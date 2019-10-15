The EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, has stated that a divorce bill could still be agreed with the UK by week's end, but that it will be increasingly difficult for compromises to be made.

The statement comes a day after the Queen's speech opened a new session in the British House of Commons, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson maintained the notion that the country will sever ties with Brussels on the revised deadline date of October the 31st.

UKIP's David Kurten has shared his views on the matter.

Sputnik: Will Boris Johnson's Brexit deal be approved?

David Kurten: Everyone is trying to do good public relations at the moment, so Barnier is trying to sound reasonable, as though he's going to be compromising, Boris Johnson is doing the same, and that's ahead of this EU summit on Thursday and Friday.

We really won't know what's going to happen until then, there are still irreconcilable differences over what they want in terms of what they call a deal, particularly where the customs union border is going to be; Barnier wants it down the middle of the Irish sea, or even through the English Channel, and Boris Johnson obviously is saying that the customs border must be between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland and that Northern Ireland must stay with the rest of the UK.

What does a deal actually mean? This word is being deliberately used to confuse people about whether this is going to be a free trade agreement, which is what everyone wants, or whether it's going to be a vassalage treaty, Theresa May's treaty reheated.

We won't know the details of this until we see whatever Boris Johnson comes back with on Friday if he comes back with anything at all, and the danger that parliament is being recalled to sit on Saturday for the first time in thirty-seven years. Having a suspicious mind after seeing all the delays and obfuscations over the last three years, I am worried that they are going to bring back a reheated version of this vassalage treaty on Friday, and parliament will just rubber-stamp it on Saturday without having checked it at all, and done any proper scrutiny of it, and then we'll end up being locked into all of the EU systems and we'll have Brexit in name only.

© AFP 2019 / OLI SCARFF A demonstrator wears a placard with a picture of Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US businesswoman Jennifer Arcuri on it as she joins a march during a protest to coincide with the Conservative Party's annual conference, in central Manchester on September 29, 2019, organised by The People's Assembly Against Austerity

Sputnik: How would the British public react if the deal turned out to be much the same as Theresa May's?

David Kurten: That is absolutely one of their strategies; to delay and go on and on. Also you're getting the propagandists in the mainstream media actually saying: "oh the public is bored of this, they just want it to be done" and then people start to believe it because this kind of language is being programmed into people's brains, we're all getting lulled to sleep deliberately, it's been nearly three and a half years since we voted, and people are starting to say they just want it to end.

We mustn't be complacent, we must carry on fighting and we must scrutinise anything that comes back properly, because if we get Brexit in name only; then we are not leaving, we will be in an even worse position than we started in, because we'll have to be obeying all of the EU's directives and regulations, but won't have any say over them, even the tiny nine per cent say we have, will be gone.

I do think that outside the London bubble, people are switched on and wise to this; and I don't think that people will accept it as readily as the globalist Europhile bubble in London wants people to accept it, there's a lot of anger in the country as to the betrayals which have gone on in Westminster, and the obvious EU strategy of trying to keep us in and not let us go, so people are intelligent, and on the whole, not going to accept this.

Sputnik: Does Boris Johnson have a chance of winning the next general election?

David Kurten: It really depends on what happens in the next two or three weeks. Things can change just like that, and we've seen it over the years, at the moment the media is giving Boris Johnson a nice easy ride, everything seems to be going well for him, but that doesn't mean that in a few days' time everything could turn dramatically around again.

He could be the villain next week. In April the Tories were right down, they lost the EU elections, and now they've come up again, but it doesn't mean that they won't go back down again in a heartbeat if he is seen to betray the nation. So, we really won't know until the 31st of October, how the land is going to lie for the next general elections.

