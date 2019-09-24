Register
19:02 GMT +324 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    People hold Union Flags and the EU flag at a kiss chain event organised by pro-Europe 'remain' campaigners seeking to avoid a Brexit in the EU referendum in Parliament Square in front of the Houses of Parliament in central London on June 19, 2016.

    UK Parliament Pro-Remain Factions Have Done Everything to Block EU Exit – Brexit Party Member

    © AFP 2019 / Daniel Leal-Olivas
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    The UK’s Supreme Court has ruled that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to prorogue parliament was unlawful. Johnson had claimed that he suspended the House of Commons ahead of the Queen’s speech in order to outline the Conservative Party’s new policies.

    Boris Johnson has faced a barrage of criticism from the opposition, who argued that such a move was profoundly undemocratic, and was engineered to force through a no-deal Brexit. So with the highest legal authority in Britain now firmly positioned against the Prime Minister; just how will this political pandemonium progress in the coming weeks?

    Brexit Party’s Owen Reed offers his views on the matter.

    Sputnik: How will the Supreme Court’s decision affect the future of Brexit?

    Owen Reed: Parliament is obviously going to get recalled, because it’s obviously now down to the speaker if parliament gets recalled or not, and Bercow is obviously going to recall parliament, but the thing is there’s not too much they can do now, they’ve already tied Boris Johnson’s hands in having to ask the EU for an extension to prevent a no-deal anyway.

    I really fear now that Johnson will go down the path of updating Theresa May’s deal. Over the past few weeks, all the language that we have got from him is that all he wants to do is get rid of the backstop, and I fear that’s the route we are actually going to go down, because the language of the EU has changed dramatically over the last few weeks, and I think they are willing to compromise on it and change the wording slightly.

    Sputnik: How would the British public react to a soft Brexit?

    Owen Reed: At first people might just think that it’s done and dusted, it’s finished; but then it’s up to people like the Brexit Party to actually say no, this isn’t Brexit, this is remain, it’s just Brexit in name only.

    I think over the coming months if Johnson signs that deal; he will lose more and more votes because when people realise what is wrong with that deal, regardless of the backstop, people won’t vote for him.

    Sputnik: Have the pro-remain factions of the British parliament sabotaged Brexit?

    Owen Reed: Of course; even when Theresa May first became Prime Minister, all the opposition parties would talk about is that the UK needs to remain part of the customs union and the single market, and over time that slowly involved into wanting a second referendum, and now we’ve got the Liberal Democrats saying that we need to revoke Brexit altogether.

    Over time, they’ve been trying to slowly weaken Brexit and now they’ve got to the point where they just don’t want it at all, and just want to completely ignore the referendum result, so I think they’ve done everything in their power to stop it.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Brexit Party, Brexit, UK Parliament
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The World Hails Messi as FIFA Player of the Year
    TruD'oh!
    TruD’oh!
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse