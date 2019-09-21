Register
08:58 GMT +321 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Edward Snowden speaks via video link as he takes part in a discussion about his book Permanent Record with German journalist Holger Stark in Berlin

    Lawyer: Political Asylum Request from Snowden Would Put German Gov't in a Very Delicate Situation

    © REUTERS / Fabrizio Bensch
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe

    According to Gerhard Baisch, the German government, like the governments of other European states, believes that it is better not to get involved with former NSA employee Edward Snowden so as not to incur the wrath of the United States. Baisch is a member of a special commission that in 2013 awarded Snowden the so-called “Whistleblower Prize”.

    Baisch recalled that the European Parliament in October 2015 had stated that "we should be grateful to Snowden and offer him asylum in Europe. He needs an effective level of protection, he needs to be well protected, and EU countries must guarantee him protection. He is a human rights defender. The EU adopted this decision by a majority vote. But the European Commission did not put it into practice".

    In addition, the lawyer said:

    "After the NSA scandal, the parliamentarians repeatedly demanded that ‘something needs to be done’, but the governments of different countries did not pay attention to these warnings and did not take any serious steps. This is the essence of the problem. We see parliamentarians (including in the Bundestag where recently such voices are heard more often among the Greens and representatives of the Left Party) who are in favour of accepting Snowden and giving him protection. At the same time, the government completely rejects this idea. Including, unfortunately, representatives of the SPD (the Social Democratic Party of Germany)".

    Are European Governments Really Afraid of Snowden?

    In an interview with Germany’s Die Welt, the American whistleblower said he was still in Moscow because of the inaction of Western governments.

    Baisch gave an example of US sanctions against Iran to demonstrate this.

    "From the perspective of international law, they are inadmissible, because no one came out of the nuclear agreement, and contradicts UN resolutions. However, the United States requires other states to withdraw from the agreement and violate international law. And Europe does not dare to oppose these sanctions. It knows that whoever is under the 'nuclear umbrella' is a vassal".

    According to the lawyer, who is also deputy chairman of the IALANA (the International Association of Lawyers against Nuclear Arms) in Germany, the federal government is "shaking its knees".

    "In the case of Iran, the International Court of Justice said that humanitarian supplies, medicines, and other basic necessities can be sent there. But there is no bank in Europe that would be willing to finances this. We see unprecedented dependency. They want to trade and not have problems. This is especially difficult for the Federal Republic because it is an exporting country and lives off of international trade. And this desire to avoid conflict is now very noticeable".

    When it comes to Snowden, Baisch, by his own admission, regrets very much that Germany is so divided on the matter.

    The Free Democratic Party (FDP) Vice Chairman Wolfgang Kubicki believes that Snowden should never be allowed to come to Germany because an international arrest warrant was issued, and so this would be an unfriendly gesture towards the United States. "That is not legally correct. From a legal point of view, the federal government can, of course, promise Snowden, if he applies for asylum, that he will receive a positive response. It is quite possible".

    Former US National Security Agency (NSA) contractor and whistle blower Edward Snowden speaks via video link from Russia as he takes part in a round table meeting on the subject of Improving the protection of whistleblowers on March 15, 2019, at the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, eastern France
    © AFP 2019 / FREDERICK FLORIN
    Former US National Security Agency (NSA) contractor and whistle blower Edward Snowden speaks via video link from Russia as he takes part in a round table meeting on the subject of "Improving the protection of whistleblowers" on March 15, 2019, at the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, eastern France

    This, according to the lawyer, is also possible if there is an arrest warrant. This would, of course, be a different question: should anyone extradite someone on the basis of an arrest warrant? "But if you give consent to so-called political persecution (and it is about him), there will be a host of additional circumstances in favour of granting asylum to Snowden. If this finally happened, it would be great. Germany has reason to be especially grateful to Snowden for his revelations because they largely concerned Europeans - after all, they, and not US citizens, were the main victims of espionage".

    So Europeans may very well give Snowden refuge. "Unfortunately, in Germany this point of view is unpopular, and in recent days the old arguments against, especially from the CDU and FDP, have been heard again".

    On 17 September, an autobiography of the American whistleblower and former NSA officer Edward Snowden was published in Germany under the title Permanent Record: My Story. In his book, Snowden talks about how he had a conflict with his own conscience, and how he tried to fight against the NSA’s "wiretap" system.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    asylum, Germany, Edward Snowden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 14 - 20 September
    This Week in Pictures: 14 - 20 September
    TruD'oh!
    TruD’oh!
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse