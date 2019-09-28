Register
03:45 GMT +328 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US President Donald Trump addresses a news conference on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York City

    ‘Chances of Senate Conviction Remain Slim’: Experts Speculate on Trump Impeachment

    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 06
    Subscribe

    Earlier this week, US House Democrats announced an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. There remain more questions than answers and experts weigh in on the upcoming event.

    The first and foremost question regarding the Trump impeachment is, of course, whether the motion will succeed beyond a mere judgement of impeachment and allow for the actual removal of the president from office.

    Christopher Slobogin, professor of criminal law at Vanderbilt Law School, believed that the chances that Trump will be ousted from his office are slim. According to Slobogin, the House will likely secure the simple majority required for impeachment, but the issue will then be handed to the Senate for an actual conviction, and that’s where perspectives get gloomy.

    “The chances of Senate conviction on that issue remain slim at this point. There is no smoking gun in the summary transcript of the call or in the whistleblower’s complaint—that is, no clear evidence of conditioning aid on investigating the son of a political rival,” Slobogin says.

    The professor argues that there is more than enough “circumstantial evidence” that could be shoehorned into the case, including Trump’s framing of his request to the Ukrainian president as a “favor” and the order to withhold aid to Ukraine, among other things.

    “But unless that transcript reveals a more direct quid pro quo, advocates for Trump, of which there are still many in the Senate, can say he was merely asking for foreign help investigating a series of events that might have harmed American interests, which the US government does all the time,” Slobogin says.

    Another big mystery connected to impeachment is the identity of the anonymous whistleblower who filed the initial complaint that kick-started the impeachment process.

    According to Laura Wilson, political science professor at the University of Indianapolis, their identity will be made public eventually, but she does not believe this is likely to happen soon, citing the notorious Watergate scandal and the fact that the whistleblower who exposed US President Richard Nixon’s wrongdoings became known to the public only decades after events.

    “We will likely someday know who this source is and who served as the whistleblower, but the public shouldn't expect for that information to come anytime soon,” she says

    Wilson notes that while the whistleblower is legally protected by a “myriad of laws,” it may not be enough to ensure their safety from disgruntled Trump supporters. Therefore, it would be better, in her opinion to “remain anonymous as long as possible.” 

    Speaking on the prospects of impeachment, Wilson notes that a number of lawmakers still remain quiet, apparently waiting for the results of the investigation. She says a vote outcome is hard to predict, as not every lawmaker is keen to “blindly stick with the party line,” especially those who are not up for reelection in 2020 and can afford more leeway in their judgement. Still, she believes lawmakers with strongly outlined positions are unlikely to change.

    “We wouldn't expect to see Democrats resist the issue of impeachment, at least at this point, and likewise Republicans who solidly report the president are probably not going to suddenly switch their opinion,” she says.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Impeachment: A Political Gift to Donald Trump?
    Whether Any Actions by Trump Met Constitutional Threshold for Impeachment Remains to be Seen - Prof
    Ivanka Trump Dresses Smartly, but is No Stranger to Saucy Awkwardness as Dad POTUS Risks Impeachment
    Netizens Blast The New York Times Over Star Wars-Themed Video on Trump Impeachment Inquiry
    US Impeachment Hearings Could Start Next Week - Report
    Tags:
    whistleblower, Donald Trump, impeachment
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Love Yourself: Beautiful Models Walk on Paris Runway in Sexy Lingerie From Etam
    Love Yourself: Beautiful Models Walk on Paris Runway in Sexy Lingerie From Etam
    Extended Executive Time
    Extended Executive Time
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse