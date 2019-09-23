'Trudeau Blackface Scandal Will Not Boost Conservative or Social-Democratic NDP Vote' - Pundit

Nelson Wiseman, a political science professor at the University of Toronto believes that Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “can easily weather this affair.”

Trudeau is now in damage control mode and has promised to cut middle-class taxes and slash cellphone costs if re-elected as he tries to put the blackface scandal behind him ahead of the October 21 general election.

Last week photos and videos of the Liberal Party leader wearing blackface surfaced.

The first was released by Time magazine showing Trudeau back in 2001 at a costume party dressed in an Aladdin costume and wearing dark makeup.

After the images made headlines around the world on Wednesday the Canadian PM spent the week apologising for his "racist" and "stupid" actions. But with an election at stake Trudeau has moved from apologising to getting his campaign back on track by pledging tax cuts, strengthening gun control and banning military-style assault rifles.

But will this be enough for the Liberals to come out on top?

Trudeau "is drawing some sympathy, although the Liberals may still lose the election," Wiseman noted, but added that it won’t help the opposition either:

"This affair strengthens Jagmeet Singh, leader of the social-democratic NDP, but it will still lose many, probably most, of its seats. This affair does nothing to boost the Conservative vote."

Wiseman pointed out that this story is more for the media as it goes against type and the standards now have changed.

"Blackface is not as big a deal in Canada as it is in the US because Canada does not share the legacy of slavery," the political science professor said.

But according to Wiseman, it does expose a generational divide and this might affect the Liberal Party in next month’s vote:

"Younger voters are more likely to criticise such behaviour whenever it occurred while older voters remember that blackface was once common and not derided. Youth turnout will be down in this election and hurt the Liberals."

But while this affair is a media bombshell that is not resonating with the public, the expert noted that the SNC-Lavalin scandal and the Bollywood trip to India did harm his image and reputation.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has faced allegations of interfering in a corruption case when ex-Attorney General - Jody Wilson-Raybould - claimed that Trudeau's office had put pressure on her in order to help the SNC-Lavalin construction company avoid criminal prosecution on corruption charges.

Trudeau and his family have also been mocked for their numerous Bollywood-style outfits during his official visit to India in February. With social media users calling his wardrobe choices too extravagant and out of place.

