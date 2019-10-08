Register
22:28 GMT +308 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this file photo taken on January 23, 2019 an anti-Brexit activist waves a Union and a European Union flag as they demonstrate outside the Houses of Parliament in central London

    UK "Not Certain" to Leave EU on 31 October – Political Commentator

    © AFP 2019 / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    111
    Subscribe

    The Institute of Financial Studies think tank has warned that a no-deal Brexit could make the UK’s national debt soar. The report comes as negotiations between Britain and the EU are approaching a crucial stage.

    French President Emmanuel Macron outlined on Monday that the bloc would make a decision over whether to accept British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s revamped divorce bill by the end of the week.

    Brussels is reportedly less than pleased by the alterations to the Irish backstop made by the Conservative government’s team, and doubts remain as to whether it will be deemed acceptable by their powers that be.

    Political commentator Keith Rowe reflects on whether WTO rules or no-deal Brexit will be quite as detrimental to the UK’s economy as the reports indicate.

    Sputnik: Would a no-deal Brexit be as bad as the IFS claims?

    Keith Rowe: We’ve got a huge amount of project fear mark whatever it is going on, a huge amount of scaremongering, I think a no-deal Brexit is probably the cleanest way to get on with Brexit and in the long term, that’s what will benefit us.

    If there are any short term issues; I think they are being hugely over-exaggerated at the moment and the sooner we get on and get past those, the better.

    Sputnik: Will the UK leave the EU on the 31st of October?

    Keith Rowe: I think it would be better for us if the EU just refused to extend Article 50, but I’m not sure they will do that and I’m not sure whether we’ll actually leave, or whether they are starting to play the blame game already just in case we don’t. I think you could flip a coin at the moment and take your choice.

    It’s not certain that we will leave; it may still be a good possibility, but it’s extremely possible that we won’t leave.

    Sputnik: Could Boris Johnson win the next general election?

    Keith Rowe: A general election is pretty much inevitable now; it’s going to happen sooner or later. Whichever parliamentary games our useless MPs get up to in an attempt to try and get some short term advantage and some more jeers and shouting in the House of Commons, sooner or later there has to be a general election.

    We’ve got a parliament that just isn’t working according to the government, according to the opposition, according to everybody so it’s going to happen.

    Who do I think is going to win? That depends to a very large extent how these next few weeks pan out and how Brexit happens. If Boris Johnson manages to get us out by the end of the month as he has promised; he will have done the nation a good turn, people will back him and say he means what he says and he does what he says, and the Conservatives will be on course for a fairly good result.

    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he gives a closing speech at the Conservative Party annual conference in Manchester, Britain, October 2, 2019
    © REUTERS / PHIL NOBLE
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he gives a closing speech at the Conservative Party annual conference in Manchester, Britain, October 2, 2019

    If on the other hand he gets bypassed or messes it up completely; then the chances are that other parties will come to the fore and the Brexit Party will do very well in those circumstances and the Conservative Party won’t do nearly as well.

    The opposition and remain vote, well nobody knows what Labour are up to at the moment, nobody can really define their position in anything like coherence and they’ve turned a lot of people off due to their racist and anti-Semitic approach to things, so I suspect that they will lose a lot of support.

    The Liberal Democrats are gaining support, but from a very low base, so we may well end up with another hung parliament, but of a different complexion and that would be a very bad situation in many ways.

    There would be some Brexit Party MPs, but you never can tell at the moment and the opposition parties would be split, and who knows how the SNP and everything is going to affect things up there as well, and I suspect that the SNP would probably still do well under those circumstances.

    It’s going to be very difficult to run parliament if Brexit doesn’t happen.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    no-deal Brexit, Brexit, European Union, Brexit, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Welcome to Moulin Rouge: Backstage at Most Popular Cabaret in the World
    Welcome to the Moulin Rouge: Backstage at Most Popular Cabaret in the World
    Destroy & Conquer?
    Destroy & Conquer?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse