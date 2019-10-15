Register
17:46 GMT +315 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A Huawei sign at the IFA consumer tech fair in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2019

    Germany Will Not Refuse Huawei

    © REUTERS / Hannibal Hanschke
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe

    German authorities won't ban Huawei from working in the German 5G market. The draft for "security requirements for fifth-generation networks", which the Federal Network Agency of Germany is working on, doesn't contain the wording: "communication systems should be delivered only by reliable suppliers".

    This can be interpreted as a refusal to block Huawei's access to the market directly.

    Thus, Europe doesn't have a unified position on Huawei. Several Western European countries, such as Germany or Italy, are not willing to abandon the Chinese telecommunications giant's equipment, while Sweden, on the contrary, is inclined to accept the US position. According to amendments to the law on 5G equipment suppliers, the conditions and criteria for selecting suppliers will be determined by the Swedish State Security Service. The Swedish SVT channel, citing sources, said that these amendments will allow a ban on certain companies' participation in the construction of the country's 5G networks and that the changes are directed precisely against Huawei.

    Some key US allies, such as the UK, have still not decided what to do about Huawei. The country's Digital Technology Minister, Nicky Morgan, said that a decision on Huawei should be made in autumn. Most probably, the company will be banned from the infrastructure of government communication networks, but will still be able to supply auxiliary equipment such as base stations and antennas.

    Europe had this scheme before. To one degree or another, Huawei equipment was present in the telecommunications infrastructure of many countries. Of course, the EU has its own manufacturers of telecom equipment, like Nokia or Ericsson. However, the global supply chain leads to vendors optimising their costs by building cellular networks that rely on various suppliers.

    © REUTERS / Michael Dalder
    Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei's consumer business group, launches the Mate 30 smartphone range at the Convention Center in Munich, Germany September 19, 2019.

    Huawei equipment is also present in American telecommunication networks. Small telecom operators that provide services in rural sparsely-populated areas are particularly dependent on it. According to the Rural Wireless Association, if Huawei equipment is wholly abandoned, rural operators will be forced to rebuild their infrastructure for $800 million to 1 billion USD, and it will take about two years.

    Still, the United States refuses to cooperate with Huawei in the construction of its 5G networks and urges all its allies to do the same. The US claims that 5G architecture is fundamentally different from previous generation networks. In 5G, the core of the network and access networks are at the base station level. That means that 5G networks are more vulnerable, and all equipment, including antennas and base stations, should be from "reliable" suppliers only. From a technical point of view, it's hard to argue.

    However, accusing Huawei of installing spy bookmarks is untenable. There is no evidence that the Chinese company's equipment could be a potential threat. It's just that the US hasn't sufficiently explored 5G technology, and they are afraid of China's leadership in this area, Guo Kunqi, professor at the Institute of Communication and Informatics at Jiangsu University, said.

    "From a technical point, the US is right. Previously, when switching to 4G, 3G base stations were still used. And now, with the launch of 5G, it's impossible to use 4G base stations, because they simply won't be able to cope with such a data transfer rate. But I think, as technology develops, these problems will be resolved. Therefore, we can assume that the US statements are just an excuse to hold Huawei back.

    First of all, 5G is a fundamentally new technology for cellular networks; as soon as they are completed, they will replace the previous generation of 4G networks. The United States has done a lot of research on 4G. And if 5G were obtained by transforming 4G, the United States would probably not be that outraged. And now we are seeing a struggle between China and the US for the 5G market.

    After all, fifth-generation networks are not just telephone communications; they are also telemedicine, the Internet of things, and self-driving cars. 5G involves many different industries; these are integrated networks that will serve broader areas of the market. And if China gets a vote regarding 5G, it will mean serious losses for the United States. Therefore, the US is looking for any excuse to restrain Huawei's development. This has already gone beyond fair competition; it is a matter of mutual containment between China and the United States. The US is not going to watch China achieving new victories in 5G calmly. I think that's the whole point."

    In this Thursday, Sept. 24, 2015, photo, China's flag is displayed next to the American flag on the side of the Old Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, the day before a state visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping
    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    In this Thursday, Sept. 24, 2015, photo, China's flag is displayed next to the American flag on the side of the Old Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, the day before a state visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping

    The United States threatens its allies, mainly with the fact that if there is Huawei equipment in their telecommunication networks, they will stop exchanging intelligence with them. Thus, Europe is in an unenviable position, between a rock and a hard place. On the one hand, cooperation through special services is crucial for many NATO member states. It's even more difficult for the members of the 5 Eyes intelligence alliance, which includes the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Displeasing the United States and being cut off from their intelligence is a much more significant threat to national security than Huawei's imaginary "backdoors".

    But the USA cannot offer an alternative solution. Huawei owns more than a third of 5G patents. In the EU, Huawei holds a 31% market share in cellular infrastructure. The company's closest competitor, Ericsson, has a slightly lower share of 29%. Therefore, US opportunities for pressure are limited. Rebuilding all network communications is extremely expensive. Moreover, in this case, for 2-3 years, Europe will lag behind in the deployment of fifth-generation networks. And all this is just to satisfy the ambitions of the United States, Yang Mian, professor at the Research Institute of International Relations at China University of Communications, said.

    "The US is just looking for an excuse. On the one hand. The United States has already identified China as its strategic rival, political enemy, and military rival while cultivating the theory of the Chinese threat. As for telecommunications, the US will denigrate Huawei and other Chinese companies, talking about some kind of "backdoors" that the PRC authorities use for surveillance and control.

    It should be noted that the United States itself can carry out surveillance through networks. And now they think that China is doing the same. In this case, the use of competitor products will, in any case, create a sense of vulnerability for the United States. So, the US will look for any ways to restrain China's development, including persuading its allies to ban Huawei, especially those allies that have similar military interests.

    From a commercial point of view, American products and the products of their Western allies used to be of better quality. But now, China has broken into the front ranks. Of course, the United States will resist to protect its commercial interests and market advantages, as well as to prevent a Chinese monopoly. So US containment of Huawei is a natural phenomenon".

    Thus, Europe has to make a tough choice. But judging by the current developments, a technological split may occur. Some countries will proceed from pragmatic price-quality considerations, and develop fifth-generation networks in partnership with Huawei, despite US exhortations. Others are likely to agree to political games and spend a lot of resources satisfying the ambitions of their strategic partner. Another issue is that ordinary users will suffer from this. They are the ones who have to pay for expensive networks and try to understand the various 5G communication standards.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    United States, 5g, Germany, Europe, China, Huawei
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Super Hot: Australian Firemen Get Undressed for Steamy Calendar
    Super Hot: Australian Firemen Get Undressed for Steamy Calendar
    Minneapolis Meltdown
    Minneapolis Meltdown
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse