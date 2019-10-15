Register
08:27 GMT +315 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Local residents applaud as a convoy of Turkish forces trucks transporting tanks is driven in Sanliurfa province, southeastern Turkey, at the border with Syria

    Expert on Ankara Operation in Syria: Turkey Ready to Accept Any Kind of Sanctions

    © AP Photo / Lefteris Pitarakis
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Turkey has launched Operation Peace Spring in north Syria on October 9. US President Donald Trump said Monday he is issuing executive order authorising sanctions against Turkish officials.

    Omer Ozkizilcik, who works at the Security Department of SETA Foundation, an independent, nonprofit and non-partisan think-tank based in Ankara, Turkey, gave his opinion on the situation.

    How justified are Trump's plan to impose sanctions on Turkey and what is the reason for rhetoric from the West against Turkey now?

    First of all, Turkey did not start this operation hoping that the Trump administration would greenlight it. Turkey had already accepted any possible sanctions or other forms of punishment, as this operation is too important for Turkey. Turkey tried the diplomatic track, it didn’t work. This is a national security issue, and Turkey is ready to accept any kind of sanctions. This will neither hinder Turkey from going forward, nor end this operation. I can only underline here two main aspects. First, there are those who criticize just to criticize the Trump administration. But there are also many who have been affected by the engagement between CENTCOM and the PKK and the PKK propaganda. And actually it’s no wonder because we know that the PKK has real big propaganda support and they have been affected by the PKK.

    The US senator Lindsay Graham stated that the Trump's plan to impose sanctions on Ankara “will be a game-changer in all the wrong ways for Turkey”. How will these sanctions impact Turkey?

    Obviously, sanctions will have an impact on Turkey and Turkey’s economy and also on Turkey’s defence industry. There is much rhetoric, but we have to wait and see how much really happens. Because, it could also be an attempt by the Trump administration to ease the internal pressure on him. If may not, we don’t know. No one can foresee what the Trump administration will do. But if there’s any sanctions, yes the Turkish economy will be affected. But we have seen before that sanctions, especially on the defence industry, only increase Turkish efforts to increase the capacity of their defence industry. And economic sanctions will only push Turkey more towards Russia.

    What is Trump trying to achieve by withdrawing troops from northern Syria and declaring that he will impose sanctions on Turkey?

    First of all, the withdrawal decision by Trump is just realpolitik. Because anyone who has a bit of an idea about the situation on the ground cannot act differently. So Trump is maybe one of the most rational actors on the American side. Because when the Turkish army enters Syria what will the Americans do, fight against a NATO ally for the sake of some terrorist organization? Secondly, I think Trump does not really care about non-state actors, Trump is after great power politics. Great power politics needs to be at the international level between states, and Trump knows that the YPG or the PKK is just not worth enough to risk direct confrontation with the Turkish armed forces.

    How will the recent events in northern Syria impact Turkey’s relationship with NATO allies (especially from the EU)?

    I think that when the dust settles down and there isn’t any kind of real sanctions or any kind of real attack against Turkey, I expect that relations will normalize again. They have fought together for years, they fought together in Korea. They have many relations together. I don’t think that NATO is so weak that it will crumble down over Syria. However, if the Americans go mad and push Turkey more towards Russia, I think then maybe the NATO alliance will become deficient as an effective force. Weakening Turkey means weakening NATO.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Pentagon Says Turkey’s Operation in Syria ‘Growing Threat’, US Continues Troop Withdrawal
    Several Areas in Syria's North-East Declare Restoration of Sovereignty - Russian Military
    House Speaker Pelosi Blames Trump for ‘Betraying’ Kurds in Syria, Says Sanctions Not Enough
    Tags:
    Syria, Turkish military, sanctions, Turkey, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Super Hot: Australian Firemen Get Undressed for Steamy Calendar
    Super Hot: Australian Firemen Get Undressed for Steamy Calendar
    Minneapolis Meltdown
    Minneapolis Meltdown
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse