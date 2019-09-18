Prof: GOP Know They Won't Carry California in Any Election in Near Future, But State Can Help Them

Political Media Strategist Rory McShane and Professor David Woodard, Clemson University political scientist and former political consultant for Republican congressmen, expressed their opinions about Donald Trump's upcoming visit to California.

US President Donald Trump's visit to California will last two days, with stops in Palo Alto, Los Angeles and San Diego. In 2016, Trump's visit to California as the Republican front-runner caused protests, clashes and arrests.

Rory McShane: California serves two political purposes for President Trump. First, California is the example for the country of what happens when socialism takes over - despite being a beautiful state with a massive economy, California is a disaster, homeless people are literally defecating on the streets of San Francisco. That's the result of socialism, and President Trump can point the country to that example.

Secondly, there are three Congressional seats that Republicans can pick up in California and the President travelling there will excite Republicans and increase turnout. I'm sure the liberal mobs will protest - and hopefully, President Trump will point right to them and make clear that they are the exact type of people that ruined California.

Professor David Woodard: Republicans know that they will not carry California in any national election in the near future, however, the state can still help them. By pointing out the homeless population, the uncontrollable immigrants, the debt of the liberal welfare state and the high crime rate, they make California an example of what happens if a state embraces socialism.

The story goes like this: “If you want to live in a decaying society, vote for Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, California is what they will make America.” Since most of the Democrats support the California political agenda, the words are applicable to them as well. Such rhetoric rallies the GOP base and causes independents and older Democrats to think twice about abandoning the president.

The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

