Register
03:37 GMT +312 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    USA-BRITAIN/ U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton arrives for a meeting with Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid at Downing Street in London

    ‘They Just Want to Get Trump’: Dems, MSM Rally Around Fired Warhawk Bolton

    © REUTERS / Peter Nicholls
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    While many would expect members of the mainstream US media and left-leaning politicians to be celebrating the firing of a war hawk such as former National Security Adviser John Bolton, headlines and commentary on his departure seem more an open-arms embrace for the sake of maintaining an anti-Trump narrative.

    According to a Wednesday report from CBS News, Bolton’s loose lips with the press may have been his ultimate undoing. Citing three sources “directly involved,” the outlet said that US President Donald Trump believed Bolton, or someone close to the former national security adviser, was the one who informed the press about his alleged inquiry about using nuclear weapons against an incoming hurricane.

    The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which has a frequently asked questions section on its website explaining why nuking a hurricane would be bad for the entire planet, says the question has been around for decades, but Trump was quick to dub the reports originally published by Axios as “just more fake news.”

    While it’s unclear whether Bolton was the one to spill the beans on bombing the hurricane, he wasted no time contacting various news outlets and reporters just as they were breaking their stories on Trump’s Tuesday tweet announcing Bolton’s departure from the White House.

    Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade read Bolton’s texted response in real time, causing a little confusion amongst his co-hosts.

    Journalist Robert Costa, who works for various news outlets including the Washington Post and NBC News, also received word from the former national security adviser.

    Bolton also sent a text message to The Daily Beast, saying their reporting on how he left the administration was “flatly incorrect.”

    Joe Lauria, editor-in-chief of Consortium News and author of the book "How I Lost, By Hillary Clinton," joined Radio Sputnik’s Loud and Clear on Wednesday to take a few change-of-heart culprits to task following Bolton’s firing and detail the former adviser’s history.

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/john-bolton-now-embraced-by-corporate-me

    “It shows how deep party politics partisanship is running things,” Lauria told hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou about the recent corporate media coverage and politicians' comments on Bolton. “They just want to get Trump on any way they can.”

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in particular appeared somewhat concerned about the departure of Bolton, despite having been very critical of his former actions, including his delivery of an invitation for Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit the US back in 2018.

    “John Bolton's sudden departure is a symbol of the disarray that has unnerved our allies since day one of the Trump Administration. Steady leadership & strategic foreign policy is key to ensuring America’s national security,” Pelosi said in a Tuesday tweet.

    Lauria went on to assert that Pelosi and other Democrats mourning the former national security adviser’s departure “know the truth: that Bolton was a disaster and this is a very good move for the United States and the whole world. But they care more about the 2020 [presidential] election.”

    The Consortium News EIC also highlighted that this is the same Bolton who has staunchly opposed the United Nations for decades and even said during the Global Structures Convocation in 1994 that if the UN building in New York lost “10 stories today, it wouldn’t make a bit of difference.” He also declared that the UN did not even exist and “would be a failure if the United States did not participate.”

    “That was proven when [the US] went to war in Iraq and invaded Iraq without a UN resolution. The UN, for them, was just an obstacle to be gone around, and they’re gonna do whatever they want,” Lauria explained. “To me, he typified the pathology of American power. He’s only different than others in the purity of the form that he expresses himself.”

    That purity continued through 2018, when Bolton made similar statements about how the US withdrawal from the UN Human Rights Council was an “assertion of American determination to stick by its Constitution,” which was necessary to establish the US’ own dominance and push back against the notion of “some higher authority.”

    Lauria said that unlike Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who celebrated Bolton’s departure, Pelosi continues to “looking for a way to undermine Trump.”

    “This is beyond irresponsible,” he expressed concerning the speaker’s actions. “And of course, corporate media just reflected that. CNN had a most ridiculous article this morning. It was just so poorly written and thought out, but it was essentially just copying [Pelosi’s] notion.”

    Lauria concluded by stressing that “for the moment, we can breathe a little bit easier [because] John Bolton is no longer the head of the National Security Council,” but he also noted that “we have to worry about who [Trump] will choose next.”

    Related:

    Netanyahu Says He Expects the US to Stay 'Very, Very Tough' on Iran After Bolton’s Exit
    Trump’s ‘Dead’ Taliban Peace Deal Really Attempt to Pin Afghan Defeat on Kabul - Activist
    ‘Welcome to the Tiffany and Eric Club’: Netizens Scorn Trump’s Oval Office Flub on Barron
    War Hawk Takes Flight
    Trump ‘Could Be a Hero’ if he Fires Bolton for ‘Undermining’ DPRK Peace Process
    Tags:
    CNN, Washington Post, Fox News, UN Human Rights Council, United Nations, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Putin Trump, AOC, Putin, White House, NOAA, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), war hawks, John Bolton, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Mysterious Altai: Sneak Peek Into Life of Russia's Small Ethnicities
    Mysterious Altai: Sneak Peek Into Life of Russia's Small Ethnicities
    War Hawk Takes Flight
    War Hawk Takes Flight
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse