Register
17:46 GMT +309 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Taliban fighters. (File)

    US Calling Off Talks With Taliban an Act of Harakiri - Indian Analysts

    © AP Photo / Allauddin Khan
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    New Delhi (Sputnik): US President Donald Trump's move to back out of talks with the Taliban is a mistake, according to former Indian diplomats and security experts on Monday.

    Under President Trump, American foreign policy has been unpredictable and Afghanistan may have placed too much hope in the President's ability to end the conflict in their country, Indian analysts believe.

    Former Indian diplomat Gopalaswami Parthasarathy says it didn’t surprise him at all to see the cancellation of talks with the Taliban.

    “America’s foreign policy under President Trump has been unpredictable. What needs to be kept in mind is US presidential elections will be held in November next year. Trump was very keen to gain political mileage by withdrawing US troops from Afghanistan.”

    According to Security Expert Qamar Agha, it’s clear that neither the US nor the Taliban were speaking the same language: “Both were negotiating with separate agendas.”

    “We must keep in mind that within the Taliban there are divisions – one faction supports dialogue with the Americans and the Afghan government while others are flourishing in this atmosphere of instability. We must understand that they are warlords actually,” he added.

    Both Parthasarathy and Agha viewed Pakistan’s appeal to Washington and the Taliban to resume negotiations soon with some scepticism.

    While Parthasarathy, the former Indian envoy to Pakistan, described it as the “usual propaganda”, Agha was more pointed in his assessment.

    “Pakistan’s military interests are also clashing with American military interests. The duality surfaces in the context of Islamabad offering an indirect helping hand in the hope that US will use its influence to tone down FATF (Financial Action Task Force) sanctions, if not facilitate their lifting,” Agha said.

    “It is essential to be aware that millions of dollars are involved in these on again-off again negotiations. The Americans are not going to leave Afghanistan. They are only keen to come out of combat positions and will continue to maintain their bases in that region," he added.

    “American attention is presently on Iran, Iraq and Pakistan. Iran is at the forefront. The US still doesn’t understand Afghanistan too well,” he added.

    India would not be impacted by the cancellation of the US-Taliban talks because New Delhi has been consistent in highlighting its distrust of the Taliban and its willingness to do business with the elected government in Kabul, Parthasarathy and Agha both said.

    Agha went a step further, saying he expected the Northern Alliance, a united military front that was active in Afghanistan between 1996 and 2001, to re-emerge and make an impact in the Central Asian country.

    The views of Indian experts came a day after Washington opted to suspend negotiations for a peace deal with the Taliban movement.

    Prior to the cancellation of talks by President Trump, both sides had taken part in nine rounds of negotiations with the US prepared to withdraw troops in exchange for the Taliban's guarantee that it would cut ties to terrorist organisations and ensure that the country would not become a safe haven for terrorists.

    The Taliban leaders, in turn, have repeatedly said they are not discussing intra-Afghan talks or a ceasefire with the US.         

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.

    Tags:
    policy experts, possible impact, talks, Taliban, Afghanistan, United States, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Girls at the MAKS-2019 international aviation and space show in Zhukovsky outside Moscow
    This Week in Pictures: 31 August - 6 September
    Sharpie Decree
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse