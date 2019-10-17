Register
18:11 GMT +317 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian workers carry the U.S. flag, left, and the Indian flag at Hyderabad House, the venue of the talks between U.S. President George W. Bush and Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi, India, Thursday, March 2, 2006

    Sceptical US Cannot Afford to Derail India from Globalisation Track - Analyst

    © AP Photo / GURINDER OSAN
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): A spirit of joint co-operation and the promotion of multilateralism and liberalism are ingredients necessary for India to reach out to a fast-changing world community, an analyst has said.

    Viewed in the context of the US-India bilateral discourse, Washington must set aside its scepticism about India's multilateral outreach, Jaiveer Shergill, a lawyer-cum-analyst, said in an article published in Indian daily The Hindu on Thursday.

    Maintaining that India is at a crossroads regarding its approach to foreign policy, Shergill said New Delhi needs to crucially decide whether it wants to "continue with its time-tested stable policy of non-alignment and strategic autonomy", or "adopt a strategy of "multi-alignment and transactional autonomy".

    The India-US relationship, in particular, "requires a serious relook" because of the several irritants that plague it, notable among them, the delay in signing a trade deal with the US and the warm ties between Washington and Islamabad, he further states.

    Cautioning that the "global order is now dipping into a vortex of disruptions largely caused by the United States, China and Brexit", the lawyer-cum-analyst says that global contradictions and challenges notwithstanding, "a number of opportunities in the new world order await India".

    "Using their convergence of perception on many issues, India and the US can work closely in reshaping the global order and bilateral ties," he adds.

    "Mr Trump (US President Donald Trump) needs to realise that India at this juncture cannot afford to get derailed from the tracks of globalisation, regional alliances, trade opportunities…," Shergill said.

    "India, on the other hand, needs to make sure that its bilateral ties with the US "survive the axe of unilateralism without sacrificing India's 'sweet spot' and the label of being 'everyone's friend'," he states.

    Listing three critical points of concern in the India-US relationship, Shergill says one of them is the possibility of the US suddenly moving out of war-ravaged Afghanistan, "which could lead to a complete takeover by the Taliban, with potential repercussions on India's northern front".

    Second is the fact that, in New Delhi, there has always been a "fog of uncertainty over Washington's stated policy," on Pakistan, primarily created through "confused signalling from the official 'advisers' of the White House".

    The third is the contradictory relationship that the US has had with Iran in recent times. About four years ago, Washington and Tehran were close enough to ink a landmark nuclear deal.

    A change in the White House resulted in the US unilaterally withdrawing from the pact in 2018. Now Washington has taken the sanctions route to corner Tehran or any other country taking oil from Iran. Such a track record offers no guarantees for India, opines Shergill.

    The US, also expecting India to alter or end its long-term friendship with Russia is unrealistic, for the simple reason that it was Washington that again unilaterally withdrew from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty signed with Russia in 1987.

    Then, it appeared that the US was looking to deploy more missiles in Asia, leading to alarming talk about the start of another arms race.

    "India cannot afford to get dragged into this, and must focus on multi-alignment both with the US and Russia especially in terms of getting a waiver under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), in purchasing the S-400 missile system from Russia," Shergill says.

    There are also differences between the US and India concerning China in terms of Indo-Pacific strategy.

    Both Washington and New Delhi need to take Chinese "assertiveness and cautious pragmatism" on board when making decisions related to their partnership.

    "Global politics is changing at a fast pace...India-US ties have shades of the good, the bad and the ugly... before taking any decision on the future trajectory of India-US dynamics, the Indian establishment must remain mindful of the unpredictability and inherent contradictions in US foreign policy, and, at the same time, capitalise on US isolationism and retrenchment' by maintaining its time-tested policy of 'non-alignment and strategic autonomy,'" Shergill concludes.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US Warns India Over 'Security Risks' Associated with Huawei
    China Will Use Pakistan to Keep India From Getting Too Close to US - Analyst
    India Won't Sacrifice Economic Strength Under US Pressure - Finance Minister
    Tags:
    trust, multipolarity, multilateral, concerns, priority, Trade, China, Russia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, bilateral ties, United States, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Scary And Stunning: Winners of 2019 Wildlife Photographer of the Year
    Hypocrite Hijinks
    Hypocrite Hijinks
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse