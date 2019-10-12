Politician on Jeremy Corbyn’s Economic Pledges: Better Policy Needed, Not Further Spending

The Conservative Party has poured scorn over Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn’s pre-general election pledges, where he outlined plans to rapidly increase public spending. Leader of the Our Nation Party Henry Bolton shared his views on the matter.

Sputnik: Would Jeremy Corbyn’s policies wreck the British economy if he became Prime Minister?

Henry Bolton: The wreck is a dramatic word, but I think we would end up in another situation where we would be deeply in debt. There is more money going into public spending now than there has been in any time since about 1982 per head of population, and yet we are not seeing the results.

Actually what is required; is better public policy in terms of healthcare, education and the welfare state, all of these things, rather than simply throwing more money at the issue, but of course spending money is a big vote winner, it is a very simple indicator that you are responding to a perceived public need.

If you’re going to borrow; it will cripple the longer-term economy and it’s rather pointless, you would be robbing Peter to pay Paul and it’s the wrong answer in any case, so I think it is a very dangerous approach, but it also based on a fundamentally Marxist approach which both John McDonnell the Shadow Chancellor, and Jeremy Corbyn as Labour Party leader adhere to, and our country is not set up in that way.

Sputnik: Could Labour win the next general election?

Henry Bolton: They have to posture accordingly but I don’t think they have a chance. The Conservative Party is ahead in the polls, but we’ve got some very momentous days ahead of us, with regards to the whole Brexit situation.

If Boris Johnson is seen by the nation to have failed to deliver on Brexit or is seen to back down from his stance that we will be leaving on the 31st of October, it could be very damaging for both him and the Conservative Party.

Although Labour could be behind the Conservative in polling in such a situation because there are a great many people who are worried about their economic policy, that the Brexit Party may stand against the Conservatives and split the Conservative vote and thereby Labour through the middle.

It all depends on what happens between now and really the 19th of October when parliament is sitting on a Saturday for the first time since the Falklands War in 1982, and there will be a decision made then as to whether or not the Prime Minister does ask for an extension of Article Fifty.

Yves Herman FILE PHOTO: Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and Labour Party's Shadow Secretary of State for Departing the European Union Keir Starmer leave after a meeting with European Union's Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels, Belgium March 21, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Sputnik: Will Labour retain a large proportion of the youth vote?

Henry Bolton: One of the efforts that I am personally involved in, is trying to get voters as well as politicians to look at the bigger picture, it’s not all about headline-grabbing policy ideas, it’s about actually making them work and making sure they work in a way that benefits the country in the short, medium and long term.

There is a proportion of the young vote that is coming out for Labour but that said; there is also a large proportion of young people aged thirty, all the way down to sort of their early teens, who are getting more and more tired of this delay and prevarication over Brexit, and they are fed up to their back teeth politicians, even they are saying give us some leadership, where is the decisive leadership that should be coming out of Westminster?

They are becoming more active and they are not necessarily pro-Conservative or pro-Labour, but they are becoming more active politically and they want change and political professionalism in Westminster, and I think that’s a dynamic that we will see play out over the next four and five years, as these people mature in their political views.

