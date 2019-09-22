Register
22:48 GMT +322 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting of the BRICS heads of state on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) leaders summit in Osaka, Japan

    Tough US Mission for India's Modi as he Seeks Support for Kashmir Policy, Economy - Scholar

    © Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a week-long visit to the United States, with a busy schedule of meetings planned as he seeks international backing for his Kashmir policy and inward investment to boost his country's economy.

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi faces a set of challenges on his upcoming visit to the US, including the diplomatically volatile Kashmir situation, following New Delhi's decision to strip the restive state of its special status and a difficult economic slowdown that is forcing his administration to reassess its policy framework.

    Professor Harsh V. Pant, Director Studies and Head of Strategic Studies Programme at the Observer Research Foundation in New Delhi explained possible results of the negotiations.

    Sputnik: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in the United States for bilateral engagement with the Trump administration and engaging UN General Assembly. How do you see the visit vis-a-viz India's place on the world stage?

    Harsh Pant: Mr. Narendra Modi, during the last five years – this is the sixth year of his government, has been trying to make India more visible around global conversations. The idea is basically to catapult India into a position which the government has defined very categorically, that it wants India to be in a position to be a rule shaper, not merely a rule taker.

     

    U.S. President Donald Trump meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bilateral talks during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 26, 2019
    © REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIA
    U.S. President Donald Trump meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bilateral talks during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 26, 2019

    I think most of the conversations today on global governance issues involve India because India is such an important player. Modi has been pro-active on global stages; he wants to make a case where he wants India to be more engaged by showcasing his own personal outreach. That is perhaps the message he wants to make.

    Sputnik: Modi's visit comes at a time when the Kashmir issue is a major diplomatic tug-of-war with Pakistan. But Modi appears happy to take the issue to the United Nations. Is it because India is confident of the support of the global community on its Kashmir decision?

    Harsh Pant: There is a specific and sustained feature of Modi's outreach if you see his speeches even in the past. He has hardly mentioned Pakistan. He mentioned terrorism. Terrorism is a global problem, terrorism is a problem that has to be dealt with by all countries coming together. New Delhi has got, in the last few weeks and month, very strong support from the international community on Kashmir.

    That gives Mr Modi perhaps a state of confidence going to the UN at a time when many in India are critical of his approach. As far as the world community is concerned, there is no doubt that Pakistan is finding it very difficult to get the traction and the fact that it continues to be hyperbolic in its response, often talking of nuclear escalation and a larger conflagration.

    Sputnik: India's relation with the United States is that of sweet and sour – Prime Minister Modi's personal relations with President Trump is warm, but both the countries are engaged in trade-related conflicts. How do you reconcile to this situation?

    Harsh Pant: If you look at how Trump has dealt with some of his closest allies –America's closest allies, you would have to acknowledge India has got a very good deal. On key issues of India's concern, he has been on the same page as India. Afghanistan is a very difficult issue to deal with.

    It is all because of its inherent conflicts the talks were cancelled. Trump has reinvigorated the trade agenda. He knows trade is very close to his political agenda. He wants India and other countries to do more.

    Even on trade, he has not been as disruptive vis a viz India as was the case with others. India would like to focus on the big picture, as while all these are irritants, trade is a problem, trade was even a problem during the time of Obama and we are trying to work it out. India also requires a long-term solution.

    The focus on the big picture means that you converge between India and America today so that the two nations will have to walk together irrespective of these irritants.

     

    Indian Army Elite 9 Para Commandos
    CC0
    Indian Army Elite 9 Para Commandos

    And a Defence deal is another area where India is showcasing its ability to buy a lot of defence equipment from the US. As India resolves the larger issues of structural problems, I think some of those other issues can help propel the trade conversation forward. India is also very clear that the two sides are in constant negotiations on trade issues.

    So perhaps we are looking forward to some sort of a trade engagement very soon – a sort of package deal. Perhaps some problematic elements would be taken care of by India.

    Sputnik: Do you see a shifting of the stand of President Trump on Kashmir?

    Harsh Pant: Trump's approach on Kashmir has been ad-hoc, like on all other issues. I don't think he understands the situation.

    When he made the famous statement....he made it on the spur of a moment because Mr. Imran Khan was sitting with him, so why not, let’s give it a go...and the second day he changed it...."I want to mediate if Mr. Modi wants me to mediate." Then mediation was completely dispelled by the (State) Department itself.

    It is futile to read too much into Trump's statement on Kashmir. Where India has been able to get the traction - the bureaucracy in the USA, State Department particularly and Defence Department also are quite aligned with Indian priorities. With Mr. Trump, India will have to be a bit cautious because he can go back and forth.

    But the fact that he will be addressing the same rally with Mr. Modi indicates his priorities are completely different. Kashmir does not ring a bell for him, it does not matter. His priorities are basically first to get re-elected and therefore, to reinvigorate his space and his space has nothing to do with Kashmir.

    Sputnik: On energy, India has been on different planes in so far as the US vis-a-viz Russia are concerned. Does it indicate a strategic shift back to New Delhi's old ally?

    Harsh Pant: The two countries are different (Russia and the US)... their energy frameworks are different. In Russia, it is a state-led energy sector as in India by and large. In the US, the private sector dominates.

     

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pose for a picture with participants while touring an exhibition on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia September 4, 2019
    © Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev
    Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pose for a picture with participants while touring an exhibition on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia September 4, 2019

    The more India is able to make a case, we are able to engage more with the private sector – we are able to engage with the energy sector in ways India has not before, it would be easier for American politicians to support India.

    The way politics and economics are intertwined in Russia and in the US are two different entities and India is playing it to the strength of both the countries.

    Sputnik: One of Mr. Modi's focus areas would be to seek investment from American businesses. Given the economic slowdown in India – in recent times there was a huge outflow of funds from India, do you expect he would be able to convince the business community there?

    Harsh Pant: This is a challenge for Mr. Modi not to American investors alone, but for global investors. 

    Mr. Modi will have to make a strong case and that his government is on track with the economic reform agenda, his government is on track by creating a level-playing field for global investors that they feel welcome and some of the steps that have been announced in recent times by the finance minister are a step in that direction; some of the policy decisions announced in Parliament were taken back were primarily aimed at instilling confidence among the investing community.

    I don't think this will be a one-shot approach; it would take time and we will have to see the numbers later, what would happen. A lot of these investors would like to hear from the man himself; what's his assessment of the economy and what he feels needs to be done; whether he is doing that.

    If Mr. Modi is able to convey that, by way of some conviction, he would win half the battle. The remaining half will come when the investors actually come in. At the moment the American private sector is facing constraints because the Chinese market is closing up. So clearly they would be tempted to hear from the Indian Prime Minister what he has to say about the policy of India, what his roadmap is.
    Sputnik: Today, as Mr. Modi addresses a huge Indian Diaspora in Houston, Texas Mr. Trump would also share the stage. What must have prompted the US President to join the rally?

    Harsh Pant: It is a smart move by Modi. By galvanising the Indian Diaspora, Mr. Modi is making a number of points. One he is making a point directly to the American political establishment, India is not the hard power alone you see – the economic rise and military muscle.

    India's soft power in its Diaspora is also important. Most of the cutting edge technological sector in America is dominated by Indians. They are the wealthiest, most educated Diaspora in the US.

    So, for American political establishment, to understand that import, by doing these kinds of shows Modi is able to attract eyeballs in the US. The US is a very self-contained society, they are not very interested in what others are doing. The American political establishment is always dominated by what they are doing – domestic politics consumes them.

    But when you do a show at their doorstep, when you demonstrate your power at their doorstep, you convey a very important message. Here is a Diaspora – my Diaspora that is a very important member of your community. So give India its due respect. I think that is an indirect way of playing on their emotion.

     

    Yajna is a fire deity ritual, common in puja (pooja, Hindu prayers)
    CC BY 2.0 / krishna_avanti_bhumi_puja / Yajna is a fire deity ritual, common in puja (pooja, Hindu prayers)
    Yajna is a fire deity ritual, common in puja (pooja, Hindu prayers)

    While he is connecting with the Diaspora, when you are telling the Diaspora to come and invest in India, do several things in India, you are very important for us, the message is equally connecting with Washington at the political establishment.

    And therefore, it is not surprising Mr. Trump is going there. He has recognised that there is a Diaspora that has never voted for the Republicans if you can court that Diaspora even a fraction of that votes for Trump, that is a net gain for him. So Trump, being a shrewd politician understands that.

    So he has his own agenda. Mr. Modi is playing his cards very well by showing off the power of Indian Diaspora that allows him to leverage some of its potential for India's advantage as well.

    Sputnik: With this high-profiled visit what do you think are the takeaways for Mr Modi from his US visit?

    Harsh Pant: There are two aspects – Indo-US engagement, which comes at a very critical time for India – Kashmir is an issue. There are/would be sections in the UN which would be very critical of India. Mr Modi himself taking that mantle, reaching out to the UN and taking his entire team there, they would be reaching out individually to various countries, the attempt would be to make India's narrative heard.

    Somehow, western media do not take the Indian narrative, that's the perception in New Delhi. There is negativity about what's happening in Kashmir. The attempt would be to create a positive narrative to showcase India's view point.

    The UN platform at this particular point in time – so many world leaders are there, is a very easy platform available to him and he wants to manage that. In that part of the engagement, Kashmir would be on the table, India's own leadership issue would be there.

    The other issue is Indo-US engagement, where Mr. Trump is going to be the big issue, showcasing India's views, showcasing India's Diaspora, India's power that would be engaged.

    India's Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers patrol near the India Pakistan border fencing at Garkhal in Akhnoor, about 35 kilometers (22 miles) west of Jammu, India, Tuesday, Aug.13, 2019
    © AP Photo / Channi Anand
    India's Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers patrol near the India Pakistan border fencing at Garkhal in Akhnoor, about 35 kilometers (22 miles) west of Jammu, India, Tuesday, Aug.13, 2019

    So you have two different agenda, which Mr. Modi would be hoping to fulfil, given these agendas are at some point of time converge with American politics. Mr. Modi is spending so many days in America that tells you, he takes this visit seriously and he wants something very productive to come out of it.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Tulsi Gabbard Welcomes PM Modi to US, Apologises for Skipping 'Howdy Modi' Event in Houston
    Indian PM Modi Calls for Building ‘A New Kashmir’
    Pakistan’s Rigidity About Kashmir Won't Influence Modi’s Pitch at UNGA
    Tags:
    Trade Wars, trade war, Donald Trump, Narendra Modi, Imran Khan, Pakistan, Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmir, United States, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Model Kaia Gerber wears a creation showing off the Moschino Spring-Summer 2020 collection, unveiled during fashion week in Milan, Italy on 19 September 2019.
    Picasso Painting Made a Reality: Extravagant Models Rock Milan Fashion Week
    TruD'oh!
    TruD’oh!
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse