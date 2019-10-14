Register
    Queen 'Possibly Needs to Be More Active in Politics' – Croydon Constitutionalists Member

    Opinion
    A new session in the British parliament has begun, following the Queen’s speech this morning, with the future of Brexit still up in the air.

    According to reports; EU ambassadors have been told by representatives of Westminster that the UK could be willing to compromise over certain aspects of the Irish border, which had proved to be a huge sticking point thus far, as both sides strive to avoid undercutting the 1998 Good Friday Peace Agreement, whilst protecting their own economic and political interests.

    Michael Swadling of the Croydon Constitutionalists has shared his views on the issue.

    Sputnik: Will the UK and EU reach a consensus over a Brexit deal?

    Michael Swadling: I suspect that there is a large rehash element to what’s going forward, but that doesn’t mean they can’t get a deal together.

     I think Boris Johnson is going to make sure that the worst parts of Theresa May’s divorce bill are out of it, he can’t credibly put forward something that’s too close to his predecessor’s deal, and I think the EU will blink in the end, their economies are telling them they need a deal, so Boris should be able to bring something back to parliament.

    Sputnik: Would a no-deal Brexit be better than leaving with a deal?

    Michael Swadling: I don’t think it would be bad at all. I think it would be liberating for our economy. It would be a great opportunity for us to take flight in the world market fully, and the government is ready; they’ve done the preparations, the deals and the subcontracts that need to be in place.

    Is it possible? I think so, the government needs to hold its nerve and parliament don’t need to do everything, lots can be held just by the government, by executive order and I think Boris could also possibly force that through.

    Sputnik: Do you think the Queen has been unfairly dragged into political matters?

    Michael Swadling: If anything, she’s not involved enough. The Monarchy plays an important role in the country, in holding the role of the people over parliament, and the Monarch’s understandable reluctance to get involved has really in some ways let the people down.

    The Monarch is traditionally the representative of the people against the powered elites in parliament, and we have a parliament that is not interested in the people, that’s afraid of putting itself up to the people and is ignoring the people’s biggest vote in British history.

    If anything; going forward, we need somebody that will hold the role of the people against the executive, and possibly, the Queen needs to be more active.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

