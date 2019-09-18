Register
04:15 GMT +318 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Edward Snowden speaks via video link as he takes part in a discussion about his book Permanent Record with German journalist Holger Stark in Berlin

    ‘Control That Narrative’: US Actions Against Whistleblowers Snowden, Manning ‘A Sign of Weakness’

    © REUTERS / Fabrizio Bensch
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe

    While on an international digital press tour for his new memoir “Permanent Record,” former National Security Agency (NSA) contractor Edward Snowden managed to once again attract the attention of the US Department of Justice (DoJ), which doesn’t seem likely to budge and grant the whistleblower’s single-item request.

    On Tuesday, the US filed charges against Snowden and those who printed his book, MacMillan Publishers and Holtzbrinck Publishers, for violating his non-disclosure agreements with the NSA and Central Intelligence Agency. It also noted that Snowden never submitted his work for “pre-publication review” and continued to give public speeches on matters of US intelligence.

    However, according to the department’s release, the US government “does not seek to stop or restrict the publication or distribution” of the book, but instead simply wants to “recover all proceeds earned by Snowden” and fill its own pockets.

    In response, Snowden took to Twitter and used the DoJ’s charges as a selling point for his memoir.

    “The US considered me the biggest criminal in the country, which is crazy, because the crime they accused me of was basically aiding and abetting the act of journalism,” Snowden said in a live Berlin video conference about his book, recounting his 2013 leaks of classified information.

    But despite all this and more, Snowden has also expressed that his “ultimate goal” is to return to the United States.

    “But if I'm going to spend the rest of my life in prison, then one bottom line demand that we all have to agree to is at least I get a fair trial,” Snowden said in a pre-taped “CBS This Morning” segment that aired Monday. “And that is the one thing the government has refused to guarantee because they won't provide access to what's called a public interest defense.”

    Joe Lauria, editor of Consortium News, joined Radio Sputnik’s By Any Means Necessary on Tuesday to give his thoughts on why he believes journalism is being put on trial and comment on Snowden’s recent offer to return to the States.

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/snowden-releases-book-justice-department

    “What are they worried about protecting, as far as information goes, when most of it is out there already?” Lauria asked hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon after explaining that Snowden has already made people aware of “the mass surveillance that takes place” by the NSA, despite it being “against the Fourth Amendment.”

    Lauria went on to remind listeners that whistleblower Chelsea Manning is currently behind bars for refusing to testify regarding “what appears to be … more charges against [WikiLeaks founder Julian] Assange,” who was ordered on Friday to remain in Her Majesty's Prison Belmarsh due to his "history of absconding,” according to British District Judge Vanessa Baraitser.

    Assange was previously expected to be released on September 22, but will now remain behind bars until the February 25 hearing on his potential extradition to the US.

    “The issue is [Assange is being held] in a maximum security prison, not in a normal holding place for someone facing extradition. That is certainly not a maximum security situation,” Lauria contended. “And this is, of course, a nonviolent crime he is being alleged to have committed.”

    Following September 22, Assange is “only in jail for publishing true information,” Lauria highlighted. “This is something that should be alarming to everyone in a society that pretends to be a democracy, and the illusion of democracy - which they always kept up - is now crashing down even more when they openly imprisoned a journalist for publishing classified information.”

    Worries about “social unrest” have made the neoliberal government within the US retreat to common tactics, such as blaming “a foreign power, which they did with Russia, and they will do anything to crush that dissent,” Lauria noted. Such unrest is being fueled by the release of truthful information and resistance by WikiLeaks and individuals such as Assange, Manning and Snowden.

    “It’s a sign of weakness, ultimately, that they’ve reacted this way. To try to use private companies like Twitter and Facebook to censor, essentially, people who are questioning the official narrative,” he insisted.

    “It sounds silly to think that somebody on Twitter could be a threat, but in aggregate, when they are so weak right now and there’s so much anger in the land about the way politics have gone, they have to try and control that narrative.”

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    DOJ Seeks to Block Los Angeles-Hong Kong Internet Cable Over ‘National Security Concerns’
    DOJ Says Epstein Was Removed From Suicide Watch After Discussion with 'Doctoral-Level Psychologist'
    US DoJ Charges Russian National Alexander Korshunov With Conspiring to Steal Trade Secrets
    DOJ's FARA Use Sees 'Setback' With Acquittal of Former Obama Counsel Greg Craig
    Assange, Ola Bini Caught Up in Broader Attack on Government Transparency in Ecuador
    Tags:
    Julian Assange, Chelsea Manning, Edward Snowden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    First frost near the Titovka river in Murmansk region.
    The Beauty of Nature Above the Arctic Circle: Autumn Landscapes in Russia's Far North
    Not Hot, Nor Spicey
    Neither Hot, Nor Spicey
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse