Register
23:09 GMT +301 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    An investor checks stock market prices at a securities firm in Fuyang, in eastern China's Anhui province

    Will Delisting of Chinese Companies Affect China-US Trade Talks?

    © AFP 2019 / STR
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Earlier, Bloomberg news agency reported, citing sources, that the Donald Trump administration was considering delisting Chinese companies from US stock exchanges. In addition, it was noted that the White House was considering limiting the flow of US portfolio investments into China.

    The US doesn’t plan to exclude the securities of Chinese companies from trading on US stock exchanges at the moment, the US Treasury has stated.

    However, the US Treasury’s statement didn’t really calm the markets. On Monday morning, the Chinese Shanghai Composite fell by 0.4%. Other Asian stock indices also ended up in the red. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.48% and Topix fell 0.98%. Monica Crowley, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Treasury Department, said the administration was not considering blocking Chinese companies in order to prevent listing on US stock exchanges. But the fact is that the question of delisting Chinese companies arises now and then in the American political establishment. Therefore, despite the US Treasury’s denial, market participants don’t consider the Bloomberg report an absolutely unreasonable fake.

    © REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin

    Back in late May, the New York Times reported, citing Trump’s former political adviser Steve Bannon, that both the White House and wider political circles were discussing the possibility of reconsidering China’s role in the US stock markets. Moreover, Republican Senator Marco Rubio officially came up with an initiative to ban a number of Chinese companies from placing their shares on American stock exchanges, since they allegedly threaten the interests of American investors, pension funds and so on. Rubio explained that Chinese companies refuse to provide the PCAOB with full audit and reporting data. Thus, Chinese companies are supposedly non-transparent to investors, and may thereby mislead them. In addition, the Republican senator noted that it would be better to reduce the IPO of Chinese companies on American exchanges as much as possible so that US investors, including pension funds, wouldn’t end up financing China.

    Soon, Alibaba announced plans to place its shares in Hong Kong. Thus, the company sought to diversify its financing sources and insure against possible administrative risks. However, the listing on the Hong Kong stock exchange was postponed due to protests in the city. But, nevertheless, Chinese companies have for months been expecting some trick from American regulators. Therefore, the Bloomberg report, even if erroneous as the US Treasury claims, was still not a complete surprise.

    It cannot be ruled out that Bloomberg was simply in a hurry to publish the information. Perhaps in the US, indeed, they discussed certain options for financial pressure on China in case the upcoming October talks fail. Since tariff pressure on China has proved to be ineffective, Washington is now forced to look for new levers, Cui Lei, a researcher at the US Studies Department at the China Center for International Studies of International Problems, said.

    "I think this suggests that the US tariff policy regarding China hasn’t shown any particular results. China hasn’t made any comprehensive concessions to the United States, so they are looking for new ways to put pressure on Beijing. In addition to customs tariffs, they can, for example, increase pressure on investment. And the current situation suggests that the US doesn’t have high hopes for progress in the upcoming talks. Twelve rounds of negotiations have already passed, and the United States has realised that it’s not easy to win concessions from China. Therefore, there are no high hopes regarding the 13th round of talks, scheduled for October. But at the same time, the US still adheres to stringent conditions for concluding an agreement," Cui said.

    According to the expert, such an option is quite possible: it’s just not profitable for the United States to conclude a trade agreement with China right now. There are domestic political motives for this. Therefore, having made a throw-in, for example, through Bloomberg, one can probe the ground for assessing the possible actions on the part of China.

    "Speaking of US internal political factors, elections will take place at the end of next year. So if a trade agreement is signed now, it will be too early for Trump. In the end, there is still a lot of time before the election. There are also many uncertainties, like the Democrats’ attempts to impeach Trump. In any case, the voters will be focused on internal problems; and in this context, Trump’s external achievements, including the trade war with China, may go unnoticed. Therefore, it would be more profitable for Trump to conclude a deal with China right before the election," he stated.

    If this is so, it really turns out that it’s China that seeks to conclude an agreement with the United States, while the Americans combine their foreign and domestic interests in this game. But the problem is that if the United States really does delist Chinese companies, the trade war between the two states will turn into a financial one. Then, according to Cui Lei, we won’t see any early US-China agreement. Indeed, Chinese companies, including leading technology giants like Alibaba, are enjoying favourable conditions in the US stock markets to attract financing. However, their presence is beneficial for American investors as well, because Chinese capitalization companies are among the world leaders in terms of growth rates. Therefore, delisting Chinese companies, in essence, would be a financial “nuclear” blow that will hit both sides.

    So far, there are still favourable expectations from the upcoming negotiations in October, given that the parties have made mutual concessions in the form of deferred new tariffs and purchases of agricultural products. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Monday that China had paid attention to both reports regarding delisting of Chinese companies and the US Treasury statement. Geng Shuang emphasised that China was counting on reciprocal steps as well as constructive behaviour on the part of the United States to find joint solutions to existing contradictions.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    China Begins Import of Indian Generic Medicines Amid Trade War With US
    US-China Trade War: All Trump Actions in Service of 2020 Election Win - Economist
    DC to Host China Officials in October for Another Round of Sino-US Trade Talks - Report
    Tags:
    trade, China, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Italian model and actress Madalina Diana Ghenea on the red carpet of the 76th International Film Festival in Venice
    Crème de la Crème: Selection of Sputnik's Best September Photos
    Extended Executive Time
    Extended Executive Time
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse