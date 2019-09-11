Register
04:50 GMT +311 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo talks with national security adviser Bolton prior to a Abe-Trump joint news conference at the White House in Washington

    Despite Bolton’s Firing, Like-Minded Warmakers Pompeo, Pence Remain in Trump’s Ear

    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    230
    Subscribe

    Following his firing of National Security Adviser John Bolton Tuesday, US President Donald Trump is attempting to find another individual to accept the job - for the fourth time in his presidency. Though the choice appears to be Trump’s alone, there are some other key players and countries that may have a say.

    Trump struck a chord with much of the American public in 2016 by propping himself up as an individual lacking the corruption of career politicians and by saying that he was going to pull US troops out of “never-ending” wars in places like Afghanistan. He particularly expressed in a September 2016 speech to The Union League of Philadelphia that he was “proud to have the support of warfighting generals, active duty military, and the top experts who know both how to win – and how to avoid the endless wars we are caught in now.”

    However, with his past appointment of Bolton, a known war hawk, and his recent, abrupt change of heart on the peace deal meetings with Taliban leaders and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, it’s unclear whether Trump is willing or able to follow through on some of his original promises to the American people and the world over. 

    Daniel McAdams, executive director of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity, joined Radio Sputnik’s Loud and Clear on Tuesday to give his thoughts on what provoked Trump’s firing of Bolton and explain what, or who, may be keeping the US president from pulling out of Afghanistan. 

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/will-bolton-s-firing-lead-to-trump-white

    McAdams explained that Bolton’s hawkish ways caught up with him following a number of disagreements with the US president, especially pertaining to the failure of the second Trump-Kim Jong Un summit in Vietnam and Bolton’s actions concerning Iran

    “He torpedoed any kind of rapprochement with Iran when - at least from what my sources tell me - he was freelancing when [Mohammad Javad Zarif], the foreign minister of Iran, was … sanctioned personally.” 

    McAdams noted that two days prior to Trump’s announcement about Bolton, he was on a panel and mentioned that Iran is the “elephant in the room,” because the US, Saudi Arabia and Israel do not want to end their “encirclement” of the region. 

    “That is the goal of the military-industrial complex,” McAdams stressed. “We can’t ignore the fact that both the Israelis and the Saudis want the US to fight their battles against Iran. And so you have two pretty powerful regional countries who are also going to be arguing about any kind of pullout. It’s going to be very, very tricky.” 

    McAdams went on to say that even if Trump himself wants to get out of Afghanistan in a move to fulfill a campaign promise and boost his chances of presidential re-election, there are two problems “just as bad as Bolton” in the administration: Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. 

    “Pence openly broke with the president over this Afghanistan deal. Pompeo thinks that he’s the next person for the White House - which is, you know, deluding himself,” McAdams said. “It does make you think that he is going to have to replace Bolton with a big personality.” 

    Related:

    Photos: Trump-Branded Camo Gear Modeled by Don. Jr. Raises Eyebrows
    Revealed as Fraud, CIA’s ‘Kremlin Spy’ Fed Agency Key Intel Behind Russiagate
    US Sec. of State Pompeo, Treasury Sec. Mnuchin Hold Presser After Bolton's Resignation - Video
    A Walk to Remember: Bolton's Controversial Record as US National Security Advisor
    US Political Spectrum and Media React to John Bolton's Shock Dismissal
    Tags:
    Pompeo, Mike Pence, war hawks, John Bolton, Afghanistan, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Mysterious Altai: Sneak Peek Into Life of Russia's Small Ethnicities
    Mysterious Altai: Sneak Peek Into Life of Russia's Small Ethnicities
    War Hawk Takes Flight
    War Hawk Takes Flight
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse