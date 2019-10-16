Register
11:47 GMT +316 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US Air Force airmen approach fighter jets at Incirlik Air Base near Adana, Turkey (File)

    US Unlikely to Withdraw 'Nukes' From Turkish Incirlik Base as They Might be Used Against Iran - Prof

    © AP Photo /
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    113
    Subscribe

    The US government has allegedly been looking into evacuating around 50 tactical nuclear weapons that the United States is thought to have stored at Incirlik Air Base in Turkey, as relations between the two NATO allies deteriorated further after Ankara launched its offensive in Syria against formerly US-backed Kurdish militants last week.

    According to the New York Times report, unnamed fficials in Washington claimed that at the moment US nuclear weapons believed to be stored at Incirlik Air Base in Turkey are “essentially [President] Erdogan’s hostages” but to move them would signal an end to the US-Turkish alliance.

    Jana Jabbour, a Professor of Political Science at Sciences Po in Paris and an expert on Turkey and the Middle East, believes that the information in the NYT article may not be credible, because the Incirlik Airbase in Turkey, located about 100 miles from the Syrian border, is very important to Washington, especially given the US simmering tensions with Iran.

    “Nuclear weapons that are deployed in the Incirlik airbase might be used at any time against Iran in the context of a surprise war between the United States and Iran - and these nuclear weapons can also serve to guarantee the security of neighbouring Israel. So, given the strategic importance of the Incirlik Air Base and given the strategic importance of these weapons in the context of a potential war in the Middle East, I highly doubt that the United States would withdraw or redeploy these nuclear weapons,” Professor Jabbour explained.

    But if it does happen and the US chooses to evacuate these weapons, then Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's strong rhetoric aimed at Washington will increase, although it's doubtful he would cut ties with the US or leave NATO, Jabbour said.

    “He [Erdogan] will continue on this path of criticising the West and the United States in particular - for betraying Turkey and for abandoning Turkey in critical times and for jeopardising Turkey's security. However, at no point would Erdogan consider a withdrawal of Turkey from NATO,” the political expert points out.

    Mrs. Jabbour also describes the prospect of these weapons being used as “extremely dangerous” because of the current situation in Syria.

    “There is a huge instability. Different powers and different movements are trying to fill the vacuum left by the United States after the withdrawal of the American troops. So, these claims are extremely dangerous in a context in which we are living: a period of instability. And if nuclear weapons or other dangerous weapons are used in such a context, this would lead to a major military confrontation or to an all-out war in the region,” the Middle East expert warns.

    Turkey launched ‘Operation Peace Spring’ last Wednesday after Trump announced that he is withdrawing US forces from the Turkish-Syrian border and said he wants to pull out all 1,000 American troops from Syria.

    POTUS has been criticised for his move by both Republicans and Democrats, with some saying that the US has abandoned its Kurdish allies, who had helped fight against Daesh* terrorists in Syria and allowed Turkey to begin its offensive.

    On, Monday, US Vice President Mike Pence told reporters outside the White House that Donald Trump had spoken directly to President Erdogan and asked for an immediate ceasefire and to begin talks with the Kurdish forces. Pence also said that Trump signed an executive order implementing new punitive measures against Turkey.

    ​The sanctions include double tariffs on steel imported from Turkey and targeted sanctions on the Turkish ministers.

    Trump announced on Tuesday that the Vice President, together with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, is set to meet with the Turkish leader in Ankara on Thursday to try and negotiate a ceasefire.

    Erdogan has insisted that Turkey will hold not negotiations with the Kurdish militia, considered as terrorists affiliated with the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) by Ankara.

    Turkey says it’s offensive is not targeting the Kurds but only the "YPG/PKK terrorists" and insists the goal of the operation in northern Syria is to neutralise terror threats against Turkey.

    *Daesh (ISIS, ISIL, IS, Islamic State) is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    50 US Nuclear Bombs at Incirlik Air Base in Turkey Essentially ‘Hostage’ – Report
    Tags:
    NATO, Turkey, Incirlik airbase, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Super Hot: Australian Firemen Get Undressed for Steamy Calendar
    Super Hot: Australian Firemen Get Undressed for Steamy Calendar
    Hypocrite Hijinks
    Hypocrite Hijinks
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse