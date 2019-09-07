Register
18:36 GMT +307 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Head of Advocacy and Policy with the leading children’s rights organisation said that the problem of children being trafficked and then forced into working in the illegal drugs trade is not new to the UK.

    'Crime Could Go Down But Drug Related Crime Won't Go Down All Together' - Researcher

    © East News / PhotoNonStop RM
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The Commissioner in charge of legal cannabis sales in Massachusetts has said Britain should follow her state’s example of recruiting ex-drug dealers and people from communities involved in what was once the underground market for marijuana. Ian Hamilton, Researcher in the Department of Health Sciences has commented on the recent developments around the UK withdrawal agreement and the possibility of a no-deal Brexit.

    Sputnik: The Commissioner in charge of legal cannabis sales in Massachusetts has urged Britain’s government to follow similar steps in recruiting ex-drug dealers and people from communities experienced in working with marijuana. Firstly how significant is this and is it something that the UK could copy?

    Ian Hamilton: I think it's significant in the sense that it's quite headline grabbing. It's possible that the UK could copy that type of model and almost see it as a kind of restorative justice where people have been convicted for previous offences for using and supplying cannabis. I suspect that the public wouldn't be particularly in favour so whether it would have a popular vote behind it, which I’m a little bit skeptical about, but I understand why it's been tried in America and why there's some good rationale for doing it of employing the expertise of people as well.

    Sputnik: Lets for a minute say the UK follows suit here with Massachusetts; what effect would this policy idea, exported from the US, have on not just UK drug policy but also crime as well? E.g. could it see a reduction in crime?

    Ian Hamilton: It is possible and that seems to be the consensus view from policy researchers and academics that you would see a reduction in crime. However what you wouldn't see is the black market completely obliterated - it wouldn't stop people selling and supplying cannabis in an unlicensed way even if there were people who previously been involved in the market and given some regulatory license to provide it.

    The reason for that is that quite often, what we've seen in other states and other areas and other countries which is regulated cannabis, is that the black market is more openly available more of the time and often competes on price and strength of cannabis switch. Because the very nature of regulation, putting a cap usually on the strength of cannabis, setting a price and obviously not being open 24 hours a day, seven days a week just can't compete with. So it is possible crime to go down but drug-related crime won't go down all together and we certainly wouldn't see the black market disappear.

    Sputnik: You mentioned there about the black market not disappearing. What other problems could you identify with these proposals? Is there any inherent problems that mean this policy could not be transferred or emulated in the UK?

    Ian Hamilton: I think the obvious problem is would these new licensed cannabis suppliers only be supplying cannabis, so that might be what the state has sanctioned them to do but of course we know that while many people only dealing cannabis, there are many others who deal in a wide variety of drugs - not just cannabis.

    Perhaps some less honest licensed dealers might not just be dealing in cannabis but they might make available other drugs such as Ecstasy, Ketamine, Heroin and so on - I think that's an obvious danger. Now whether the way these people are regulated and licensed how much scrutiny they would face, I don't know, but that would be an obvious way to put a stop to that. So clearly that would be a problem.

    Views and opinions, expressed in the article are those of Ian Hamilton and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    marijuana, Cannabis, Crime, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Girls at the MAKS-2019 international aviation and space show in Zhukovsky outside Moscow
    This Week in Pictures: 31 August - 6 September
    Sharpie Decree
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse