Register
19:52 GMT +309 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Two men shaking hands

    India Should Firm Up Economic Ties with Saudi Arabia to Deter Pakistan - Analyst

    © Flickr / Flazingo Photos
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1 0 0
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India should seriously consider deepening economic links with oil and energy-rich Saudi Arabia to prevent Pakistan from bringing New Delhi's oil and gas assets into Islamabad's strategic calculations, an analyst has suggested.

    The suggestion comes due to ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan over New Delhi’s move to change the quasi-autonomous status of Jammu and Kashmir and concerns over lack of access to oil imports because of US threats to impose “The Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act” (CAATSA) on any country commercially engaging with oil importing giant Iran, including India.

    Given the current geopolitical dynamics, especially in the regional context, India would do well to promote cross-country investments with Saudi Arabia, a country which has considerable leverage over Pakistan, said Vikram Singh Mehta, Senior Fellow at Brookings India, a New Delhi-based think tank.

    “Were Saudi invested in Indian oil and gas assets, it might deter Pakistan from bringing these assets (of New Delhi) into their strategic calculus,” Mehta says in an article published in the Indian daily Financial Express.

    Mehta said New Delhi should seek  Riyadh’s investment in three initiatives namely (1) The $40 billion joint venture refinery project in Ratnagiri district of the state of Maharashtra (2) A proposed investment by Saudi Aramco, Saudi Arabia’s national petroleum and natural gas company, in India’s Reliance Industries, which would “secure a captive outlet for 500,000 barrels a day of its crude oil and a foothold in India’s downstream market” and (3) Purchase a stake in Saudi Aramco’s planned international public offer (IPO) of up to 5 percent of its shares which would deepen Riyadh’s commitment to curb attempted Pakistani adventurism.

    Maintaining that Islamabad has been “irresponsible” in introducing the nuclear option in its diplomatic diatribe against New Delhi following the latter’s move to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s quasi-autonomous status, Mehta says Riyadh can tell Pakistan to tone down its rhetoric as Islamabad is aware that its survival is dependent on receiving Saudi economic largesse.

    “Pakistan… cannot afford to ignore Saudi economic interests when war-gaming an offensive strategy against India,” he said.

    Mehta added that the four attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil and gas infrastructure between May and September did compel India to “contemplate drawing on its strategic reserves and also look for alternative supplies.”

    New Delhi also asked “questions” about the sustainability of “regional status quo and Middle East geopolitics, and how might the US react,” he added.

    The 14 September attack hit Saudi Arabia’s Abqaiq oil processing facility and the giant Khurais oil field, which accounts for 60 percent of Saudi Arabia’s production of 9.8 million barrels per day (MMBD). It was the largest disruption to oil supplies ever.

    The attack on the Abqaiq and Khurais facilities prompted New Delhi to reflect on the security of its oil and gas infrastructure, especially on the west coast, according to Mehta.

    “The Saudi assets were ringed by sophisticated US Patriot anti-missile defence systems. Yet 17 facilities in Abqaiq and Khurais were hit by 25 low-flying cruise missiles. What does this say about the strength of the defence systems when pitted against (the) forces of weaponised artificial intelligence? How vulnerable are our oil and gas assets on the western coast?” he sought to know.

    Cross-country investments may not necessarily assure the desired security of crucial assets, but given Pakistan’s emotional and irresponsible behaviour and rhetoric, which could translate into violence, the buffer that Saudi Arabia offers is useful, he concludes.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    No Supply Disruption for India, Despite Saudi Aramco Production Problems - Oil Minister
    Tags:
    China, Brookings Institution, geostrategy, oil imports, Energy, Oil, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A visitor and a cosplayer at the IgroMir 2019 exhibition and the Comic Con Russia 2019 festival at the International Crocus Expo Exhibition Centre in Moscow.
    Fear and Horror in Moscow: The Brightest Moments of Comic Con Russia Festival
    Destroy & Conquer?
    Destroy & Conquer?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse