'The Labour Party Has Been Destroying Itself From Within For Ages' - Former London Mayoral Candidate

The Labour Party Conference got underway in Brighton today, and leader Jeremy Corbyn is coming under increasing pressure from certain MPs to shift to a more anti-Brexit stance. But will he cave in?

Former London Mayoral candidate Winston McKenzie believes that the Labour Party will "never ever become electable again" if they continue in the same vein in which they currently are.

Sputnik: Should Labour take an openly pro-remain Brexit stance?

Winston McKenzie: Corbyn has always been a Brexiteer, and that’s why he’s never moved on the issue, these people are unpatriotic. When you look at the ensuing problems that they’ve got within the Labour Party; it makes you wonder how they ever existed in the first place, particularly with the anti-Semitism problem they have, they’ll never get over that. The Labour Party has been destroying itself from within for ages.

Sputnik: Will the UK leave the EU on the 31st of October?

Winston McKenzie: We are leaving on the 31st of October. This Boris Johnson guy, people don’t really know what they are dealing with, he’s brave, he’s strong and I one hundred per cent believe that we will leave on the 31st of October as the man said. The reason why that is; is because for the first time in decades we have a leader with guts, and he means to do exactly what he said he’s going to do.

© REUTERS / Christopher Furlong/Pool Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the Convention of the North at the Magna Centre in Rotherham, Britain September 13, 2019

What seventeen point five million Brexiteers are concerned about, is a simple fact that we need someone to respect our vote, and that’s what Boris is doing, he’s respecting the vote of the people who voted to come out of the EU. All this calling for a second referendum is beyond me, it’s beyond the seventeen point five million people.

Sputnik: Could Boris Johnson win the next general election?

Winston McKenzie: He will win the next general election because the people are with him. Labour are being eaten alive like piranhas eat a corpse, and they have no chance of getting into Number Ten Downing Street for the next fifteen, maybe twenty years; unless they come up with a new leader, that is the only way they have an opportunity to get into Number Ten. Other than that, Corbyn is washed up now, mainly because he’s unpatriotic and Labour has this ensuing problem of the anti-Semites within the party, who would not give the Jewish people the time of day. Jewish people have done so much for the Labour Party, and to be cast aside in the way which they have been is beyond despicable. The Labour Party have turned out to be worse than the Tories.

Views and opinions, expressed in the article are those of Winston McKenzie and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.