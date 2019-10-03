Register
10:06 GMT +303 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Military vehicles carrying DF-5B intercontinental ballistic missiles travel past Tiananmen Square during the military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019

    China's 70th Anniversary Parade: Beijing Determined to Become Third Nuclear Superpower

    © REUTERS / JASON LEE
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 30
    Subscribe

    The 70th Anniversary celebrations of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, held on 1 October, showcased the country’s unprecedented number of technological innovations and new military equipment.

    Beijing, on Tuesday, held one of its largest-ever military parades, where the Chinese People's Liberation Army rolled out a formidable array of highly-advanced weaponry unlike any other in the world. The commemorative state event, where strategic weapons systems were put on full display, served as an opportunity for Beijing to demonstrate its firm commitment to defend its interests amid a deepening conflict with the United States, Russian military expert Vasily Kashin says.

    Making its debut at the China Day parade was the Dongfeng-41 (DF-41) intercontinental ballistic missile, which is capable of reaching any point in the continental United States in 30 minutes at Mach 25 carrying as many as 10 independently-targetable warheads. Beijing rolled out 16 transporter erector launchers of the new solid-fuelled road-mobile systems.

    The missile, with a launch mass of up to 80 tonnes, has been in development since the late 1980s and is a fundamentally new strategic weapon for China. The 16 units on display at the parade represent Beijing's ability to launch 160 warheads; China's total nuclear arsenal was until recently thought to include only 300 warheads.

    Let us remember that in the early 2000s, the entire Chinese nuclear arsenal consisted of less than 200 deployed warheads; only 20 of them were deployed on DF-5 missiles, two-stage liquid-propellant ICBMs capable of reaching the continental United States. Even if, in reality, each DF-41 carries a much smaller number of warheads (for example, 4-6, which some consider more likely), the introduction of these weapons of mass destruction by a US rival other than Russia remains impressive and sobering.

    Performers carrying red flags take part in the parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019
    © REUTERS / JASON LEE
    Performers carrying red flags take part in the parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019

    Another missile system, the DF-5B liquid-fuelled ICBM, was demonstrated for the second time (after the 2015 parade). It was the first ICBM China launched, and features 4-6 warheads as well as an updated control system.

    Everything suggests that China will continue to improve its missiles, possibly equipping them in the future with hypersonic glide warheads. Thus, the DF-41 will be added to the DF-5 family, but will not replace it.

    Finally, for the second time after the show at the Zhurihe Training Base, an updated version of the light Chinese ICBM DF-31AG, which is capable of carrying MIRVs loaded with 3 warheads, was also demonstrated. The establishment of brigades featuring such missiles will also lead to the rapid increase in the capabilities of the Chinese nuclear arsenal.

    A Xian H-6N jet bomber took part in the airborne parade, featuring advanced electronic equipment and – for the first time in Chinese bomber aviation – an air refuelling boom. This is also directly related to the development of Chinese nuclear forces. It represents the revival of the air element of the Chinese nuclear triad.

    Due to its increased flight duration, reliable Russian D-30KP2 turbofan engines and the possibility of aerial refuelling, the H-6N will be able to carry out combat duty in the air for extended periods of. The bomb bay was eliminated, but under the fuselage, there is a missile hook unit for air-launched ballistic missiles now being tested in China, which can also be equipped with nuclear warheads.

    Several new systems were demonstrated amid a number of medium-range missiles. First of all, this is a medium-range ballistic missile DF-17, the first missile in the world equipped with a hypersonic manoeuvrable warhead. The United States expects to form the first experimental battery of its medium-range ballistic missiles with hypersonic warheads by 2023. Thus, the Americans are at best lagging four years.

    Military vehicles carrying military aircraft travel past Tiananmen Square during the military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019
    © REUTERS / JASON LEE
    Military vehicles carrying military aircraft travel past Tiananmen Square during the military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019

    Of particular interest is the new People's Liberation Army Rocket Force’s DF-100 cruise missile. This is, apparently, a medium-range hypersonic cruise missile equipped with a ramjet engine. The USSR and the USA conducted tests on such units (one may recall the Soviet La-350 “Burya” and 3M25 Meteorit-M projects), but they were never put into service. China will be the first country to adopt such a system. There remains a lot of ambiguity regarding the concept of using such a missile, first of all, about the alleged characteristics of its flight. Old Soviet projects involving such weapons were mostly concerned with high-altitude missiles moving towards the target at a speed of Mach 3, but given modern conditions, this approach may not be very effective.

    Among the numerous drones presented, in addition to the famous GJ-11 stealth attack drone, of great interest is a mysterious unmanned reconnaissance aircraft. The triangular-shaped UAV has no air intakes and is equipped with liquid-propellant rocket engines, which, as it seems, has not been done since the late 1940s. This is probably a vehicle capable of solving problems at extremely high altitudes with rarefied air, but the concept behind its application is much less clear.

    Thus, the parade has shown that China is taking a leading position in many areas regarding the development of military equipment. At the same time, the Chinese military and engineers are not afraid to try extremely original, never-used concepts and approaches, demonstrating independence and a willingness to take serious risks.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    superpower, Military, nuclear, parade, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Saw fish
    Snake-Headed Caterpillar and Bat-Eating Spider: Nature is Scary as Hell
    Impeachment Impasse?
    Impeachment Impasse?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse