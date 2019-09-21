Register
09:55 GMT +321 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    An Indian army T-90 (Bhishma) tank is seen during the full dress rehearsal for the upcoming Indian Republic Day parade in New Delhi on January 23, 2017.

    India Boosting Its Military Forces to Combat Threats in Conventional, Cyber & Space Warfare – Journo

    © AFP 2019 / Money SHARMA
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe

    After his election win, Prime Minister Narendra Modi doubled down on the modernisation of the Indian Armed Forces. Indian political analyst Amrita Dhillon has explained Modi's focus on the military build-up, the defence minister's statement on “no first use” of nuclear weapons, and Russia's competitive advantages as India's top arms supplier.

    Over the past few months, the Indian leadership has touched upon a number of defence issues including: first, the establishment of the Defence Space Agency (DSA) in April and the Defence Space Research Organisation (DSRO) in June, aimed at bolstering India’s space warfare capabilities; second, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) reform; third, the decision to spend $130 billion to accelerate the modernisation of the country's military forces, to name just a few.

    Amrita Dhillon, an Indian political analyst and founding editor of The Kootneeti magazine, has elaborated on what is behind the sweeping military reforms kicked off by PM Modi during his second tenure.

    Sputnik: On 15 August 2019, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced his decision to appoint a chief of defence staff (CDS) who will act as head of the Army, Air Force, and Navy. Indian politicians have offered to establish a CDS since 2001 to ensure coordination between all the military branches. Why has Modi gone for it now? What's behind the CDS reform, in your opinion? Who is likely to fill the position?

    Amrita Dhillon: Demand for a CDS first came as a suggestion by the Kargil Review Committee and Group of Ministers in 2001, who felt the need for an integrated approach to the world's second-largest armed forces. However, in my view, the government initiated the process of integration then only by establishing the first tri-service theatre Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC) and Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS).

    The creation of a CDS will provide an opportunity to transform the existing defence architecture. Appointment of a CDS would enable the defence establishment to adjust to the changing character of war, given the complex set of threats and challenges that India faces. This will also help cut back any unnecessary spending, like duplication of assets in infrastructure and human resources in training or operational commands.

    The Indian Armed Forces in most of the cases follows the pattern of inter-service seniority. As IAF Chief B.S. Dhanoa, the senior-most amongst all the three chiefs, is going to retire on 30 September. However, there are no government announcements for his replacement yet, which is unusual in the Indian Forces. In case, he gets an extension, he will remain the senior-most chief and likely to be made the CDS. In another scenario, if he retires and the government follows the pattern of seniority then after his retirement on 30 September, COAS Bipin Rawat will become the senior-most chief and be among the first choice for the position of CDS.

    Sputnik: On 16 August, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh dropped the hint that India’s “no first nuclear weapons use” doctrine is open for change in the future. "India has strictly adhered to the [‘No First Use’] doctrine. What happens in future depends on the circumstances", he tweeted. What became the trigger for this abrupt statement, in your opinion? What message did Singh's statement send and who is the major addressee?

    Amrita Dhillon: I believe his statement was merely to build tactical pressure on hostile neighbours, who are trying very hard to push India to the brink of war.

    ​India is a responsible state with more than a billion people. [It is] a widely celebrated democracy, where ministers and armies are directly answerable to its people. The masses that elected this government will never support a nuclear war, and the government knows this very well. India has a history of more than 5,000 years of never attacking any country first and I believe the Modi-led government will adhere to this principle only.

    Sputnik: In September, the Indian government announced that it would spend $130 billion in the next five-seven years to speed up the modernisation of the country's military forces and improve their combat capabilities. Why did Modi decide to give a boost to the Indian Army? What challenges is Modi trying to address in the first place?

    Amrita Dhillon: The Indian Armed forces are in a dire need of modernisation, especially, when you are dealing with a neighbour who's not normal and uses cross-border terrorism as a diplomatic tool. India is looking into all left, right and centre for the scopes of modernisation, either it is in the field of conventional war weapons or the next generation cyber warfare.

    The hybridisation of conflicts is no longer a hypothetical concept. The threat of information warfare in all its manifestations is being witnessed in Kashmir. Rafale and S-400 are, of course, part of that modernisation PM Modi is trying to address.

    Russian S-400 Triumph missile system
    Russian Defence Ministry
    Russian S-400 Triumph missile system

    Sputnik: Modi's plan also envisions establishing India as a military power in outer space. Why is New Delhi scaling up India's space defence preparedness, in your opinion?

    Amrita Dhillon: Of course, India is planning to cope with future challenges, when the US or French presidents are making statements about the weaponising of satellites and creating a space force and strengthening their positions in outer space defence, India needs to catch the bus before it gets too late.

    The Integrated Space Cell is another visible integration of the Indian Armed Forces, where the three services of the armed forces, along with the Department of Space and ISRO, is overseeing the security of its space-based military and civilian hardware system.

    As I said, now warfare is not only limited to borders and soldiers. This is an era where war has reached to as micro as the individual level through social media platforms like Twitter, to the macro level of outer space. I believe PM Modi and his ministers to see this future militarisation of space, and they're joining hands with the space powers to meet the future challenges, unlike the Pakistani minister of science and technology, who himself has become a Twitter troll and consider investment on space projects as wastage of funds.

    Sputnik: Meanwhile, Russia and India are steadily intensifying military cooperation despite US displeasure and looming sanctions under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA). During the latest EEF summit in Vladivostok, where Modi was invited as a chief guest, Russia and India signed a joint statement which envisages the strengthening of bilateral defence cooperation, among other issues. Does it mean that Russo-Indian military cooperation has reached a new level, and how will it further evolve in your opinion? What are Russia's competitive advantages in this field (compared to other arms producers) when it comes to India?

    Amrita Dhillon: I believe that the era of non-alignment is over; this is an era of multi-alignment, where India has gradually grown to status to have its say. External pressure such as CAATSA is there, but as PM Modi expressed his plans to spend $130 billion over the next five-seven years on the modernisation of armed forces, the United States, would certainly not take any risk to impose sanctions on India.

    ​Coming onto the S-400 purchase by India, I would reiterate Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar's words, who said "We have many relationships...they have a history...We will do what is in our national interest..." during the joint press conference with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in June this year.

    Another point is that PM Modi understands the market requirements and capabilities of both Russian technology and the Indian workforce. That's why he proposed a technology transfer between the two countries and stressed the production of military equipment in India in a cost-efficient manner. He further expressed his vision to sell jointly produced weapons to third countries. This trust and mutual understanding between the two countries are above all the reasons to believe how relations have reached a new level and will further evolve.

    Amrita Dhillon is the founding editor of The Kootneeti Magazine, a New Delhi-based publication on International Relations & Diplomacy.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US and India to Devise New Mechanism to End Disagreement over Ground Handling Operations - Reports
    India's Meteor Rival BVR Air-to-Air Missile 'Astra' Ready for Induction - Video
    While India Sees Kashmir as Its Land, Pakistan 'Feels Extremely Linked' to Kashmiri Muslims – Author
    Balakot Strike: Indian Air Force Chief Says Pakistan 'Always Miscalculated' India's Resolve to Act
    Tags:
    nuclear weapons, conventional deterrence, cyber warfare, space warfare, US sanctions, CAATSA, United States, Narendra Modi, S-400, Kashmir, Russia, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 14 - 20 September
    This Week in Pictures: 14 - 20 September
    TruD'oh!
    TruD’oh!
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse