Register
03:45 GMT +328 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Hmeimim airbase in Syria

    US Acts as Aggressive 'Rogue State' by Sanctioning Russia's Jet Fuel Supply Chain to Syria - Pundit

    © Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe

    The US Treasury Department designated a Russian maritime company, three Sovfracht directors and five vessels for an alleged scheme to evade sanctions to facilitate the delivery of jet fuel to Russian forces in Syria.

    The Russian Foreign Ministry has said that the US has "excelled its own recklessness" and exposed its support for terrorists by introducing sanctions against these Russian entities, recalling that Moscow had repeatedly noted Washington’s policies "patronizing" terrorist from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, formerly known as the Nusra Front banned in Russia, providing them with needed means and protecting them from strikes, despite the group being a "direct successor" to *al-Qaeda terror group.

    Piers Robinson, chairman of the politics, society and political journalism department at the University of Sheffield, co-director of the Organisation for Propaganda Studies shares his view on the issue.

    Sputnik: The US administration imposed sanctions on the company Maritime Assistance, which is suspected of “participating in the jet fuel supply scheme to Russian forces in Syria bypassing US restrictions". How justified are US sanctions against Russian companies, starting with those that were imposed against Sovfracht?

    Piers Robinson: Obviously, the US will argue it has a legal basis for these new sanctions but it is difficult to see how this squares with the right of the Syrian government to defend its territorial integrity and its right to request help from Russia.

    Sanctions are often employed as a form of economic warfare, designed to coerce and weaken an 'enemy' country; It is likely that this is the objective being pursued here.

    Sputnik: What is Washington trying to achieve by introducing this new package of sanctions?

    Piers Robinson: Military attempts to overthrow the Syrian government appear now to have failed, after 8 years of war.

    The strategy now is likely to be one of trying to weaken and destabilise the country through sanctions and to inhibit attempts to rebuild by damaging its economy and discrediting the government in the eyes of the world.

    At the same time, these sanctions on Russian companies contribute both to the weakening of Syria and of Russia both of which which are key objectives of the US government at the moment.

    Sputnik: Commenting on the new sanctions, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the Treasury Department has listed Russian companies “for supporting Assad’s brutal military machine and supplying oil to the Russian military in Syria”. How consistent are Pompeo's accusations, given that the US has more than once been suspected of supporting various terrorist groups in the Middle East?

    Piers Robinson: There is no moral or legal consistency in US actions.

    We know that the US, along with its allies, has supported groups fighting to overthrow the Syrian government: Syria is one in a series of regime-change wars that can be traced back to the 9/11 initiated global 'war on terror'.

    These actions are illegal under international law: arming groups and trying to overthrow governments runs contrary to basic principles of international law.

    To all intent and purpose, the US is acting as a 'rogue state', or perhaps a more accurate description is that the US is an aggressive imperial power. Given all of this, it is hypocritical for the US to accuse others of aggression.

    *al-Qaeda, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, Nusra Front are terrorist organizations banned in Russia and many other countries.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US to Send About 150 Troops to Northeastern Syria for Joint Patrols With Turkey – Reports
    Russian FM Lavrov UNGA News Conference: Persian Gulf, Syria, START Treaty, US Visa Refusal
    New Sanctions Against Russian Firm US Claims Provides Jet Fuel to Syria Unacceptable – Moscow
    US Tops 'Own Recklessness' by Introducing New Sanctions Against Russia - Moscow
    Tags:
    sanctions, US Treasury, supplies, fuel, jets, Sovfracht, Russia, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Love Yourself: Beautiful Models Walk on Paris Runway in Sexy Lingerie From Etam
    Love Yourself: Beautiful Models Walk on Paris Runway in Sexy Lingerie From Etam
    Extended Executive Time
    Extended Executive Time
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse