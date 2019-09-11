Register
12:26 GMT +311 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    This photo illustration taken on September 29, 2016 shows Chinese 100 yuan notes in Beijing.

    If There's no Gambling in Philippines, There'll be no Chinese and no Profits - Scholar

    © AFP 2019 / FRED DUFOUR
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has refused to ban gambling in the country, despite a request from China. Duterte said that while he did not welcome gambling himself the industry is important for the country’s economy.

    The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) previously said it would not issue licenses to new casinos. This statement has been welcomed by the Chinese authorities, noting that it would be better for the Philippines to completely ban gambling in their country.

    In fact, originally Rodrigo Duterte was the initiator of the legalisation of gambling in the country. In 2016, the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation was created, and issued licenses to 56 Philippine offshore gambling operators (POGOs). Since the demand for gambling, especially online casinos, came mainly from Chinese citizens, it is the Chinese who are employed in this industry in the Philippines.

    Philippine Justice Minister Menardo Guevarra said that in 2018, 95,000 work permits were issued to Chinese citizens employed in the gambling industry. In 2019, this figure grew to 138,000, according to the country’s Ministry of Finance. The data has also been confirmed by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation, indicating that more than 100,000 Chinese citizens are legally working in the nation’s gambling industry.

    Chinese Public Security Minister Zhao Kezhi earlier stated that the problem of cross-border online gambling should be addressed as soon as possible. The Chinese Embassy in Manila, in turn, noted that a sharp increase in the demand for online gambling among Chinese has resulted in an increase in crime and social instability inside China.

    The problem is also that the use of electronic, including cryptocurrency wallets, in online casinos allows players to hide their identities. And this creates an opportunity for money laundering and the illegal withdrawal of money from the country. There have already been precedents.

    Slot machines
    CC0 / Pixabay
    Slot machines

    The most notorious case is the theft of $81 million from the Bangladesh Bank’s foreign reserves, which were withdrawn through an online casino in the Philippines. China is also worried, according to the statement from the Chinese Embassy in Manila that several hundred million yuan may be withdrawn annually from online casinos in the country.

    Moreover, this outflow of capital is illegal. Firstly, because it bypasses the rules of currency control and secondly, by law, Chinese citizens who are physically on Chinese territory can only gamble in Macau.

    That is why Beijing welcomed PAGCOR's initial decision not to issue new online casino licenses. The Philippine regulator's decision was motivated by lawmakers and some ministries in the country receiving numerous complaints from China about illegal workers in the gaming industry.

    It was noted that it is necessary to streamline the industry and tighten control over labour migrants because illegal immigrants pose security threats.

    Duterte, however, has set the record straight himself. His position is clear: gambling brings large tax revenues to the budget and contributes to the development of related industries, says Chen Bingxiang, director of the Centre for Philippine Studies at the Guangxi University of Nationalities.

    "I think there are three sets of reasons. First, tax revenues are what the economy is based on. As far as I know, a significant amount of investment by Chinese non-state companies in the Philippines is precisely in the gambling business. It doesn’t matter, online or offline. Chinese companies and citizens invest a lot there. Moreover, these companies are also managed by the Chinese, and their target audience is Chinese citizens", the scholar said, adding that these big investments are a significant source of revenue for local authorities.

    The nation needs the money because they are currently implementing a large-scale infrastructure construction programme across the country financed by the Philippine government, in addition to private investors: "If you curtail the gambling business, including online casinos, then government revenue will also fall. I believe that if the Philippine authorities had plans to curtail this industry, they would do it in a certain way and gradually. And, of course, it all depends on the interaction between China and the Philippines. For example, if the country's authorities do not issue new licenses, this could be considered a signal that the industry is gradually being phased out".

    Chen Bingxiang also pointed out that the industry creates jobs for Filipino citizens, despite it being low paid work that does not require high qualifications.

    "Finally, gambling-related industries and the economy as a whole is developing, as a result, of the casino business", Bingxiang said.

    Casino roulette
    CC0
    Casino roulette

    "According to statistics, almost 200,000 Chinese are working in the industry. They create effective demand. This is easy money, and therefore, they willingly spend it. Consumption is wide. The market directs its resources to other areas. They pay in restaurants, buy real estate, and consumer goods. For example, landlords were able to raise the cost of housing due to demand from the Chinese. Sometimes whole apartment buildings were provided to the Chinese. If there is no gambling business, there will be no Chinese, and landlords will no longer be able to make such a profit", the Chinese scholar stated.

    However, for Filipinos themselves, a large effective demand from Chinese citizens sometimes results in aggravating social problems. According to a report by real estate company Santos Knight Frank, real estate prices in gambling areas for 2018 increased by 62%. Thus, for local residents, housing is becoming less affordable.

    Not to mention the fact that even at such prices, free housing was simply insufficient. In areas close to gambling zones, residential sectors have a 94% occupancy rate.

    And the effect of the development in related industries for Filipinos is very relative. So, for example, in terms of gambling industry workers, Chinese restaurants now prevail (with Chinese workers).

    And business of ordinary Filipinos has been pushed out to other areas less attractive to Chinese demand. Given that according to the Philippines Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), there are almost 4 million unemployed in the country, additional pressure on business activity may be out of place.

    On the other hand, tax revenues from gambling may offset the negative socio-economic consequences. According to PAGCOR, in the first half of 2019, the gambling industry generated 20 billion pesos ($385 million) in taxes. However, collecting taxes from foreign citizens can be difficult. As the Philippines Ministry of Finance noted, each year the country misses out on nearly $600 million in tax payments due to the fact that foreign workers do not provide reliable data on their income.

    Views and opinions, expressed in the article are those of Chen Bingxiang and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Scholar on Gambling: It's Really Hard for Anybody to Police Gambling Industry, Advertising
    Gambling Growth: Sunday’s Super Bowl to Kill Nevada Legal Betting Monopoly
    Scholar on UK Gambling: More Top Down Responsible Policies Should Be Happening
    Tags:
    online gambling, gambling, Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Mysterious Altai: Sneak Peek Into Life of Russia's Small Ethnicities
    Mysterious Altai: Sneak Peek Into Life of Russia's Small Ethnicities
    War Hawk Takes Flight
    War Hawk Takes Flight
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse