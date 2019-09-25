Supreme Court Judgement a 'Counterproductive Political Intervention' - Politician

British MPs have returned to the House of Commons today, after the UK’s Supreme Court dramatically ruled against Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to prorogue parliament, following a week of deliberation.

Johnson, who has cut his trip to UN General Assembly in New York, as a result, is subsequently set to come under immense pressure to resign from opposition figures such as Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn.

But just how will the ruling impact the future of Brexit?

Sputnik spoke with Chris Mendes; Leader of the Foundation Party to get his views on the matter…

Sputnik: Was the British Supreme Court right to deems Boris Johnson’s prorogation of parliament unlawful?

Chris Mendes: The Supreme Court judgement was a counterproductive political intervention, deliberately insensitive to the broader democratic deficit.

Context is everything; so let’s be absolutely clear regarding the backdrop here, we are in a complete stalemate with regards to Brexit, we have a minority government which is unable to negotiate without parliament undermining it every day, we have parliament taking over the legislation programme and trying to backseat drive the treaty negotiations, by forever calling for endless extensions and insisting that no deal should be taken off the table, to make it look like in the end that any deal is better than no deal.

Given the EU’s self-interest; from their point of view it will be driven towards some sort of pseudo-membership where the UK is half in-half out, which is precisely what the majority in parliament want, so why do we have this stalemate? It’s because we have a parliament that wants to stop Brexit. We have two main opposition parties competing for remain party status, the Labour Party and the Liberal Democrats want to re-run the referendum, put seventeen and a half million leave votes in the bin, and ask the same people to vote again, but only this time for remain.

Plan A to resolve this situation is obviously to hold a general election, but they can’t because parliament won’t consent to it, and again they want to backseat drive the negotiations and take over the Brexit process for their own purposes.

As a Plan B; the government has tried to bend the rules slightly to prorogue parliament so it covers the recess period, to give them that advantage so that they can get Brexit done, and that has failed as well.

The Supreme Court’s argument is process, not politics. They are interested in the process, not politics; but goodness me, an impartial intervention under these exclusively political circumstances will always be partial, it will favour one side over the other, and so the Supreme Court has quite directly boosted the stop Brexit campaign. We all saw the celebrations of that campaign and of those MPs outside court immediately after the result was announced.

Prorogation has been the prerogative of parliament since the eighteenth century, for political reasons, and so the Supreme Court in my view should have agreed with the High Court earlier in September, that courts should not judge the righteousness or otherwise of those reasons, and stay out of politics.

Sputnik: Will the UK leave the EU on the revised Brexit deadline date of October the 31st?

Chris Mendes: At the moment we’ve got legislation that contradicts each other. As the law stands; we leave the EU on the 31st of October, but the opposition is now trying to bolster their legislation and insist that we ask for an extension, so I don’t think anybody knows the answer to that question at the moment.

At the end of the day, a general election is inevitable, that will happen and all of the manoeuvring and schemes from the stop Brexit campaign will be made redundant, and if Boris Johnson and a pro-Brexit government get a thumping majority; then Brexit will finally be resolved.

Sputnik: Could Boris Johnson still win the next general election?

Chris Mendes: Labour and the Liberal Democrats are living in their metropolitan little bubble where they are focusing on such a tiny minority of remain voters, who think that we should not respect the result of a democratic referendum, of the voice of the majority of people in the country that wish to express an opinion about these matters.

We made a decision to leave, and I don’t believe for a second that there is a vast majority even of remain voters, that agree with the Labour Party and the Liberal Democrats, that we should re-run the referendum and go on and argue about this forever, rather than moving on with our lives.

I think that the Labour Party and the Liberal Democrats will rightly get a massive kicking when a general election comes, and I hope from a leave point of view, and being no supporter of the Tory Party at all, that Boris Johnson and the Conservative Party will get a thumping majority, then we can implement Brexit, get it done and move on with our lives.

The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.