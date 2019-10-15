Register
08:27 GMT +315 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    Turkish Op: With Irrelevance of NATO and EU, Russia is Sole Player to Solve Syrian Crisis – Scholar

    © Sputnik / Hikmet Durgun
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1 0 0
    Subscribe

    The EU and US-proposed measures aimed at halting Turkey's military operation in northeast Syria is unlikely to bear fruit, while NATO has proven ineffective and unable to restrain its member state, says Paolo Raffone, a strategic analyst and director of the CIPI Foundation in Brussels.

    French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has called upon European Union member states to condemn Turkey's "Operation Peace Spring" that was launched on 9 October against the Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Daesh (ISIS/ISIL)* remnants in northeastern Syria.

    "This Council is meeting amid an especially serious political context. It is serious because the Turk offensive could cause the re-emergence of Daesh… This is especially serious because Syrian Democratic Forces, currently under threat, are our allies… And it is especially serious because this offensive will cause a genuine humanitarian disaster", Le Drian told the press at the EU’s Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg on Monday, adding that the Turkish military operation has already generated 130,000 additional refugees and displaced persons.

    On 12 October, Berlin and Paris halted arms exports to Turkey over the offensive, while British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to stop the advance.

    Earlier, Washington made it clear that it did not endorse the Turkish military operation.

    ​Having washed its hands of Ankara's military push, the US partially withdrew its military forces from the conflict zone. At the same time, however, the White House threatened Turkey with economic sanctions over the incursion. According to Reuters, measures may be taken as early as this week.

    Nevertheless, Turkey continues to push ahead with its military operation in a bid to create a "safe zone" reaching 30 kilometres into the Arab Republic. According to Ankara, the Kurdish People's Protection Unions (YPG) – the backbone of the SDF – is an affiliate of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), designated as a terrorist organisation in Turkey.

    Turkey's Incursion into Syria Poses Security Threat to France

    Since the beginning of the operation, the Turkish-led Syrian National Army (SNA) has largely outgunned the Kurdish militia. According to Daily Sabah, 440 YPG fighters have been killed, while 26 have been captured and 24 others have surrendered over the past six days.

    Paolo Raffone, a strategic analyst and director of the CIPI Foundation in Brussels, says that the rampage in northeastern Syria coincides with the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, which was first commemorated in Istanbul in 1919 by survivors of the tragedy.

    "The current Turkish military intervention in neighbouring Syria, reportedly to fight the Kurdish terrorists linked to the PKK, has reactivated all French alarms over the 'Turkish question' in Europe", Raffone says. "France has been consistently denouncing and condemning the Armenian Genocide of 1915. The French analysis of the 2019 Turkish anti-Kurd offensive in Syria is geopolitical and security-driven more than humanitarian".

    The strategic analyst stresses that a new actor with links to the European continent may re-emerge in the Middle Eastern region – the foreign fighters who previously joined Daesh. Therefore, France sees the current situation in the region as a "tremendous domestic security threat" and a "geopolitical nightmare", especially given that Washington has shunted off to the sidelines in the Syria conflict, he elaborates.

    To tackle the threat, French President Emmanuel Macron has spearheaded an initiative to halt the Turkish offensive by meeting with European leaders and holding an emergency summit of the National Defence Council in Paris.

    Smoke billows from fires on targets in Tel Abyad, Syria
    © AP Photo / Lefteris Pitarakis
    Smoke billows from fires on targets in Tel Abyad, Syria

    EU and US Measures: Too Little, Too Late

    Raffone, however, believes that the measures advocated by the EU and Washington are insufficient and may not bring about tangible results.

    "The statement issued by the EU six members of the UN Security Council [on 10 October] confirms that the French lead against the Turkish military offensive has created a common ground on the perspective threats and the consequences of the Turkish action, but it is remarkably weak as for recovery and counter actions", he says.

    According to him, neither the EU arms embargo nor the US economic sanctions will change the course of affairs in northeast Syria. Moreover, the proposed restrictions may hit the EU's own banks, which "detain [sic] some 70 percent of the Turkish debt", Raffone highlights.

    "The most disturbing situation is that Turkey is a key NATO member and has a privileged relationship with the EU", the strategic analyst notes, stressing that the recent statements by Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini have demonstrated "the ineffectiveness and irrelevance of both organisations".

    According to Raffone, "with the irrelevance of NATO and the EU, Russia is the sole heavy player, but it needs to play quickly a number of wild cards to avoid finding itself dragged into a degenerating conflict".

    'No Stopping Until We Reach Our Goals'

    Following the launch of the Turkish military operation, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on 12 October that Syria should be cleared from illegitimate foreign military presence.

    "I have said openly to my colleagues that Syrian territory should be freed from foreign military presence, and the territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic should be fully restored", the Russian president told Arab media ahead of his visit to Riyadh.

    Meanwhile, on Sunday, the authorities of the self-proclaimed Kurdish autonomy in northern Syria announced that they had reached an agreement with Damascus to deploy Syrian forces along the Turkish border to repel Ankara's advance.

    It was reported the next day that the Syrian Arab Army had entered the city of Tabqah, previously held by the Kurdish militia, in the province of Raqqa and is moving northward.

    Amid the emerging reports about the EU arms embargo, potential American sanctions, and alleged Syrian involvement, Ibrahim Kalin, special adviser and spokesperson for Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, tweeted on 14 October: "No stopping until we reach our goals".

    *Daesh (ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    ‘No Stopping Until We Reach Our Goals’ in Syria, Erdogan's Spokesman Vows Amid Threat of Sanctions
    Trump Promises 'Big Sanctions on Turkey Coming' Over Syria Offensive
    'Let's Bring Boys Back Home' is Trump's Re-election Card as US Pulls Out of Northern Syria - Journo
    EU Nations Urge All Member-States to Halt Arms Sales to Turkey Amid Syria Offensive
    Tags:
    Germany, United Kingdom, France, Operation Peace Spring, incursion, Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Syrian Kurds, Turkey, Syria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Super Hot: Australian Firemen Get Undressed for Steamy Calendar
    Super Hot: Australian Firemen Get Undressed for Steamy Calendar
    Minneapolis Meltdown
    Minneapolis Meltdown
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse