Register
04:21 GMT +314 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Washington, D.C. Police Car

    ‘Inherently Racist’: Stop-And-Frisk Data Vindicates Activists’ Claims About DC Police Practice

    © File Photo
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Long-awaited data from DC Metropolitan Police has provided insight on the sheer amount of stops police officers in the nation’s capital have made as of late. Not only does the new data contradict the previous claims by the DC police chief, but it is also gives local activist groups ground to stand on in overturning stop-and-frisk policies.

    The Washington, DC, Neighborhood Engagement Achieves Results (NEAR) Act was passed in March 2016 as a way to combat a recent increase in homicides in the area. In addition to the creation of the Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement and the Office of Violence Prevention and Health Equity, the NEAR Act called for new surveys and data to be collected from the Metropolitan Police Department to address and assess trends.

    Despite the passage of the NEAR Act, it has taken the Metropolitan Police Department more than three years to release what it calls an accurate “Stop Data Report,” which claims that a total of 11,600 police stops were conducted between July 22 and August 18 of this year.

    Back in February, however, DC Police Chief Peter Newsham had a much different number to report to the city’s Committee on the Judiciary and Public Safety.

    "There was a one-year study on the number of stop-and-frisk reports that were done by the Metropolitan Police Department," Newsham testified, according to WUSA 9. "And my recollection at the time of reviewing that report - and this is over a one-year period - is that there were about 1,000 stop-and-frisk reports that were done.”

    Valerie Wexler, policy analyst with Stop Police Terror Project DC, joined Radio Sputnik’s By Any Means Necessary on Friday to unpack the recent data and explain what her organization is doing to combat these policies that many deem “inherently racist.”

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/shocking-stop-and-frisk-data-released-in

    “The distinction between constitutional and unconstitutional stop-and-frisk is basically nothing,” Wexler contended to hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon.

    The reason, she explained, is due to “reasonable suspicion,” which was brought up in the 1968 Terry v. Ohio Supreme Court case involving a black man who was arrested and charged with illegally carrying a concealed weapon following a stop-and-frisk administered by a police officer. Terry’s defense argued that the officer had violated the Fourth Amendment by performing an unreasonable search and seizure.

    However, on June 10, 1968, the landmark Supreme Court decision said that officers did not violate the amendment and went on to say that “reasonable suspicion” is enough to justify an officer’s search. The stops were even nicknamed “Terry stops” after the case.

    While some argued that the policy was put into place for the protection of both the community and officers, Wexler brought up 2016 Howard University research by Josephine Ross that found that stop-and-frisk policies actually result in trauma and other “numerous harms, including the loss of trust between police and community.”

    The Metro Police Department’s main argument still rests on the idea that its stop-and-frisk policy exists to remove illegal firearms from the DC streets, but less than 9% of stops led to weapons-related charges, and 10% of that number actually involved BB guns.

    “This really confirms our position that we need to ban stop-and-frisk [and] stop-and-frisk is an inherently racist practice,” Wexler asserted. “That means that we need to really restrict the way that police are allowed to stop you, and frisk you and search you. Which means basically going back to having actual evidence to do that.”

    She explained that Stop Police Terror Project DC is trying to show the public that policies such as stop-and-frisk are common around the country, despite their primary association with New York. In most cases, including in Washington, DC, the policy is just termed something different, such as “protective pat downs.”

    Wexler encouraged those interested in making a change to reach out to city council members, attend Stop Police Terror Project DC events, sign the organization’s “No More Stop-And-Frisk” petition and just pay attention to the issue of these stops, no matter what they may be renamed.

    Related:

    Trump’s ‘SharpieGate’ Engulfs Social Media, Mocked Over Hurricane Map Correction
    Google Maps Search Algorithm Direct Individuals Seeking Abortions to Pro-Life Clinics
    Videos: Swedish Activist Greta Thunberg Joins Climate Strike Outside White House
    Washington DC Region Hammered by Flash Flooding, Drivers Rescued From Vehicles (Videos, Photos)
    US Army Accidentally Reveals Secret Chopper Ops Over Washington, DC - Report
    Tags:
    Metropolitan Police, Washington DC
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 6 - 13 September
    This Week in Pictures: 6 - 13 September
    Blame It On The Bulb
    Blame It On The Bulb
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse