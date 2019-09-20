'UK Should Walk Away From the EU Now' - Politician

UK Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay has met with his EU counterpart Michel Barnier, as both sides are trying to hash out a revamped divorce bill after a turbulent week for both Britain and Brussels.

While British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has faced a chorus of boos in absentia after failing to attend a press conference with Luxembourg's leader Xavier Bettel, his decision to prorogue the House of Commons has been in the midst of a legal challenge in the UK Supreme Court.

Despite the somewhat hurried timeline, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker expressed optimism that a new divorce bill could still be achieved before the revised deadline date of 31 October.

But will this be possible? Chair of the Democrats and Veterans Party Gavin Felton explained how the recent changes became possible.

Sputnik: Could a new Brexit deal between the EU and UK be negotiated before the revised deadline date in October?

Gavin Felton: The EU has proven and shown us on many occasions, run roughshod over whatever prime minister we've had. We had the incident with Donald Tusk and Theresa May, we've had the recent one with Luxembourg's prime minister with Boris Johnson, obviously, Macron does what he does, so the reality is no.

Personally, I think we should just walk away now, the time has come. On 31 October, that's it we're out and let the EU then have to come back to the table and do a deal, because that's obviously what will have to happen after a no deal scenario; they would have to come to the table and do a deal, mainly because of the Republic of Ireland.

If there is a no deal scenario, the Republic of Ireland will feel, quite frankly, the brunt of it all with a recession. Germany are in a recession now, France is in absolute turmoil with the Yellow Vests and everything else that's going on, so the reality is that I think that the UK has got to be strong and resilient and show a bit of our spirit, because in the end, the EU are going to have to come to the table whether they like it or not.

Sputnik: Could Boris Johnson bring Theresa May's divorce bill back to the table?

Gavin Felton: If he does bring it back he is finished. To be fair to Boris Johnson, since he's been prime minister he has been pretty forceful, pretty direct and pretty clear; it's the first time we've had a bit of direction for a long time and he's been saying "this is what we are doing, and this is what is going to happen".

I know, certainly living in a Labour town - or should I say a town that won't be a Labour town at the next general election because the Labour stance is just utterly ridiculous - he's shown that he's actually cutting through to the working class, because all people want is clarity.

If there's a deal, there's got to be certain amendments, i.e. to the backstop and free trade agreement, relations and so forth; so actually I think what he's doing is right.

Sputnik: Are Labour and the Liberal Democrats hypocritical for calling Boris Johnson undemocratic?

Gavin Felton: The Liberal Democrats are quite frankly saying that 17.4 million people do not matter.

Guy Verhofstadt was stood on that stage (at the Liberal Democrat's party conference), and he uttered the words "an EU empire", and they all stood up and were clapping it, those were the words he used; "EU empire" - think about that.

I think the Liberal Democrats are committing fraud with their name, I think they are lying to the electorate, because there is nothing democratic about them.

The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

