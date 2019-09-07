Register
03:51 GMT +307 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. Department of Labor headquarters in Washington, D.C.

    True US Unemployment Rate ‘Underestimated Grossly’ by Labor Department Numbers

    © Wikipedia / Ed Brown
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 60

    While US President Donald Trump touts a “50-year low” 3.7% US unemployment rate, the statistic excludes millions of part-time and temporary workers, giving a false impression of the country’s economic well-being. The real unemployment rate is at least triple the Department of Labor’s calculations, an economics professor told Sputnik.

    A jobs report from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics published Friday revealed that job growth slowed down in August: only 130,000 new jobs were added to the economy compared to 159,000 in July. The employment rate also remained at 3.7% in August, which is the lowest rate since December 1969. 

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/trump-works-for-wall-street-pushes-housi

    However, Dr. Jack Rasmus, a professor of economics at Saint Mary's College of California and blogger at jackrasmus.com, told Radio Sputnik’s Loud & Clear that the true unemployment rate is actually between 10% and 12%. 

    The 3.7% number provided by the US Department of Labor is called the U-3 unemployment rate, which only takes into account “full-time employment.” What the Department of Labor refers to as the U-6 unemployment rate includes discouraged workers who gave up looking for jobs and part-time workers looking for full-time employment.

    “Several months ago, we had an even bigger job creation decline. What this shows now - you got another weakening, and in-between you had another boosting of jobs - is that jobs are a lagging indicator. In other words, it’s not the first thing that goes down when you have a recession; it’s usually lagged by six months sometimes. But what we’re seeing is evidence it’s lagging,” Rasmus told hosts John Kiriakou and Brian Becker.

    ​“And by the way, the 3.7% unemployment rate is a joke. That unemployment rate is a joke. It’s called the U-3 unemployment rate, and it's only the unemployment rate for full-time workers, you see,” he said.

    “It doesn’t count the 60 million people who are part-time, temporary or who are discouraged, or who are part of what is called the ‘missing labor force,’ and it doesn’t answer the question [as to] why the labor force participation rate - in other words, those who have entered the economy - has collapsed by millions, maybe 5 or 6 million, since the 2008 recession. Where are those people going?” Rasmus explained.

    According to Rasmus, the U-6 unemployment rate, which is a true reflection of employment, also includes the “missing labor force,” those who haven’t searched for a job in the past year. In addition, the U-6 rate includes those who are involuntarily part-time employed, meaning they would like to have a full-time job, but haven’t yet found one. The U-3 rate includes neither of those groups.

    “You see, the problem with US unemployment rate is that it’s calculated by: ‘You’re out of work and looking for [a job] in the last four weeks.’ If you're not looking, if you’re discouraged, and if you haven't looked for a number of months, you’re not even calculated in the unemployment rate,” Rasmus explained.

    “Most of the job creation has been service jobs that are part-time and temp,” Rasmus added, referring to “temp” or “temporary” jobs that last for a short period of time.

    “And that’s quoted as ‘employed person.’ They’re [the US Department of Labor] adding people with second or third part-time jobs. And I don’t think the Labor Department is picking up those second and third part-time jobs. They’re only looking at part-time jobs that [are] primary. So the involuntary employed number, which is part of the U-6 unemployment rate … is underestimated grossly.” 

    Rasmus explained that the government does a phone survey to obtain statistics for job reports. “The undocumented workers and the guys working in the underground economy, they’re not answering any phones,” he said. “In short, it's about 10-12% unemployment out there.”

    Related:

    Booze-Ban Induced Unemployment May Cost BJP Dearly in Elections - Analyst
    US Economic Confidence Sees Upsurge as Unemployment Plunges to 49-Year Low
    Macron's Popularity Slump Caused by Economic Downturn, Unemployment - Scholar
    US Economy Adds 236,000 Jobs in April, Unemployment Hits 50-Year Low
    Tags:
    unemployment rate, Jobs, unemployment, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Indispensible Support: Evolution of Brassiere Throughout the Years
    Sharpie Decree
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse