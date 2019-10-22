Register
05:09 GMT +322 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Anti-government protesters shout slogans in Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Tens of thousands of Lebanese protesters of all ages gathered Sunday in major cities and towns nationwide, with each hour bringing hundreds more people to the streets for the largest anti-government protests yet in four days of demonstrations. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

    ‘What We’ve Been Dreaming of’: Half-Hearted Gov Concessions Unite Lebanese Protesters Across Creeds

    © AP Photo/ Hassan Ammar
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 30
    Subscribe

    Hundreds of thousands of people have taken to the streets in Lebanon to protest corruption, economic instability and the ruling class’s austerity measures, continuing to grow after half-hearted concessions from Beirut. For political organizers, the unity between sects, genders, and nationalities is “what we have been dreaming of.”

    The mass protests will go down in history as the first time the working class in Lebanon has come together in solidarity despite differences in sect and demographic, Jana Nakhal, an urban planner and Central Committee member of the Lebanese Communist Party, told Radio Sputnik’s By Any Means Necessary Monday. 

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/the-people-of-lebanon-take-to-the-street

    The unrest in Lebanon began five days ago in response to the government’s attempt to impose taxes on tobacco and internet calls through messaging apps like WhatsApp. However, the protests have since evolved into a call for the resignation of government officials and the transfer of power to a council of judges until new elections can be held.

    “These protests are about neoliberal policies, austerity measures, the [International Monetary Fund] IMF policies in general which have been straining the state of this country since the end of the civil war in the ‘90s up until now,” Nakhal told hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon.

    “This started in the ‘90s, but in the last year, more and more destruction has been ongoing in the Lebanese economy specifically because the neoliberal policies have built the whole economy of a country … on one sector, destroying basically industry, agriculture, all forms of production and holding the whole country on banks and real estate. Because of the war in Syria, there was no tourism. There was no work for the banks and real estate anywhere. This has caused a huge hit to the sector, which is already weak. Last year, the Lebanese state organized a conference called CEDRE in Paris. This was the fourth conference of its kind with the help of the EU, the support of the IMF and the World Bank in order for the Lebanese state to be more and more indebted,” Nakhal explained.

    “We came out of a civil war in 1991, supposedly came out of the war, with the $2 billion debt .. after the end of the war, in less than 30 years, the government, the Lebanese state, was successfully able to make the debt into $100 billion in a country where unemployment is rising. Around 300,000 Lebanese people are estimated to become unemployed this year in itself. The youth are leaving the country in huge numbers, because there are no jobs and no future. So, basically it is the direct cause, the CEDRE, which imposed more and more austerity measures on the state, in which the state has promised to basically privatize everything, destroy its services - which are already weak - and weaken the middle class and totally impoverish the already poor working class,” Nakhal explained.

    In response to $10.2 billion in loans and $860 million in grants promised at the conference last year, Lebanon’s Prime Minister Saad Hariri promised to cut its deficit by 5% in the next five years, Reuters reported.

    Rania Khalek, a journalist in Lebanon with “In The Now,” drew explicit links between the protests in Lebanon and those unfolding in Chile, as well as the demonstrations earlier this month in Iraq, during a Monday report from inside the protests.

    ​Under pressure from mass protests against the governing elite, Hariri and other ministers drew up a package of steps over the weekend to restore the people’s confidence in the government, Sputnik reported. Under the plan, the government would decrease the salaries of current and former lawmakers and pass a law to institute an anti-corruption committee, just to name a few measures. However, that didn’t quell the protesters, who still took to the streets following Hariri’s announcement, calling for additional reforms.

    “The protests are still ongoing. Even more people came down to the streets after Hariri's speech, because we can read the speech in two folds. First of all, it is a victory for us because they were forced to actually impose these changes, but most of these changes are not real; most of these changes are a camouflage of the actual neoliberal policies. But the fact that they were able to produce anything in 72 hours is very much meaningful to how strong these protests are,” Nakhal noted.

    “This is the first time that 2.5 million people came down to the streets yesterday. We’re talking about a country of around 4 million people. This is the first time that we see the diversity of people joining these movements. This is the first time that we see cities, towns and villages [also participating in the protests]. Mostly what we are seeing is a certain liberation of the working class … The change this time is that there’s an uprising from within the masses and the groups and the individuals which classically and traditionally belonged to the hegemony, belonged to the sectarian, confessional political parties in power,” Nakhal said.

    “The class struggle is very much alive,” Nakhal added, noting that Syrian and Palestinian refugees are also part of the mass protest movement because “everyone is suffering not only from the economic situation but from the incredibly fascist and racist government that we’ve had.”

    “The beautiful - I’ve never witnessed such a thing in my life, I’ve been organizing since 2009 - the beautiful demonstrations have developed their own chants and slogans and solidarity between one region and another … This is what we have been dreaming of in Lebanon. A movement that is cross-sectarian, cross-confessional, cross-nationalist, [across] genders and which connects the working class across the regions,” Nakhal said.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Lebanon's PM Hariri: Agreed Upon Reforms Include Cutting Salaries of MPs, Ministers in Half
    People Hold Anti-Government Protest in Beirut, Lebanon - Video
    Lebanon Agrees Final Budget Without Additional Taxes Amid Protests - Report
    UAE Sets Up Headquarters to Send Emiratis Home From Lebanon Amid Ongoing Protests - Embassy
    Tags:
    austerity, anti-austerity, Protests, Lebanon
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    First Stop in Russia: Red Square is Top Attraction for Foreign Tourists in Moscow
    First Stop in Russia: Red Square is Top Attraction for Foreign Tourists in Moscow
    Silver Spoons
    Silver Spoons
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse