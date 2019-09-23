Register
21:43 GMT +323 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Eton College is pictured in Eton, west of London. (File)

    'Labour Just Can't Shake Off the Straight Jacket of Class Warfare' – Politician

    © AFP 2019 / JACK TAYLOR
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    On Sunday, the UK's Labour Party voted for a plan that would abolish private schools by cancelling their charitable status and redirecting their investments and properties to the state sector.

    Neil Hamilton, leader of UKIP Wales, is rather sceptical about the initiative. He also thinks that the party's move on elite schools is a way to distract public attention from Labour's inability to find common ground on Brexit.   

    SPUTNIK: What is your reaction to the Labour’s proposed abolishment of Private Schools?

    Hamilton: Labour just can't shake off the straight jacket of the class warfare can it? Which is what this is fundamentally all about. What they should really be asking themselves is, why do so many people want to educate their children outside the state sector? You know, I was educated at the grammar school. I had a very good education. But I'm afraid there are swathes of the country where you can no longer say that and lots of people of modest means make vast financial sacrifices to send their children to a school of their own choosing in the private sector. That's the real outrage, I think, is that so many people feel the need to do that.

    SPUTNIK: Why are labour focusing so much on this policy when they can't even get their act together on a cohesive Brexit policy?

    Hamilton: Well, that's the answer I think. It's a distraction from the main issues of the day. 99% of people in this country believe the provision of education is not a big issue. Private sector schools also are some massive earners a foreign exchange, because half of China seems to be educated in English public schools today. But the Labour Party are not interested in any of that. They want to distract attention from their inability to come to an agreed line on Brexit, whether they're for it or against it, whether they're for or against the second referendum. Do they accept the result of the referendum, the biggest democratic voting figures in British history in 2016?

    So under Corbyn and Momentum, of course, Labour's lurched very far to the left. And they're even talking about grabbing people's houses if they are unoccupied for six months. So the sanctity of private property is no longer to be respected by Labour either. And also, they're going to whack up the income taxes and other taxes, which will just lead to a massive exodus of professional and other high earning people. So all in all, it's lose-lose for ordinary working people in Britain.

    Jeremy Corbyn at anti-Trump rally
    © Sputnik / Demond Cureton
    Jeremy Corbyn at anti-Trump rally

    SPUTNIK: Now, you mentioned their taxes, I am assuming the ideas would be to raise income tax to pay for this educational system how do you think the voters would react to something like that?

    Hamilton: Well, voters react with their feet, I mean, 27% of all income tax revenue today is paid by 1% of income taxpayers. The higher earners are massively contributing to the tax take of the Treasury. We've seen this many times before. And I'm old enough to remember the 1970s when there was a big brain drain to other parts of the world because British taxes were so absurd.

    In those days, the top-rated income tax was 98%. I don't think even Labor proposes to go back to those rates. But we've seen over many, many years, there's a lot of evidence to show that as tax rates go up, then the exodus of high earners goes up with it. And it's not rocket science to understand the connection between the two. Labour would much rather have equality in misery than the inequality of prosperity. That's really what socialism is all about. Ultimately, it's equality. And they don't care what the income level of the average is, so long as there's nobody above it.

    That, of course, is the way things operate in countries like North Korea, except that the ruling class, of course, manages to live a totally different lifestyle from that of ordinary people. And that was the same in the Soviet Union and all the other Eastern European communist dictatorships which Jeremy Corbyn admired so much.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Jeremy Corbyn, UK Independence Party (UKIP), UK Labour Party, Brexit, education, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Perfectly Preserved Mummy of Ancient Egypt's Official to Go on Display in Cairo's New Museum
    TruD'oh!
    TruD’oh!
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse