Register
12:45 GMT +322 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Canada federal election

    People's Party of Canada Loses Federal Election, Bernier Aiming for Better Outcome in Next Election

    © Sputnik / Denis Bolotsky
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Canada's PPC will not be getting any seats in the House of Commons as a result of Monday's federal election. Nevertheless, party leader Maxime Bernier has stated that "it's only the beginning", and he aims for better results in the next election.

    It's been a tough campaign for Maxime Bernier, a small group of party staffers, and more than 300 candidates nationwide. A former top member of the Conservative camp, Bernier formed the People's Party of Canada in 2018 and says that it has become the fastest-growing political force in Canada.

    ​Bernier managed to recruit a large number of candidates all over Canada in a short period of time, and he is convinced that by the next election the party will grow further and get more recognition.

    "For sure, that's only the beginning, and we did a lot in one year. I think next time we'll be more ready. What we achieved in a year – it's big, but we did not have a lot of time, but in the end, we'll have two years before the next election", Bernier says.

    ​The PPC's platform is based on stopping the practice of official multiculturalism, ending Canada's "open border" policies, cutting taxes, and balancing the budget.

    • Canada federal election
      Canada federal election
      © Sputnik / Denis Bolotsky
    • Canada federal election
      Canada federal election
      © Sputnik / Denis Bolotsky
    • Canada federal election
      Canada federal election
      © Sputnik / Denis Bolotsky
    • Canada federal election
      Canada federal election
      © Sputnik / Denis Bolotsky
    1 / 4
    © Sputnik / Denis Bolotsky
    Canada federal election

    Bernier's party has become known for its extensive use of social media, and for being attacked by the supporters and leaders of the Conservative Party of Canada.

    ​Several days before the election, Canada's Globe and Mail reported that a PR firm, Daisy Group, was allegedly hired by the Conservatives to smear the PPC. Bernier filed a complaint with the authorities to investigate the claim.

    Another blow to Bernier's campaign came as the satirical Rhinoceros Party decided to endorse a candidate named Maxime Bernier - the PPC leader's "double" with no previous experience in federal politics, which may have led to confusion among voters in Bernier's home constituency of Beauce.

    "We said that we wanted to be sure, that at the end what the Conservative Party of Canada did with [Daisy Group strategist Warren] Kinsella, we tabled a complaint with Election Canada, we'll look at all options about that. We want to know what happened and what they did", Bernier continues.

    While talking to his supporters on election night following the news of PPC's loss, Bernier said that his party's platform will not alter any of its key promises, including closing the country's "open borders".

    A loophole in border agreements between the US and Canada allows asylum seekers to enter Canada outside an official port of entry and to make a refugee claim – something which has been happening at the Roxham Road crossing in Quebec for more than two years now.

    Many of his supporters say that there is a problem with Canada's border, and it's in Quebec, at Roxham Road. When asked about his planned approach towards the issue of illegal immigration, Bernier reaffirmed the need to speak "about that a little bit more".

    "And we opened a debate on immigration, and that’s a very important debate that we must have in this country and we will continue to speak about it", he concludes.

    ​Since Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party has failed to get the 170 seats in the House of Commons necessary for a majority, they will become minority government, which, according to Canadian political tradition usually leads to by-elections within the next 18 months. So it's likely that the People's Party of Canada will use this chance to once again enter the political fray.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    elections, Justin Trudeau, Canada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    First Stop in Russia: Red Square is Top Attraction for Foreign Tourists in Moscow
    First Stop in Russia: Red Square is Top Attraction for Foreign Tourists in Moscow
    Silver Spoons
    Silver Spoons
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse