Register
09:09 GMT +317 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L) and Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel (R) leave a meeting with EU Commission President and officials in Luxembourg on 16 September 2019.

    Brexit Party Could Challenge Conservatives if Johnson Doesn’t Seek No Deal Brexit - Politician

    © AFP 2019 / FRANCOIS WALSCHAERTS
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has met with European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker, as both the UK and EU aim to make last-ditch compromises, and potentially agree upon a revamped Brexit deal.

    Johnson has come under fire from many within the House of Commons in recent weeks, who claim that he is not taking negotiations with Brussels seriously, is dead set on delivering a no-deal Brexit, and that his decision to prorogue parliament was undemocratic. Mev Brown, Chief Spokesman for SDP Scotland, reflects on whether the further discussions between the bloc and Westminster prove to be a waste of time after the EU powers have repeatedly outlined that they will not bend on issues such as the Irish backstop. 

    Sputnik: Do you think that much will come of the talks between Boris Johnson and Jean Claude Juncker? Is the EU ever going to give the UK a mutually beneficial trade deal?

    Mev Brown: I really don’t see how anything can come from the meeting. The flaws with any trade deal that could be negotiated between the UK and the EU at this time, would mean that we would basically have to go back to square one.

    As a Brexiteer, the problems I had with Theresa May’s withdrawal agreement, was that it locks us into the single market, into the customs union, and into the European Court of Justice, and we’d have to fork out forty-nine billion for the privilege of leaving, and those are just the headline issues; it was the worst deal imaginable.

    I honestly don’t understand how British negotiators could have negotiated such a terrible deal, generally speaking, it was often referred to as Brexit in name only, as for all practical purposes we would be locked into all the core EU structures, so how you could call that Brexit is a total mystery to me.

    In terms of achieving a mutually beneficial deal; it was a terrible deal, and if they are looking for a mutually beneficial deal, they really need to start from square one, and we’ve only got weeks, arguably months to do it, and I’m very interested to see what comes of it.

    I personally don’t have great hopes, and as a Brexiteer, I am comfortable with a WTO-rules Brexit, as even with all the trade deals we have with the EU, we still deal with most of the world under these regulations, so there’s no real concern.

    The only caveat I would add to that is regarding the supply chain, so in that regard what I would look for is a one-line trade deal whereby if a good was being imported or exported from the EU; then it should be exempt from tariffs because parts can pass across the border several times.

    If you have that caveat, that one line trade deal, that really takes away the big issues for many businesses and beyond that, the advantages of British cars becoming more competitively priced in Europe is a good thing, and BMW drivers paying ten per cent more for their vehicle... there are worse things in life than that.

    European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, center right, speaks with the media as he shakes hands with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson prior to a meeting at a restaurant in Luxembourg, Monday, Sept. 16, 2019
    © AP Photo / Olivier Matthys
    European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, center right, speaks with the media as he shakes hands with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson prior to a meeting at a restaurant in Luxembourg, Monday, Sept. 16, 2019

    Sputnik: Do you think that the UK will leave the EU by the end of October? Would a no-deal Brexit be as bad as many pro-remain MPs claim?

    Mev Brown: If Boris can magically negotiate a deal, which I don’t expect, it’s possible. Beyond that, the way I see the political landscape lying is that the 'rebel alliance' will not agree to a general election until the 1st of November or later and beyond that everything is negotiable, so I don’t see us leaving by Halloween. I think there will be a general election, and what happens after depends on the result of it.

    Sputnik: Do you think the Conservatives would win the next general election? What is your take on the likes of the Lib Dems openly calling to cancel Brexit?

    I do see the Lib Dems advancing; if there’s one thing the British public don’t like, it’s confused politicians. The position of the Labour Party is completely incoherent, their basic position is to go to Brussels, negotiate a deal, then come back and campaign against it. I think most people would accept that as just being a ridiculous position to have.

    The Lib Dems position is clear, I don’t agree with it obviously; but it is clear and that will appeal to a lot of people, particularly Labour voters in the south who are pro-remain. I think the problem for the Labour Party north of the [Scottish] border, is that a lot of leave supporters will switch to the Brexit Party and the Conservative Party.

    The big issue in terms of how that split is made, is if Boris Johnson goes for a WTO Brexit; the Brexit Party will probably field very few candidates if any, they may not contest it, if that’s his position but that remains to be seen. If he does look at negotiating a deal that isn’t a WTO Brexit, the Brexit Party will go all-in for the general election.

    Regarding the outcome; everything is up in the air, as we still don’t know what Brexit looks like, and many people are against a WTO rules Brexit and the remain camp is very vocal and active and very energised. As far as 'project fear' is concerned, there are aspects of it in the debate it has to be said, people on the news have said that cost overruns in the NHS are the fault of Brexit, but I just don’t buy that.

    For many floating voters, the big issue is whether they are going to be better off or worse off, and it all comes down to whether you believe the treasury forecast, which suggests that half a million jobs would be lost and that the UK’s economy would under-perform for many years to come, now if you believe that; common sense would suggest you vote remain, but if you don’t believe it common sense would suggest you vote for Brexit.

    I don’t believe it, the treasury has forecast before that if we even voted to leave; half a million jobs would be lost, and the UK would go into recession, the reality was that we added about half a million jobs and the British economy ticked over nicely.

     *Views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Brexit Party, Luxembourg, Jean-Claude Juncker, Boris Johnson, Brexit
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Girls wearing ballroom dresses at Southern Cultures in the Adler district of Sochi.
    Tenderness and Courage: Russian Cities With Most Beautiful Girls
    Blame It On The Bulb
    Blame It On The Bulb
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse