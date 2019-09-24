The UK’s Supreme Court has ruled that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to prorogue parliament was unlawful. Johnson had claimed that he suspended the House of Commons ahead of the Queen’s speech in order to outline the Conservative Party’s new policies.

Boris Johnson has faced a barrage of criticism from the opposition, who argued that such a move was profoundly undemocratic, and was engineered to force through a no-deal Brexit. So with the highest legal authority in Britain now firmly positioned against the Prime Minister; just how will this political pandemonium progress in the coming weeks?

Brexit Party’s Owen Reed offers his views on the matter.

Sputnik: How will the Supreme Court’s decision affect the future of Brexit?

Owen Reed: Parliament is obviously going to get recalled, because it’s obviously now down to the speaker if parliament gets recalled or not, and Bercow is obviously going to recall parliament, but the thing is there’s not too much they can do now, they’ve already tied Boris Johnson’s hands in having to ask the EU for an extension to prevent a no-deal anyway.

I really fear now that Johnson will go down the path of updating Theresa May’s deal. Over the past few weeks, all the language that we have got from him is that all he wants to do is get rid of the backstop, and I fear that’s the route we are actually going to go down, because the language of the EU has changed dramatically over the last few weeks, and I think they are willing to compromise on it and change the wording slightly.

Sputnik: How would the British public react to a soft Brexit?

Owen Reed: At first people might just think that it’s done and dusted, it’s finished; but then it’s up to people like the Brexit Party to actually say no, this isn’t Brexit, this is remain, it’s just Brexit in name only.

I think over the coming months if Johnson signs that deal; he will lose more and more votes because when people realise what is wrong with that deal, regardless of the backstop, people won’t vote for him.

Sputnik: Have the pro-remain factions of the British parliament sabotaged Brexit?

Owen Reed: Of course; even when Theresa May first became Prime Minister, all the opposition parties would talk about is that the UK needs to remain part of the customs union and the single market, and over time that slowly involved into wanting a second referendum, and now we’ve got the Liberal Democrats saying that we need to revoke Brexit altogether.

Over time, they’ve been trying to slowly weaken Brexit and now they’ve got to the point where they just don’t want it at all, and just want to completely ignore the referendum result, so I think they’ve done everything in their power to stop it.

