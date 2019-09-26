Register
03:00 GMT +326 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A nurse checks a patient’s vitals during a consultation by the RP-VITA robotic doctor

    Artificial Intelligence May Improve UK Healthcare System But It Won't 'Replace Humans' - Professor

    © Photo : Courtesy iRobot
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe

    A review published in the Lancet Digital Health Journal has revealed that artificial intelligence (AI) is on a par with human experts when it comes to making medical diagnoses based on images. The research follows renewed funding pledges including £250 mln ($309 mln) of funding for a new NHS artificial intelligence laboratory.

    Professor Alastair Denniston, co-Author of this study and Professor at the University of Birmingham shares his views on the issue.

    Sputnik: Can you explain the findings of this most recent research into AI and medicine?

    Alastair Denniston: This is an exciting study for our group where we reviewed the 20,000 published articles in this area from different groups around the world that were trying to evaluate or develop AI solutions to health problems - particularly diagnosis.

    What we wanted to do is to try and look beyond the hype and see actually how good are these AI solutions in the real world and what was exciting was on the one hand, we were able to see that in the very best studies, when you do studies that one could trust the most, that actually AI now does match human performance in terms of diagnosis across a range of conditions; things like lung diseases, detecting cancers and so on.

    The caveat to that is out of the 20,500 studies we identified irrelevant only 14 matched the kind of criteria that we would look for to be the most reliable and trustworthy studies.

    The good news is that the technology can do amazing things but the kind warning for us is that there's a lot of hype around this.

    There's a lot of badly designed studies and before these things come through to benefit patients we need to be really careful about looking at them in detail and checking what they really do what they claim to do.

    Sputnik: How could this new technology function alongside human expertise in medicine?

    Alastair Denniston: That's a great question. So I’m a consultant eye specialist working in a big, busy NHS and every day I'm seeing people who are losing their eyesight from serious blinding diseases.

    What I want is tools that will help me diagnose conditions faster and help guide patients to the right treatment for them.

    I see these tools as ways of speeding up that process, so they don't replace any health professionals, but they are the tools that will help us the same way as a new scanner, a new MRI, or something might help us get that diagnosis faster.

    I want these tools to be helping other health professionals in their role but if I'm the patient, I also want a human to be the person to explain to me what my diagnosis is and help guide me through choices of treatment.

    I think there's massive opportunity to improve healthcare but also it doesn't replace human beings.

    Sputnik: Moving away from the future and into the present, could we see AI introduced into existing NHS treatment? If so, what benefits but also challenges would this raise?

    Alastair Denniston: We definitely can see this coming into the NHS and other health systems. There's a certain amount of this kind of technology, not as advanced as what were looking at but there is a certain amount of what we call decision support systems already in place in the health services across the health service guiding health professionals, GPS, multiple doctors and making the right decisions.

    The simple level of that might just be simply making sure you don't prescribe something to somebody who is allergic to that drug - sort of a safety net. I think what we'll see is that those kinds of tools become more and more sophisticated as the AI approaches come in.

    I think where we will see a real shift is seeing actual real diagnostic algorithms, such as the retinal diagnosing algorithms developed by the Morefield Eye Hospital teams last year, working with the AI tech company DeepMind that is able to diagnose 50 different retinal diseases as accurately as expert retinal specialist at Morefield Hospital.

    Bringing in that kind of capability to be happening across the board where you don't necessarily need a human expert to support that diagnosis.

    You can imagine if you can disseminate that or democratize that across the NHS, that provides a resource that can mean that you can get your diagnosis instantly and tracked to the right treatment and not having to wait for review by a consultant.

    We don't have enough doctors to fill all those roles that we need and if we can use AI to support our existing health professionals in a stretched NHS then this is a really exciting and innovative way of supporting those people doing their job better.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    A Servant, a Friend, or an Owner: What AI Will Become for Mankind
    US Media Claims Pentagon Developing AI to Predict Chinese, Russian Military Moves in Pacific Region
    Russian Direct Investment Fund Joins Forces With Russian Government to Develop AI Industry
    Russian Gov't to Submit Draft AI Development Plan to Putin Soon - Deputy Prime Minister
    AI Will Take People’s Jobs But ‘Can Be Leveraged to Create Whole New Economy’, Conference Told
    Tags:
    treatment, diagnosis, humans, funding, healthcare, artificial intelligence, United Kingdom, AI
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People taking pictures in Kolomenskoye park in Moscow
    Splendour of Fall at Its Best: Travel Tips to Beat Autumn Blues
    No More Frog Legs
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse