lori Lightfoot, will mobilize and energize the masses of teachers and supporters and students who are actually seeing a politician - many of whom for the first time in their lives - actually speaking to the issues that are so resonant with the millions of working-class black and Latinx and white folks around the country, which is that we’ve had it with the billionaire class toppling our educational systems, and we are retaking control,” Pulley said.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    ‘Sacred Right’: Chicago Teachers Strike to Protect Schools’ ‘Vital Role’ in Communities
    Jordan Teachers Reach ‘Historic’ Wage Deal With Government After Major Strike
    WATCH: US News Crew Robbed, Security Guard Shot During Oakland Teachers’ Strike
    ‘Mud of Neoliberalism’: Chicago Teachers Strike Against Social Ills, Not Just Low Pay
    Girl Reportedly Bullied by Teacher, Classmates for Refusing to 'Climate Strike'
    Tags:
    Chicago Teachers Union, teachers, Chicago, strike
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Eternal Ice Retreats Before Rusarc's Expedition to Greenland
    Sailing Through Greenland's Eternal Ice - Rusarc's Expeditions Conquer Northern Waters
    Hyperbolic Hanging
    Hyperbolic Hanging
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse