Register
23:29 GMT +301 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seen outside the venue for the Conservative Party annual conference in Manchester, Britain October 1, 2019

    Boris Johnson To Face Significant Repercussions if He Decides to Push ‘No Deal’ Through - Scholar

    © REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLS
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 02
    Subscribe

    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “cautiously optimistic” about securing a Brexit deal ahead of the 31 October deadline while speaking at the Tory party conference that’s underway in Manchester.

    "I'm cautiously optimistic. We have made some pretty big moves, we are waiting to see whether our European friends will help us and whether we can find the right landing zone," Johnson told Conservative party members on Monday.

    The Prime Minister reaffirmed his hardline stance of leaving the bloc even without a deal despite acknowledging that he would like to have one in place.

    "Whatever happens, we’ll come out on 31 October," he stressed at the conference under the slogan "Get Brexit Done".

    Dr. Ben Williams, a tutor in politics and political theory at the University of Salford, said that speculation continues to mount as to whether the country will leave on that date, or rather seek a further extension as previously happened in March this year. 

    "While negotiations supposedly continue, many have questioned how genuine Johnson’s efforts have been to strike a deal. His critics are primarily concerned that leaving with ‘No Deal’ would have major negative economic consequences for UK businesses and trading links with the outside world," Williams explained.

    But how Johnson plans to exit the bloc without a deal is still not clear. The Parliament has adopted a bill - the Benn Act - that would force the Prime Minister to request a three-month Brexit extension to 31 January next year if no is agreed by 19 October. Johnson has dubbed the law “the surrender act”.

    "[...] The Prime Minister and his advisors have indicated they may seek to find a way around if they wish to in order to finally deliver a 'leave' outcome," Williams noted.

    Chancellor Sajid Javid echoed the Prime Minister’s ambition to get the UK out of the EU deal or no deal suggesting that there’s a way around the Benn Act.

    Javid told BBC that the government is preparing "a significant economic policy response" in the event there’s no deal reached.

    "If Johnson does decide to push a 'No Deal' through, he could face significant repercussions, most notably if job losses and business failures follow because of it. He could also risk further legal challenges via the Supreme Court, while there are ongoing threats of protest and civil unrest against the government’s broader Brexit strategy.  Overall the prospect of a 'No Deal' draws ever closer, and in the meantime, tensions within the country continue to poison political debate," Williams added.

    This comes amid British media reports that the UK government is ready to reveal an updated draft Brexit deal for EU negotiations in the coming days that would offer a solution to the Irish backstop.  

    Quoting government sources the reports suggest that customs clearance centres should be set up close to the border in Northern Ireland and Ireland.

    But the alleged proposal has already received criticism from Irish Deputy Prime Minister Simon Coveney who took to Twitter to share his thoughts.

    ​The Irish border backstop has been a key stumbling block in Brexit talks. Johnson has insisted that the backstop must be scrapped, while the EU wants to keep it as an insurance policy in UK-EU Brexit negotiations to guarantee there is no hard border between UK's Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, an EU member state.

    The EU has asked the UK government to come up with Irish backstop alternatives and has accused it of failing so far to provide any workable proposals.

    But a revised Brexit plan needs to be put forward ahead of the 17-18 October EU summit in Brussels, where Brexit will be at the top of the agenda.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    UK’s Johnson to Unveil Final Brexit Plan Within 24 Hours – Reports
    Sajid Javid Says Brexit Is 'A Matter Of Days' Away
    UK PM Boris Johnson Brushes Away EU Criticism of Brexit Plan
    Tags:
    Brexit 'deal or no deal', Boris Johnson, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Italian model and actress Madalina Diana Ghenea on the red carpet of the 76th International Film Festival in Venice
    Crème de la Crème: Selection of Sputnik's Best September Photos
    Extended Executive Time
    Extended Executive Time
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse