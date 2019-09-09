Register
21:19 GMT +309 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. military advisers from the 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade sit at an Afghan National Army base in Maidan Wardak province, Afghanistan August 6, 2018

    Failure of Peace Talks Will Amount to US Admission That Afghan War Gained Virtually Nothing - Prof

    © REUTERS / James Mackenzie
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 20

    The cancellation of US talks with the Taliban has prompted the militant group to accuse Washington of making an "anti-peace" move. But according to American academic Dr Joseph Fitsanakis, the Taliban is merely seeking the US troops' withdrawal as an excuse to step up its fight with Afghan government forces.

    On 7 September, Donald Trump abruptly cancelled a preplanned meeting with major Taliban* leaders and, separately, with the President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani at Camp David. In a series of tweets, the US president revealed that he had made the decision to cancel the meetings after discovering that an attack in Kabul killed one American soldier and eleven other people.

    "I immediately cancelled the meeting and called off peace negotiations", Trump wrote. "What kind of people would kill so many in order to seemingly strengthen their bargaining position?"

    The next day, the Taliban condemned the US president's move claiming that it would "further harm [the US] credibility and will show their anti-peace stance in a more clear way".

    Citing an administration official, ABC News pointed out that the summit had been planned a week ago by Trump and his security advisors ahead of the upcoming national elections in Afghanistan scheduled for 28 September.

    Donald Trump is seeking to deliver on his election promise and withdraw an estimated 5,000 service personnel from Afghanistan, reducing US numbers to around 9,000 or even 8,000 as part of a deal that would effectively bring the 18-year long military conflict to an end.

    Why Time is on the Side of the Taliban

    However, following the cancellation of the talks, "it's unclear where the discussions stand", ABC News notes. Meanwhile, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has threatened that Trump's move would "lead to more losses to the US."

    Dr Joseph Fitsanakis, associate professor of politics in intelligence and National Security Studies program at Coastal Carolina University, believes that the White House's decision to cancel the Camp David meeting between Afghanistan’s warring sides is unlikely to affect "the peace process, such as it is."

    "The White House is fully aware that it cannot withdraw its troops from Afghanistan without having first received assurances from the Taliban that they will not launch an all-out attack on government-controlled areas", he says.

    On the other hand, the professor suggests that whatever conditions of a deal are, it is unlikely that it will result in a longstanding peace in the region. Once US troops pull out of Afghanistan, the strife between the government and the terrorist military group will resume.

    "Washington will continue to do what it can to maintain a semblance of stability in Afghanistan, but it is fully aware —as is everyone else who is monitoring the situation— that time is squarely on the side of the Taliban. The latter have one big advantage: they are from the region and — unlike foreign troops — will always be there. All they have to do is to wait until the foreign troops leave or become too weak to hold them back. At that time, they will attack," the academic says.

    While Fitsanakis alleges that backchannel negotiations between Washington and the warring parties still continue "even at this stage", he does not foresee official peace talks restarting anytime soon. According to him, there are two reasons for that:

    ·         "The US does not want to be seen to be leaving Afghanistan without a piece of paper that says that peace has been reached", since "the opposite would amount to an admission by Washington that America’s longest war has achieved virtually nothing".

    ·         "The Taliban want to see the end of American military presence in the Afghanistan."

    Therefore, it is more likely that the terrorist group will provide any assurances (within reason) to let the US president tell his voters "that victory has been won in Afghanistan" and withdraw his troops.

    "They will then wait for a couple of years, until either the American president has changed or until most American voters — who typically have short memories — have moved on to something else. At that point, they will simply continue their armed fight to take over Afghanistan," he predicts.

    Rise of Daesh is Greater Challenge Than Taliban

    According to the professor, the US upcoming pull-out may lead to yet another problem, namely the emergence of Daesh (ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State)* in the region.

    "Right now America’s fear in Afghanistan (which is also a major concern for Russia, Pakistan, and other regional powers) is the growth of the Islamic State there, which at this time is far more powerful than al-Qaeda ever was in Central Asia," Fitsanakis suggests.

    The academic argues that having been defeated in Syria and Iraq, Daesh may cause more problems for the West in Afghanistan and become even a greater challenge than the Taliban.

    "Ironically, the West has already begun to rely on the Taliban to counter the Islamic State in Afghanistan," he says. "This is a complicated situation, and it will become more, not less, complicated when American military forces leave the country."

    The US military campaign in Afghanistan started in 2001 and has been maintained for 18 years. The troublesome region has long suffered from an unabated conflict between government troops, Taliban militants, al-Qaeda* affiliates as well as Daesh and other jihadi groups despite the presence of a US and NATO forces. According to a UN report, released in July 2019, in the first half of 2019 Afghan and US military forces killed more civilians in the country than insurgents did.

    *Taliban, al-Qaeda, Daesh (ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) are terrorist groups banned in Russia.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US to Withdraw 5,000 Troops from Afghanistan, Close Bases under Draft Taliban Peace Deal - Reports
    China-Pakistan Economic Corridor May Find Inroad in Afghanistan After US Troop Withdrawal
    Pompeo Says US Forces Won’t Leave Afghanistan Without Peace Deal
    Violence in Afghanistan is Not One-Sided, US and Afghan Forces Kill Afghans on a Daily Basis - Journo
    Tags:
    negotiations, peace deal, Daesh, al-Qaeda, Taliban, Central Asia, Afghanistan, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Girls at the MAKS-2019 international aviation and space show in Zhukovsky outside Moscow
    This Week in Pictures: 31 August - 6 September
    Sharpie Decree
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse