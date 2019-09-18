Register
03:22 GMT +318 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A picture taken on September 15, 2019 shows an Aramco oil facility near al-Khurj area, just south of the Saudi capital Riyadh.

    Expert on Saudi Oil Plants Attack: Saudi Arabia Will Respond to This Aggression

    © AFP 2019 / FAYEZ NURELDINE
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    201
    Subscribe

    US President Donald Trump said that he's sure that Iran is responsible for Saturday night's attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil infrastructure, but told reporters at the White House on Monday that he wants "to find definitively who did this" before taking any action. Iran has denied any involvement in the incident.

    Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for firing ten drones targeting two state-run Aramco oil facilities in Saudi Arabia. The world's largest oil processing plant in Abqaiq and the kingdom's second-biggest oil field in Khurais came under attack. As a result, oil production fell by 50%, which is about 5% of the global daily crude supply.

    Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called the latest drone attacks "legitimate self-defence" by Yemen after years of Saudi-led coalition bombings of their country.

    "What Yemenis have done is legitimate self-defence, and a reciprocal attack," Rouhani said on Monday, speaking to reporters in Ankara following talks between the presidents of Turkey, Russia and Iran. 

    The Shiite Houthi movement has been fighting a Saudi-led coalition since March 2015, when Saudi Arabia and other Gulf nations began carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis, attempting to restore the rule of President Mansour Hadi, ousted in 2014. 

    The conflict in Yemen is also seen as part of a regional power struggle between Shia-ruled Iran and Sunni-ruled Saudi Arabia. 

    Houthis often fire missiles into Saudi Arabia, and in May, they launched drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil pipeline, striking the Shaybah oil field in August. Despite Houthis claiming responsibility for those attacks, the United States and Saudi Arabia have blamed Iran for the incidents, and accused Tehran of supplying Yemeni rebels with drones and other weapons.

    Muhammed Al Sabban, a Saudi economic expert, has called the attack "the most powerful and destructive" of all previous attacks.

    "The peculiarity of this attack is that it disrupted the work at the Khurais oil field. Production plunged by 5.7 million barrels of oil per day; there are also gas losses that account for 49% of normal daily volumes," he said.

    The Saudi economic expert pointed the finger at Iran, saying it was behind the attacks: 

    "Saudi Arabia will definitely respond to this aggression. In the kingdom, many want retaliatory attacks on Tehran's oil infrastructure. These demands by the Saudi public will persist for several more weeks," Al Sabban said.

    Saudi General Hasan Al Shahri, in his turn, said that it is pointless to blame someone while an investigation is still ongoing. Who ordered the attack, where the drones were launched from, all this will soon become known. The kingdom will make up for oil production losses using other fields. "Saudi Arabia does not plan to retaliate. This could lead to war. But this is exactly what mercenary groups in Yemen, Lebanon, and Iraq want. For its part, Saudi Arabia seeks peace and stability in the region," the Saudi general explained.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    India Plans to Increase Crude Oil Imports From Russia After Attack on Saudi Aramco
    No Supply Disruption for India, Despite Saudi Aramco Production Problems - Oil Minister
    US Official Claims Cruise Missiles Used in Attack on Saudi Aramco Facilities - Report
    Tags:
    Houthi Rebels, Saudi Aramco, Saudi Arabia, Saudis, Saudi oil
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    First frost near the Titovka river in Murmansk region.
    The Beauty of Nature Above the Arctic Circle: Autumn Landscapes in Russia's Far North
    Not Hot, Nor Spicey
    Neither Hot, Nor Spicey
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse